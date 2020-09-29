From wine and cheese nights to buy one get one free deals…

Date nights in Dubai doesn’t always mean you got to spend an exorbitant amount.

From fancy wine and cheese nights to tucking into a delicious meal with some of the best views this city has to offer, there’s plenty of places for that next date night.

Here are five great spots to enjoy an affordable night out with your loved one.

Trattoria

When: Sunday

Fancy a peaceful night out after a long day back in the office at the start of the week? A night out at the beautiful Souk Madinat is the perfect antidote with your loved one. Head to cute Italian restaurant Trattoria where you can tuck into all-you-can-eat pasta for just Dhs99 per person while you catch up with your date and enjoy the serene canal views.

Trattoria, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, all you can eat pasta on Sun 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (800) 666 353. @trattoriadubai

Fibber Magee’s

When: Monday

On Monday, head to Fibber Magee’s right after work after for their affordable date night promotion. For Dhs199, you can tuck into two mains and four glasses of hops, or go fancy and get a bottle of wine. It runs from 6pm to 8pm.

Fibber Magee’s, Sheikh Zayed Rd, behind Saeed Tower 1, Dubai, Tue 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 332 2400. fibbersdubai.com

Cafe M

When: Tuesday

Stray away from the usual dinner plans and opt for a wine and cheese night for your next date night instead. Cafe W (or Cafe M as you’d know it by day) in Media One Hotel has an offer every Tuesday (and Thursday) from 7pm and 10pm. The spread is described as a ‘cheese fest’, which can be paired with three hours of unlimited red or white wine for just Dhs169 per person. For bubbles, it’s Dhs199.

Cafe M, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dhs169 house wines, Dhs199 bubbles. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

STK

When: Wednesday

Gents, if you take your girl to STK Downtown or JBR after 6pm you can avail of their ‘sharing the love’ deal. Taking place every Wednesday, when you buy dinner and drinks, you will get one free. Dishes include Lil Brgrs, steak and desserts such as the New York cheesecake.

STK Downtown and STK JBR, every Wed 6pm to 1am, lowest price item goes free. stksteakhouse.com

Atelier M

When: Thursday

Celebrate the start of the weekend with your date at cool Pier 7 restaurant, Atelier M where you can also take advantage of a great deal. The three-course dinner for two includes roasted artichoke tortellini, roasted lamb shank and a delicious salted caramel flan for just Dhs259 per couple. And of course, nothing can top the Dubai Marina views from the rooftop bar.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs259 for two. Tel: (0)4 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Images: supplied