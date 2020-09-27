Here’s a list of public holidays coming up in 2020

October 29 – Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday

The Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is falling on Thursday October 29, which looks like a long three day weekend.

December 1 – Commemoration Day

Formerly referred to as Martyr’s Day, this holiday honours the Emiratis who have died while protecting their country. It falls on a Tuesday in 2020, and combined with two days off for UAE National Day (see below), this will mean a five-day long weekend.

December 2 and 3 – UAE National Day

2020 will mark the UAE’s 49th birthday, celebrating the unification of the seven emirates in 1971.

We’ll get two days off on Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3, so combined with Commemoration Day, will mean five days off for those that usually have Friday and Saturday as their weekend.

Image: Unsplash