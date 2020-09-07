Try something new: 10 fun new things to do in Dubai
From long-awaited re-openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai.
A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. With the country reopened almost to its former glory, we couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.
Here’s 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:
1. Discover a new food truck
Not content with taking over the burger restaurant and delivery world, Pickl has set its sights on food trucks too. The new Pickl van, called The Outpost, can be found in Uptown Mirdif and will stay there for the net few months. Serving Pickl’s popular burgers, fries and shakes, highlights at The Outpost include the BBQ bacon cheese burger, chicken sando and Beyond burger.
The Outpost, Uptown Mirdif, Sat to Weds 11am to 1am, Thurs & Fri 11am to 2am. eatpickl.com
2. Escape to a reopened resort
Park Hyatt is back and ready to welcome guests once again. The popular Dubai Creek hotel is home to a number of popular restaurants, including Boardwalk which has incredible views, head to Brasserie du Park for an amazing breakfast or check out the award winning Traituer Brunch. Right now the hotel is offering 30 per cent off bookings including breakfast and special discounts throughout your stay.
Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, open now. hyatt.com
3. Check out a new animal attraction
Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is now home to 16 Antarctic Gentoo penguins. They can be found in the newly reopened ‘Penguin Cove’, which has been adapted with smart technology to mimic their natural habitat, around the Antarctic Peninsula. To visit the Penguin Cove, you can opt to go for the Aqua Nursery, Explorer package or VIP Experience tickets. A ‘Penguin Encounter’ is also expected to launch in ‘early August’, which will allow visitors to understand Gentoo penguins better.
Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Z00, Dubai Mall, Dubai, tickets from Dhs120 (inclusive of Penguin Cove). thedubaiaquarium.com
4. Tuck into Italian treats
There’s a new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant now open at The Pointe. It’s named Il Passaggio, meaning ‘passage’ in Italian, because it has one running through the middle of the restaurant, with open kitchens on each side. Guests can happily peer in and whet their appetite by observing the preparation of pastries, desserts, bread, pizza and more.
Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday to Thursday 9am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb
5. Enjoy ladies’ day pool deal
Five Jumeirah Village and Ladiesday-dubai.com are teaming up to launch a brand new event every Saturday which aims to take you back to another time. Playing strictly eighties and nineties music, ‘Rewind Ladies Day’ launches on Saturday September 12 at the Five Jumeirah Village pool. Priced at Dhs150 for the girls and Dhs250 for guys, the price includes four hours of pool access and unlimited drinks, as well as a lunch platter. Expect dishes such as salad, sushi, nachos, burgers and chicken wings to fill you up for an afternoon of fun in the sun.
Rewind Ladies’ Day, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 girls, Dhs250 guys. Book your spot: ladiesday-dubai.com
6. Check out a new beach bar
Brand new Bali-inspired beach bar, Koko Bay, is now open on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The venue has a mixture of indoor and outdoor space, and uses sun loungers and hammocks as well as bright blue bean bags, cream macramé decoration and wooden rattan furniture to create the Balinese style design. The modern Asian and European menu can even be enjoyed directly on the beach (barefoot toes in the sand optional). You’ll find a variety of meat-based, healthy, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free dishes.
Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday to Wednesday noon to midnight, Thursday & Friday noon to 1am. Tel: 04 572 3444. @kokobayuae
7. Explore a new ladies’ night
If you’re looking to refresh your ladies’ night routine, check out the new one from the recently renovated Taikun – ‘My Boyfriend is Out of Town’. This one features entertainment from scantily clad male dancers, food and drinks from 7pm every Tuesday. Enjoy a two-course menu with three house beverages for Dhs149, or a three-course menu with five house beverages for Dhs199.
Taikun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Tuesdays from 7pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (04) 528 3780. taikundubai.com
8. Feast at a new Friday brunch
Indulgence is the order of the day at Bleu Blanc’s La Belle Vie Brunch. The French-inspired feast begins with oysters, mussels, prawns, beef tartare and more, followed by your choice of prime rib, chicken or salmon, and a chocolate tart for dessert. To drink, there’s a cocktail station for mixed-to-order marvels, punch on tap, wine, spirits and beers, with the good cheer enhanced with tunes from DJ Julien Noma.
Bleu Blanc Oysters & Grill, Mezzanine Floor, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs325 with soft drinks, Dhs425 with house drinks, Dhs650 with bubbles. Tel: (04) 512 5555. facebook.com/BleuBlancDubai
9. Relax with a spa treatment
Feeling stressed? Need to rest, recuperate and have someone ease your stresses away? We know where you can do just that. Enter the ultimate spa day at Away Spa in W Dubai – The Palm, which includes access to the popular pool and beach. The name of the offer is ‘Amplify Your Game’, and when someone books a 60-minute massage at the futuristic spa, as well as the pool and beach, they’ll also receive snacks, access to the spa’s cool relaxation room, plus the fitness centre and squash courts.
‘Amplify Your Game’, Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, available daily except Fridays, between 10am to 10pm, Dhs599. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com
10. Enjoy a sunset kayak ride
If you’re planning a trip to Abu Dhabi, why not add in a spot of kayaking at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Sea Hawk have added a new weekend sunrise (Friday and Saturday 6am) guided excursion. This is in addition to Tuesday to Sunday 5pm, 6pm and 7pm trips. Sunrise, sunset you can now combine a trip that illuminates some of the mysteries behind Louvre Abu Dhabi, experience the dome’s beauty from rare, privileged angles, all at the same time as ‘sculpting the guns’ with the what the kayaking organiser’s website describes as a low-moderate workout.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun 5pm to 7pm, 6am trip available on Fri and Sat. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae