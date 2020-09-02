Sponsored: Looking to branch out from the traditional dining circuit and meet other die-hard food fans? Join What’s On’s new supper club. Next stop: Grills @ Chill’O.

We can think of few finer things than a breezy evening indulging in Mediterranean fare and flame grilled meat. Well, unless it’s free Mediterranean fare and flame grilled meats… that’s even better.

Yes ther rumours are true, we’re offering residents the chance to join us in a grand, gratis feast at the newly restyled Grills @ Chill’O restaurant at The Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche for the next instalment of What’s On The Menu – a series of free dining experiences at some of the capital’s top venues.

We’re assembling a foodie squad, twenty gastronauts strong — who’ll be the first to see the restaurant follwing its recent reimagining. Our guests will get to sample the new menu items, developed by executive sous chef Gary Abdelmjid.

As the name suggests, premium grilled ‘surf and turf’ remains at the heart of the offering, with big flavours plucked from culinary enclaves across the Mediterranean.

In addition to the coal charred fare, the menu promises extravagant salads, and grand authentic seafood paellas.

Supper club hopefuls will also be delighted to learn that Grills @ Chill’O has made a commitment to ensure that its dishes are created, wherever possible, using the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients.

RSVP below to secure your spot.

Wednesday, September 23

7pm to 9.30pm at Grills @ Chill’O RSVP to WhatsOnEvents@motivate.ae

Grills @ Chill’O, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Images: Provided