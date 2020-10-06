Toast to the sunset, feet in sand, cocktail in hand…

There’s nothing quite like that feeling of the sand beneath your feet, music drifting over the atmosphere, and taking in stunning, Insta-worthy sunset. Fortunately, Dubai has a number of amazing beach bars giving you the chance to do just that.

We’re not talking about just any old beach-side bar, however. We are talking about toes in the sand, cocktail in hand and the most epic sunset views you can find in Dubai (although we’ll admit, they’re all pretty epic).

Here are 6 of the best beach bars in Dubai for sundowners…

1. Breeze Beach Grill

You’ll find Breeze Beach Grill at Club Vista Mare, offering a relaxing environment to enjoy drinks and food, from fresh salads to sandwiches, grilled meats, maki, sushi and lots more. If you don’t fancy sitting out on the deck, sit yourself at a table on the beach to watch the sun go down.

Breeze Beach Grill, Club Vista Mare, Sun to Wed 2pm to 12am, Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (04) 568 3000. @breezebeachdxb

2. FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah has fast earned itself a reputation for being one of the ultimate party places in Dubai, and since FIVE Beach opened, it’s proved just as popular. You’ll catch an epic sunset from FIVE Beach’s positioning on Palm West Beach. Watch the scene from a cabana on the beach or check out its very own beach bar, Beach Deck, which serves up two-for-one drinks between 5pm to 8pm, from Sunday to Wednesday.

Beach Deck, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

3. Koko Bay

Koko Bay is the brand new beach bar and restaurant that has taken the city by storm. You’ll find it at Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, where it offers incredible views out to the iconic skyline of Dubai Marina, especially at sunset. Choose from seating in the Bali-inspired restaurant, out on the decking, or bag a seat right there in the sand, from cushy blue bean bags to clusters of comfortable wicker seating. Make sure to book ahead, this place is getting booked out every night.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

4. Jetty Lounge

Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-round classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort. A DJ is on hand to set the scene with chilled out tunes as you marvel at the views. If you’ve never done Jetty Lounge, you need to.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, 4pm to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

5. Shimmers

Another stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason. With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. Taxi: Madinat Jumeriah. jumeirah.com

6. Fish Beach Taverna

Step into the Mediterranean when you visit Fish Beach Taverna, from the paved flooring to the blue and white hues of the open-air restaurant. It serves ‘an Aegean menu of Turkish and Greek cuisine’ with lots of fresh dishes on the menu. Dine or enjoy drinks at cute white tables on the beach, with fairy lights twinkling above you.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373. fish-dubai.com

Images: Social / Provided