Like any good camping trip, there’s even marshmallow roasting…

Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, The Green Planet at City Walk is now inviting guests to spend the night, in what promises to be a memorable camping trip.

On Thursday and Friday nights, The Green Planet will be pitching six tents in the tropical bio-dome, which is home to 3,000 plants and animals.

This is a chance to experience The Green Planet as you’ve never seen it before. You’ll get to immerse yourself in the nocturnal happenings of the rainforest, when the eco-system is at its liveliest.

Throughout the evening, the Green Planet team will lead rainforest tours and scavenger hunts through the bio-dome, allowing you to get up close with the nocturnal creatures who call this place home.

Camping at The Green Planet

The Green Planet camping package is priced at Dhs700 for two people, or Dhs1,200 for a group of four. It includes dinner and breakfast in The Green Planet Cafe, along with nature-themed movies, story time, and good old-fashioned marshmallow roasting.

All the creature comforts have been taken care of, including bathroom and shower facilities, tea and coffee for parents, and hammocks, books and lounge chairs for rainforest relaxing.

The next morning, you’ll get to help the guides feed the animals breakfast, and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the nature park before it opens to the public.

We reckon this would make a brilliant weekend activity for Dubai families. It’s worth noting that children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, and the camping experience is recommended for ages two and up. The camping experience is limited to 18 guests in total per night, and you’ll need to book your spot in advance.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai. Overnight camping experience available Thu and Fri, 5pm to 8am. Dhs700 for two; Dhs1,200 for four. thegreenplanetdubai.com