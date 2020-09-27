When is the next public holiday in the UAE? Here's a guide...
Mark these dates in your diary…
Just as quickly as it arrived, September is coming to an end. And if you’re looking forward to October, we have good news as it comes with the possibility of a much-needed long weekend.
If that’s gotten you excited, you may as well start planning things to do in the month of November and December as both months also have the potential for long weekends.
As always, we’ll be sure to update you when the official date is announced…
Here’s a list of public holidays coming up in 2020
October 29 – Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday
The Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is falling on Thursday October 29, which looks like a long three day weekend.
December 1 – Commemoration Day
Formerly referred to as Martyr’s Day, this holiday honours the Emiratis who have died while protecting their country. It falls on a Tuesday in 2020, and combined with two days off for UAE National Day (see below), this will mean a five-day long weekend.
December 2 and 3 – UAE National Day
2020 will mark the UAE’s 49th birthday, celebrating the unification of the seven emirates in 1971.
We’ll get two days off on Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3, so combined with Commemoration Day, will mean five days off for those that usually have Friday and Saturday as their weekend.
