Enjoy some awesome summer deals at these fun UAE waterparks…

There’s nothing more fun than running to and from exhilarating rides at a water park on a hot summers day. If you’re looking for a fun family day out with the kids or you just want to be a big kid yourself for the day, there’s loads of awesome fun waterparks in the UAE.

Even better, at this time of year if you’re a UAE resident, you can get yourself some fab deals. Just don’t forget your Emirates ID.

Ready, set, splash…

Dubai

Aquaventure Waterpark

If go big or go home is your mantra, you need to make your way to Atlantis’ Aquaventure waterpark. Aquaventure has over 30 water slides and 2.3km of interconnected rivers – there’s even a ride where a tube slide will take you straight through an lagoon containing sharks. During the summer, UAE residents can get up to 40 percent off, with adult tickets reduced to Dhs220 from Dhs360 and children (under 1.2m tall) paying Dhs170 down from Dhs320. You can also get buy 3 get 1 free on UAE Resident, 1 Day Super Pass and 2 Day Mega Pass tickets.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Road, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm, from Dhs220 adult. Tel: (04) 426 2000. atlantisthepalm.com

Wild Wadi

Wild Wadi is another waterpark that is somewhat synonymous with Dubai, having been established for a whopping twenty one years. Themed on Juha, a character from Arabian folklore, there’s something for everyone from huge thrilling rides to a lazy river. If you’re a UAE resident, you can get access to the park for Dhs119 for adult tickets (1.1m and over) and Dhs79 for child (under 1.1m). If you book online, its Dhs109 (1.1m and over) or Dhs69 (under 1.1m).

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah Street, Next to Burj Al Arab, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm, from Dhs109 adult. Tel: (04) 348 4444. jumeirah.com

Laguna Waterpark

New kid on the block, Laguna Waterpark is smaller than some of Dubai’s counterparts, but still loads of fun. Make sure to check out Manta, the thrilling, gravity defying raft ride and WaveOz 180 FlowRider, one of only 3 in the world, where you can test your surfing ability against the water. UAE residents get access for Dhs195 with all day, all-you-can-eat food and soft drinks included, or book online and get access for Dhs99. An incredible deal is running until August 31, with month-long access to Laguna Waterpark and Wild Wadi for just Dhs199.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, from Dhs99 adult online. Tel: (800) 637 227. lagunawaterpark.com

AquaFun

If you’re a fan of Total Wipeout you definitely need to check out AquaFun, a 5,000 square foot inflatable obstacle course at JBR (the world’s largest inflatable waterpark), which actually spells out ‘I Love Dubai’ when seen from an aerial view. You’ll test your balance and endurance as you attempt to conquer over 72 obstacles. Prepare for some laughs and getting very wet. Whilst they don’t have any summer specific deals, you won’t regret Dhs126 (per adult) spent on this. If there’s a group of you (four or more) you can each get access for Dhs115.50.

AquaFun, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, daily 10am to 7pm, all-day pass Dhs126 adult. Tel: (55) 843 1130. aquafun.ae

Abu Dhabi

Yas Waterworld

Get ready for an epic adventure at Yas Waterworld. With over 40 slides and attractions for everyone, from the thrill seekers for adults to child-friendly rides for little ones, there’s so much fun to be had. There’s free shuttle buses that go from Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Deira, every day from 9.30am.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Islands, Sat, Sun, Tues, Wed 10am to 8pm, Friday 10am to 10pm, from Dhs250 adult, Dhs210 junior. Tel: (600) 511 115. yaswaterworld.com

Umm Al Quwain

Dreamland Aqua Park

Part holiday park, part classic water park, Um Al Quwain’s Dreamland Aqua Park has 30 rides and attractions to check out. It might not be as shiny and new as some of its Dubai and Abu Dhabi counterparts, but it’s an old school UAE institution with plenty to do both in and out of the water. There’s also an amphitheatre and a mini zoo. Tickets are Dhs89 for adults and children throughout August.

Dreamland Aqua Park, off Etihad Road (E11), Umm Al Quwain, 10am to 6pm Sat to Thurs, 10am to 8pm, Fri, from Dhs89 in August or Dhs160 adult and Dhs100 child. Tel: (06) 768 1888. dreamlanduae.com

Images: Supplied / Facebook