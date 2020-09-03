The venue formerly known as Q43 has undergone a refurb… .

When What’s On announced back in July 2020 that stalwart Dubai bar and restaurant, Q43 was set to close its doors, it was met with a massive response from those who had frequented it over the years, with many a nostalgia trip coming to the forefront.

We have good news though. All is not lost just yet. Whilst Q43 may be no more, the venue has been undergoing a refurbishment and is now relaunching as ‘BABY Q’. The new concept will be revealed when the doors open mid-September, 2020.

If you weren’t already familiar, you’ll find the venue on the 43rd floor of Media One Hotel in Dubai’s Media City. ‘BABY Q Bar Lounge’ is slated to be ‘chic, casual and a little lighthearted’, serving up a fresh new menu and sophisticated cocktails.

We don’t yet have any images of the new venue, but you’ll be first to see them when we do.

The venue will be open from Sundays to Fridays, but closed on Saturdays. Whilst we don’t yet know exactly what it will look like, the interior has been described as having an ‘artistic approach’. We’re told to ‘expect revamped retro, twisted history and a little art Nuevo’.

Some of your favorite deals will be reinstated, from the ‘golden hour’ happy hour, running from 4pm to 8pm, Sunday to Friday, with a 50 percent discount on food, selected beverages and pool. On Tuesdays, ladies can avail four drinks and a food platter for Dhs100.

From Sundays to Thursdays, breakfast will be served from 10am. For those who need a great spot for work meetings, this might just be your new spot. Coffee Planet products will be served to give you that much-needed caffeine fix.

The kitchen will also serve lunch and dinner, catering for a range of dietary requirements, from vegetarian, plant-based and much more. Whether you’re a fan of fun cocktails, crisp wine, fresh-pulled beer or sophisticated spirits, you’ll find it all here.

BABY Q, Q43, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, opening mid-September 2020. Coming soon.

