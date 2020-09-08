Tuck into a succulent steak at one of these hotspots…

Got a special date night coming up or just a need to satisfy your inner carnivore? With many high-end restaurants in Dubai serving the very best cuts of beef from Wagyu to US Prime beef, going out for steak can often pull on the wallet strings.

Fortunately, there are some top deals out there, and we’re bringing them straight to your plate.

Here’s 7 of the best steak night deals in Dubai…

Monday

Garden on 8

For a chilled out British pub kind of evening (especially if you’re watching sport) look no further than the cool terrace at Garden on 8. On Mondays, between 6pm and 10pm, you’ll can order a steak for Dhs99, which is served with your choice of sauce.

Garden on 8, 8th floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Mondays, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Reform Social Bar & Grill

British gastropub favourite, Reform, serves up its steak with a side of wine every Monday evening. From 5pm, choose any steak from their menu and you’ll get half a carafe of house wine to wash it down. Steaks start from Dhs125.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Mondays from 5pm. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

The Grand Grill

This South African steakhouse in the Marina doesn’t mess around when it comes to its steaks – keeping it simple but not compromising on taste. On a Monday, couples can get two starters, plus two 300g Rib-eye steaks for Dhs359.

The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai, steak night deals Monday, Dhs359 for two, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (050) 150 6870. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com

Wednesday

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

If you’re looking for a traditional British affair, check out The Scene by Simon Rimmer, which you’ll find at Pier 7. Wednesday night is ‘steak and chips’ night, with two steaks, two sides, two desserts and a bottle of house wine for Dhs399 per couple.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wednesdays from 5pm. Tel: 04 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

STK Dubai

For the ultimate date night, head to STK Dubai on a Wednesday evening, where everything is buy-one-get-one-free. We don’t really need to break this down, but you buy a starter, you’ll get one free, buy a main, get a main free, buy a dessert, get one free. It’s the same for drinks, too. STK is popular for its steaks, so tuck in.

STK JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR, Dubai, Wednesdays, 6pm to 1am, . Tel: (04) 394 1832. stksteakhouse.com

STK Downtown, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tuesdays, 6pm to 1am, . Tel: (0)55 796 8133. stksteakhouse.com

Wednesday and Saturday

The City Grill

If you’re looking for a fabulous new steakhouse or date night go-to, The City Grill is definitely one to add to the list, with its cushty brown leather chairs and studded tables bringing South-African style right here to Dubai. Every Wednesday and Saturday from 5pm, enjoy a 250g fillet or rump steak served with crispy fries and a bottle of selected wine to share for Dhs285

The City Grill, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wednesdays 5pm to 8pm or Saturdays 4pm to 11pm, fillet or rump steak and a bottle of wine, Dhs285. Tel: (04) 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com

Every day

Rhodes Twenty10

For a fine-dining experience, try Rhodes Twenty10. Every day is ‘Chateaubirand’ day, where you can tuck into a prime cut of beef tenderloin for two, served with buttermix vegetable, two sauces and a bottle of selected house grape for Dhs499.

Rhodes Twenty10, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 316 5550. rhodestwenty10.com

