‘Tis the season for drinking in the sun…

The city is in fine form right now, with Dubai’s beer gardens back in full swing. From alfresco terraces to sprawling lawns, we’ve rounded up eight of the best beer gardens in Dubai.

Distillery Gastropub

Distillery Gastropub has just unveiled a swanky new beer garden in Dubai, offering views of the Burj Khalifa, seating at high tables, and a daily happy hour from 4pm to 7pm, with Dhs35 drinks.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Thu 4pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 2am. Tel: (0)54 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

The Brew Garden at Grand Hyatt Dubai

From October 29 to November 14, the Brew Garden will be popping up at Grand Hyatt Dubai on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, bringing Oktoberfest energy to the Healthcare City hotel. This open-air affair will feature wooden picnic tables and benches on the lawn, a fire pit, a hearty Bavarian menu, and beer by the litre.

The Brew Garden, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Oct 29 to Nov 14, Thu to Sat, 4pm to 11pm. Limited tables available. Tel: (0)54 792 4907. Email ruth.savona@hyatt.com. hyattrestaurants.com

Reform Social & Grill

With a lush lawn overlooking the lake, umbrella-shaded tables and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, Reform Social & Grill continues to set a high benchmark for beer gardens in Dubai. Over the winter months, they fire up the barbecue on weekdays from 5pm to 11pm, and weekends from noon until 11pm.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, bar open daily 11am to midnight. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

The Irish Village

The good times come thick and fast at this sprawling beer garden in Al Garhoud. Nab a picnic table to enjoy the rib-sticking Irish menu, live music, and a pint in the sun.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Sat to Wed 11am to 1am, Thu and Fri 11am to 2am. Tel: (04) 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Garden On 8

Decked out with astroturf and picnic tables, his laidback beer garden is a favourite with the Media City afterwork crowd, thanks to its relaxed vibe and two-for-one happy hour deals from 4pm to 8pm daily.

Garden On 8, Level 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Fri and Sat noon to 2am, Sun 2pm to 1am, Mon to Wed 4pm to 1am, Thu 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8

McGettigan’s JLT

From lively Friday brunches to live music acts, comedy shows and quiz sessions, the McGettigan’s beer garden in JLT has seen its fair share of fun.

McGettigan’s, Cluster J, JLT, daily noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai/

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace

Located in the clubhouse of Emirates Golf Club, Spikes Sports Bar & Terrace is the perfect spot for a round of post-golf brews, or an alfresco drink as the sun goes down. Happy hour runs from 6pm to 8pm each day.

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace, Emirates Golf Club, Sun to Thu noon to midnight, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 417 9842. dubaigolf.com/emirates-golf-club/dine/spike-bar/

Underground

Don’t let the name put you off – the beer garden at Underground is decidedly above ground. Expect classic British pub grub (including a great sausage and mash), an extensive range of draft beers, and daily happy hour from 3pm to 6pm.

Underground, Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR, daily noon to 3am (last food order 12.30am). Tel: (04) 408 4221. habtoorgranddining.com/restaurant/hotels/hotel-information/travel/dxbhg/theundergroundpub