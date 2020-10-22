Swapping nightclubs for supper clubs…

As we begin to see a shift in the nightlife industry, dance floors are being swapped with dinner tables and loud music switched for live acts. If there’s one thing you can say about Dubai, is its endless determination to create something new in a time where it’s needed the most.

If you’re keen to check out a dinner and a show in Dubai, here are five of the best options.

Billionaire

Billionaire Dubai, the new evening venue found in Taj Dubai, will open its doors on October 30 with a line up of exciting live shows to complement your dinner experience. The Billionaire Grand Show promises an ‘electrifying nocturnal adventure’ with talented performers including acrobats and singers. Founded by F1 legend Flavio Briatore, Billionaire already has a venue in Porto Cervo, and now opens its doors in Dubai. The entertainment will be curated by Artistic Production Director, Montserrat (Montse) Moré who has worked with Cirque du Soleil, Lío and Pacha in Ibiza,

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, opens October 30, daily 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 510 3100. @billionairedubaiofficial

Q’s Bar

Q’s Bar is back open in Palazzo Versace, and this time the resident artist will be Layla Kardan. The enigmatic singer’s jazz series will be in place for the next three months, as she takes to the stage every Thursday night. Her performances will be accompanied by a live band, and complemented in between sets with DJ Tim and burlesque dancer Nawal. Q’s Bar offers an exciting dining menu to enjoy while the show takes place, and all guests are required to spend a minimum of Dhs350.

Q’s Bar, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Thursdays, 7pm to 1am, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 556 8865. palazzoversace.ae

Leo’V

Taking the space once occupied by Supper Club, Leo’V by Leonardo da Vinci is set over two floors, offering premium dining and daily live entertainment. Dinner shows are the name of the game at Leo’V, with incredible singers, musicians and even acrobats on the evening line-up. Live shows will cover a range of genres and entertainment styles, with music ranging from jazz, blues and soul to pop, rock, disco and deep house as well as classical music, Gatsby-style and even Broadway show tunes – there really is something for everyone.

Leo’V by Leonardo Da Vinci, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7.30pm to 2am. Tel: (052) 525 1211. leov.ae

La Perle

One of Dubai’s most popular theatre shows, La Perle is found in the purpose-built venue in Al Habtoor City. The enchanting performance is not to be missed, with acrobatics, mind-blowing set design and a theatrical storyline. You can combine your ticket with dinner at one of five restaurants in the area. For Dhs294 you can get a gold seat ticket plus a meal at either Mexican restaurant Zoco, European eatery Babiole, Asian spot Summer Palace, open air terrace Le Patio or steakhouse City Grill.

La Perle, Al Habtoor City, Wednesday to Saturday, 6.30pm or 9.30pm, Dhs294. Tel: (0)4 437 0001. laperle.com

Taikun

For something a little different, check out the ladies’ night at Taikun every Tuesday. At ‘My Boyfriend is Out of Town’, not only can you enjoy your free drinks but you’ll be treated to a live show with male dancers. Enjoy three house drinks and two courses for Dhs149 or five drinks and three courses for Dhs199. If that’s too much for a Tuesday night, Taikun also has a dinner and show package on Friday nights.

Takiun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Tuesdays, 7pm to late. Tel: (0)4 528 3780. taikundubai.com

Antika Bar

For a Levantine experience check out DIFC’s theatrical restaurant, Antika Bar. The venue has a variety of different acts on stage throughout the week, including Jihad Mahfouz and Georges on a Friday night, and Wadih Ghosn and Farah Nakhoul on Saturdays.

Antika Bar, Podium Level, Tower 2 – Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Monday to Thursday & Saturday 5pm to 3am, Fridays 2pm to 3am, Sunday closed. Tel: (050) 735 9177. antikabar.ae

