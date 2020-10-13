One of the city’s favourite nights out is making a comeback…

Bongo’s Bingo fans, we have some good news for you. The huge novelty night out has been sorely missed this year, but you won’t have to wait much longer to see it make its return. This November, Johnny Bongo and his team are jetting over to Dubai to put on a night you’ll never forget.

The new socially distant Bongo’s Bingo will be modified to make it as safe as possible, while still encouraging maximum fun. The wild night out can get competitive, but it’s all about having a good time with your friends.

If you’re not familiar with the concept, let us break it down for you. The four-round bingo event challenges partygoers to be the first to complete a line, two lines and a ‘full house’ for their chance to win prizes. These aren’t regular prizes though – you could be taking home a space hopper, a Henry Hoover, or a cardboard cut out of David Attenborough.

You can expect dance-offs, crowd karaoke, eye-catching entertainment and even celebrity appearances. We’ve been told to keep an eye out for a few famous faces flying all the way from the UK just to be there to help out hosting Johnny Bongo on the night.

The venue capacity has been reduced, and the spaces are very limited, so this time around you’ll need to register for tickets now. All of the exact dates and ticket information will be released nearer the time, so in the meantime we recommend to work on your best dance moves.

Bongo’s Bingo, venue to be announced, November, register now. bongosbingo.me