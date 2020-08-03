When is the next public holiday in the UAE? Here's a guide...
If declared, it’s not too long a wait…
The Eid Al Adha long weekend is over and not only is it the start of a new week, it’s a new month – which makes it a great time to remind ourselves of the next public holiday in the UAE.
And thankfully, by the looks of it, you don’t have to wait too long.
Even better – until the end of 2020, the public holidays are more frequent with the potential to get long weekends until the end of the year.
As always, we’ll be sure to update you when the official date is announced…
Here’s a list of public holidays coming up in 2020
August 23 – Hijri, Islamic New Year
Islamic New Year in 2020 will be celebrated on Sunday August 23, so it looks like it will be a three day long weekend for most.
October 29 – Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday
The Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is falling on Thursday October 29, and also looks like a long three weekend.
December 1 – Commemoration Day
Formerly referred to as Martyr’s Day, this holiday honours the Emiratis who have died while protecting their country. It falls on a Tuesday in 2020, and combined with two days off for UAE National Day (see below), will mean a five-day weekend.
December 2 and 3 – UAE National Day
2020 will mark the UAE’s 49th birthday, celebrating the unification of the seven emirates in 1971. We’ll get two days off on Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3, so combined with Commemoration Day, will mean five days off for those that usually have Friday and Saturday as their weekend.
Image: Unsplash