Try something new: 10 fun new things to do in Dubai

From long-awaited re-openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai.

A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. With the country reopened almost to its former glory, we couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.

Here’s 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:

1. Discover a new food truck

Not content with taking over the burger restaurant and delivery world, Pickl has set its sights on food trucks too. The new Pickl van, called The Outpost, can be found in Uptown Mirdif and will stay there for the net few months. Serving Pickl’s popular burgers, fries and shakes, highlights at The Outpost include the BBQ bacon cheese burger, chicken sando and Beyond burger.

The Outpost, Uptown Mirdif, Sat to Weds 11am to 1am, Thurs & Fri 11am to 2am. eatpickl.com

2. Escape to a reopened resort

Park Hyatt is back and ready to welcome guests once again. The popular Dubai Creek hotel is home to a number of popular restaurants, including Boardwalk which has incredible views, head to Brasserie du Park for an amazing breakfast or check out the award winning Traituer Brunch. Right now the hotel is offering 30 per cent off bookings including breakfast and special discounts throughout your stay.

Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, open now. hyatt.com

3. Check out a new animal attraction

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is now home to 16 Antarctic Gentoo penguins. They can be found in the newly reopened ‘Penguin Cove’, which has been adapted with smart technology to mimic their natural habitat, around the Antarctic Peninsula. To visit the Penguin Cove, you can opt to go for the Aqua Nursery, Explorer package or VIP Experience tickets. A ‘Penguin Encounter’ is also expected to launch in ‘early August’, which will allow visitors to understand Gentoo penguins better.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Z00, Dubai Mall, Dubai, tickets from Dhs120 (inclusive of Penguin Cove). thedubaiaquarium.com

4. Tuck into Italian treats

There’s a new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant now open at The Pointe. It’s named Il Passaggio, meaning ‘passage’ in Italian, because it has one running through the middle of the restaurant, with open kitchens on each side. Guests can happily peer in and whet their appetite by observing the preparation of pastries, desserts, bread, pizza and more.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday to Thursday 9am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb