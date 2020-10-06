Consider this our gift to you…

Got a birthday coming up? We’ve got a little something for you… These Dubai restaurants and attractions are offering freebies for your birthday – just remember to bring your Emirates ID or passport along!

Free brunch at Bice Ristorante

Bice Italian restaurant in JBR is turning 20 this month, and to celebrate they’re extending the love to all the other October babies. Available on Fridays, from 12.30pm to 4pm, Il Brunch Italiano at Bice Ristorante promises an afternoon of Italian classics served at your table, with a choice of indoor seating or alfresco dining.

The free brunch offer is available for one October birthday celebrant dining with a paying guest, and you can only claim your free brunch once.

Bice Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs325 with house drinks (free for people celebrating their birthday in October). Tel: (0)4 318 2319. hilton.com

Free Secret Garden Brunch at Flair No5

From Friday October 16, the Secret Garden Brunch will return to Flair No5, in the Ritz-Carlton DIFC. The stunning terrace is the place to be, with a generous menu of dips, sushi and ceviche to start, substantial mains such as short ribs and glazed salmon, and desserts of black forest or mojito ice lollies.

Celebrate your birthday brunch here, and you’ll dine absolutely free – just be sure to let the team know when you make your booking, and bring along your ID.

Secret Garden Brunch, Flair No5, Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Fri 1pm to 4.30pm. Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs499 sparkling, Dhs599 Champagne. secret-parties.com

Free cake and a card at Marina Social

Let the team at Marina Social know it’s your birthday when making your reservation, and you’ll get a cake and a birthday card. Plus, they’ll throw in a 20 per cent off voucher to use on your next visit.

InterContinental Dubai Marina, 7pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 446 6664. marinasocialdubai.com

Not food, but still free…

Prefer to make a splash for your birthday bash? Celebrate your birthday at Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm. All you have to do is register your date of birth on the Aquaventure website and you’ll get a free day pass to this epic waterpark, to be used within a week of your birthday.

Aquaventure, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, 10am to 6.30pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantisthepalm.com

Missed out on your birthday party due to lockdown?

If your birthday fell while we were all deep in lockdown, Claw BBQ wants to give you a belated gift. For those born between March 15 and June 30, Claw BBQ will take 50 per cent off your table’s bill (valid for up to five people). This belated birthday offer is only available until October 30, and you’ll have to flash your ID to a member of the Claw team.

Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, daily noon to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. clawbbq.com

Images: Supplied