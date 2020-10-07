Oh and we’ve found some amazing deals for you too…

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and we happen to agree. Breakfast dates have become the new going out for dinner and there are plenty of Dubai restaurants and cafes ready to cater to your avo-toast, açaí-bowl, eggs-any-style dreams.

Now it’s alfresco season, we’re all about those breakfasting outside vibes with the amazing kind of views that are synonymous with our beautiful city. Here’s 7 breakfast spots with some of the best views in Dubai…

Al Barari

View: Stunning botanical gardens

Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco breakfast. Dishes include freshly-cooked omelettes, eggs Royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, breakfast served daily, 7.30am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Atmosphere

View: Downtown Dubai (from 122 floors up)

Views don’t get much more spectacular than from the 122nd floor of the world’s tallest building do they? Breakfast in the clouds at Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa. Unsurprisingly, this is a seriously decadent breakfast, inclusive of a cold platter boasting fruits, cheeses, pastries and more, followed by a main and sweet. Inclusive of water, juice, tea and coffee, it’s Dhs345, so maybe best to save for a seriously special occasion.

Atmosphere, 122nd floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, breakfast served daily. Tel: (04) 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Boardwalk

View: Dubai Creek

*DEAL*

Boardwalk’s weekend breakfast brunch runs from 11.30am to 2pm and for Dhs98, you’ll get a savory croissant, a choice of two antipasti, poached eggs on avocado toast topped with grilled prawns, or smoked salmon & trio of sorbets and berries. Get free-flowing mimosas for an extra Dhs98 if you’re feeling fancy.

Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 11.30am to 2pm, Dhs98. (04) 205 4647. @boardwalkdubai

Carine

View: Emirates Golf Club

We always feel at peace when dining looking out onto the rolling greens of a golf course. Stunning French restaurant Carine offers just that, plus a great weekend breakfast. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle, and the elegant strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, weekend breakfast from 8am. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. carine.ae

Ella’s Eatery

View: Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah

*DEAL*

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs65. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available 8am to 4pm weekdays, 8am to 12pm weekends, from Dhs65. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

View: Dubai Marina

*DEAL*

You’ll find The Scene by Simon Rimmer at the ever-popular Pier 7 building in Dubai Marina, with a wrap around balcony that gives you the very best views of Dubai Marina and its yachts. Every Friday and Saturday, order any breakfast item and get a side of pancakes plus unlimited tea, coffee and juice for Dhs99. Include three beers or mimosas for Dhs140 all-in.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 12pm, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)58 651 6194. facebook.com/TheScenePier7

Il Passaggio

View: The Pointe

Fresh new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Il Passaggio has recently opened at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Bag a seat on the outdoor terrace as you gaze out across the calm waters around the island. The breakfast menu boasts What’s On-approved dishes such as French toast and a truffle croissant with perfectly scrambled egg.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, breakfast served daily. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Ras Al Khaimah

1484 by Puro

View: Jebel Jais mountain

If you feel like going a little further in your quest for amazing breakfast views, you need to check out 1484 by Puro. It stands proudly 1,484 metres above sea-level on Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais mountain and is now the highest restaurant in the UAE. A huge terrace lends itself to the amazing views and breakfast dishes include eggs, shakshuka, pancakes, granola and more.

1484 by Puro, Jais Welcome Centre, Jais Adventure Peak, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, opens October 1. Tel: (07) 244 5018. puro.ae

