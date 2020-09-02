The absolute perfect delivery…

If you know someone who is having a bad day, or if you are in need of a pick-me-up yourself, consider ordering a beautiful bouquet from one of these stores.

The flowers are beautiful without question, but the difference lies in their unique arrangements. So, set aside some time and maybe make yourself a cup of tea and get ready to scroll (and scroll) through the vast selection.

Here are 5 lovely spots in Dubai to order a colourful bouquet or two for yourself or a loved one.

Alissar Flower

Bouquets here come packed in a beautiful purple box, vase and even mugs. For a more unique arrangement, there are even roses in a suitcase (pictured above). You can even treat yourself or a loved one to a subscription box and Alissar Flowers will send across a beautiful selection a daily, weekly, twice a month or monthly basis. Subscription box prices start from Dhs200.

alissarflowers.com

Bliss Flower Boutique

If you want your centrepiece to be one-of-a-kind, the artisans at Bliss are here to provide. For Dhs315, the talented team can create a stunning arrangement in your chosen colour and size. There are several breathtaking options to choose from, but our favourites are the ‘aurora’ and the ‘fairy tale ending’.

blissuae.com

Florette

A popular one among Dubai dwellers (for a very good reason), Florette delivers beautiful bouquets that are delivered straight from Holland. The sunflowers are quite popular and do wonders for your ‘Gram. They not only do bouquets but market flowers and plants as well. Keep your eyes peeled though because they run out quickly. You can even get same-day delivery but the cut off is 4pm for Dubai and midday for Sharjah.

florette.ae

Black Tulip Flowers

The floral arrangement from Black Tulip Flowers is guaranteed to give your home (and the Gram’) a unique pop. The flowers are pretty but they aren’t the only standouts. The team do a great job at encasing these the beautiful bouquets for them to stand out even more. Head to their website to find red rose bouquets wrapped in black jute paper with beautiful ribbon work to Minnie Mouse boxes, wreaths and much more. They even do arrangements with chocolates and other sweet treats, too.

blacktulipflowers.com

Quite Quaint

Most people would turn away or even snip dried up flowers and leaves in their bouquets, but not the artistic team at Quite Quaint. In fact, it’s one of the highlights of their beautiful bouquets and arrangements. They even do floral accessories for events and flower arrangements for weddings. You can also find them online at saffronsouk.com

quitequaint.co

Images: social