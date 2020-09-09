Surfing, mangroves, sun loungers – and it’s pet friendly!

Imagine a beach with amazing waves for surfing, swings built from tree trunks stand a few metres from the shore, canoes line the sand and thatched two-storey beach huts provide a home from which to sip a fresh coconut…

No this isn’t a scene from an island in Bali, it’s Umm Al Quwain – a small emirate mostly known for its family resort, Barracuda. Kite Beach Center is the beach destination ready to become your new weekend getaway.

Primarily a kitesurfing school, the location has made waves with the UAE’s residents by providing natural and rustic-style features normally reserved for Indonesian beaches.

Mismatched sun loungers are made from solid wood planks and sit under traditional thatched beach umbrellas. Up-cycled doors placed in the sand offer a dream Instagram backdrop and guests can rent a beach hut for the day to enjoy the beach in style.

You can hire kayaks from Dhs75 per hour, or book a lesson in a number of watersports. Kitesurfing and hydrofoiling classes are priced at Dhs350, while surf lessons can be organised for Dhs100 per person in a group, Dhs150 each for two people, or Dhs200 for a private one-to-one class.

The newest addition is the outdoor ‘Tarzan Gym’, allowing fitness fans to work out on the sand with wooden machinery. Personal training packages can also be purchased to take your workout to the next level.

Beach huts are available to rent for 12 hours at a time, priced at Dhs250 on weekdays and Dhs350 on weekends. You can also arrange a kayak tour through the mangroves starting from Dhs160.

Pre-Covid teams even saw weekly DJ parties and live music performances, however Kite Beach Center Umm Al Quwain is still waiting for government approvals to reinstate these.

Access to the beach on weekdays is priced at Dhs25 for adults and Dhs15 for kids. On weekends and holidays the prices are Dhs50 for adults and Dhs25 for kids (kids under five are free always). Even your furry friends are welcome to join – priced at Dhs75 per pet.

Kite Beach Center Umm Al Quwain, daily 7am to 10pm, from Dhs25. @kitebeachcenter.uaq

Images: Provided