Unlimited dim sum and then some…

Few foods bring us as much unbridled joy as dumplings. We could almost eat our own body weight of these bite-sized pockets of perfection, which is why this all-you-can-eat dim sum deal from The Noodle House is A Very Good Thing.

For Dhs59, you can eat your fill of dumplings and spring rolls at The Noodle House restaurants in Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Nakheel Mall and The Walk JBR. This brilliant deal is available all day, every day, but it only runs for the month of October, so don’t delay your date with dumpling destiny.

On the menu is an assortment of 10 dumplings and rolls. Highlights include juicy prawn hargao, chicken siew mai, crystal shrimp dumplings, and the very fancy sounding edamame and truffle dumplings. There’s also a choice of spring rolls filled with chicken, vegetables or purple uam, and crunchy fried chicken pockets.

If you want to finish your dumpling feast on a sweet note, plump for one of The Noodle House’s new Asian-accented desserts, such as tempura-coated brownie, coconut creme brulee, or the mango milk cake. For October and November, each serve will set you back just Dhs15.

The Noodle House, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall and The Walk JBR. Unlimited dim sum, Dhs59, available throughout October. Tel: 800 666 353. thenoodlehouse.com

Hungry for more unlimited dumpling action?

Lah Lah

From Saturday to Thursday, noon to 4pm, tuck into two hours of unlimited dim sum at Lah Lah, the hip Asian eatery in Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens.

Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Unlimited dim sum, Sat to Thu, noon to 4pm. Dhs79 for a two-hour session. Tel: (04) 5191111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Fuchsia Urban Thai

Running from noon until 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays, Fuchsia Urban Thai’s Bottomless Dim Sum Brunch features an endless array of dim sum for Dhs100 per person.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Building 4 Bay Square. Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm. Dhs100 for all-you-can-eat dim sum. fuchsiame.com

Little Bangkok

From Sunday to Wednesday, Dhs96 buys you endless dim sum, grilled skewers, roasted duck pancakes and stir-fried noodles or rice when you dine in at any one of Little Bangkok’s Dubai venues. On weekends, pay Dhs129 to eat your fill from the entire menu.

Little Bangkok, various locations throughout Dubai. littlebangkok.com

Asia Asia

Head to this Pier 7 hotspot on Saturday afternoons for five hours of unlimited dim sum and sushi, plus a bottle of house wine for Dhs330 for two.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturdays, 2pm to 7pm, Dhs330 per couple. Tel: (0)4 276 5900. facebook.com/AsiaAsiaDubai

Long Yin

For Dhs119, devour unlimited fried, steamed or baked dumplings, paired with traditional Chinese tea. Long Yin’s epic dumpling deal is only available at lunch or dinner on Saturdays.

Long Yin, Le Meridien, Dubai, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, Sat, 12.30pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm. Dhs119. Tel: (04) 217 0000. longyin-dubai.com

Royal China

Royal China’s wonton soup is a What’s On office staple, but when then weekend rolls around, we’re all about Royal China DIFC’s dim sum brunch. runs every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 3.30pm with unlimited trips to the buffet with as much dim sum and signature Chinese dishes as you could possibly want.

Royal China, Building 4, DIFC, Dubai, every Friday and Saturday, 12.00pm to 3.15pm, Dhs128 with tea. Tel: (0)4 354 5543. facebook.com/royalchinadubai

Hutong Brunch

Fancier than your neighbourhood dumpling joint, and with a price tag to match, the Hutong brunch includes free-flowing dim sum and sparkling wine, for Dhs588 a head.

Hutong Dubai, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, Fridays from October 2, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs358 food only, Dhs588 with house drinks including bubbles. Tel: (0)4 2200 868. hutong-dubai.com