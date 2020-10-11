It’s never to early to lock in your next brunch…

Now, more than ever, we’re expecting maximum bang for our brunching buck. To help stretch your discretionary dirhams, we’ve rounded up some of Dubai’s best brunches for under Dhs300 – all including house drinks.

1Oak

For late-night revelers, the Late Late Brunch from Secret Parties kicks off at 8pm on Saturdays at 1Oak, in the JW Marriott Marquis. The three-hour session includes a three-course meal with free-flowing wine and spirits, and party-starting tracks from resident DJ Lucasdirty.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sat 8pm to 11pm (after party 11pm to 4am). Ladies, Dhs275 including house wine and spirits; men, Dhs375 including house wine and spirits; beer packages, Dhs100 for 4. secret-parties.com

Al Habtoor Polo Brunch

The polo season is about to kick into full swing again, and with it comes the alfresco brunch at Al Habtoor Polo Resort. Take in all the action from the terrace of Andalusia, with a three-and-a-half-hour feast, brought to your table. A great day out for the family, with a dedicated kids’ room, entertainment and activities.

Fabulous Polo Brunch, Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubailand, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs395 with bubbly, 50% off for children aged six to 12, under six free. Tel: (0)56 545 8391.

Americano

In the mood for a casual brunch that evolves throughout the day? Look no further than speakeasy-style Americano, in Madinat Jumeirah. Satisfying bites include the 1.2 metre jalapeno hot dog, wagyu sliders, ‘hangover Benedict’, salads and more. The house beverages package includes cocktails, beers, wines and spirits.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks. Tel: (04) 584 6475. americano.ae

BB Social Dining

Promising a ‘lively, unconventional’ event, the all-new Big Rainbow Brunch is spread over three floors at BB Social Dining. The globe-trotting menu features dishes such as lamb barbacoa, cauliflower popcorn, and chicken bang bang bao.

The Big Rainbow Brunch, BB Social Dining, DIFC, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with wine and beer, Dhs450 with French bubbles. Tel: (0)4 407 4444. bbdifc.business.site

Beano’s Family Brunch

Beano’s Family Brunch at The Scene by Simon Rimmer is a winner for all ages. This is one brunch that puts family front and centre, with a crowd-pleasing British menu and live entertainment for the little ones.

Beano’s Family Brunch, The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Fri 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs349 premium beverages, ages seven to 12 Dhs49, six and under free. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

Calore

At this lively Italian affair at Club Vista Mare, dine on antipasti, pizza, pastas and more, paired with smart Italian sips. Then, kick on afterwards with the Calore Aperitivo, offering discounted drinks from 5pm to 9pm. You can read our full review of the Calore Brunch here. Plus, during October, you can save 20 per cent on your Calore Brunch booking when you use the code MammaMia20.

Calore Brunch at La Cucina, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs285 with house drinks, Dhs385 with premium cocktails. Tel: (0)4 568 2104. instagram.com/calorebrunch

Distillery

At this cool Downtown Dubai gastropub Friday brunch is a three-hour event, including sharing-style dishes, plus unlimited drinks. The menu includes the likes of burgers and hotdogs, chili con carne, fish and chips, chicken parmesan and mushroom risotto.

Distillery, Souk Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs279 house drinks. Tel: (0)54 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

Garden on 8

This laidback alfresco brunch in Media One Hotel packs a double-whammy on Fridays. Take your pick of two slots for the Social Distancing Brunch: noon to 3pm, or 4pm to 7pm. There’s a maximum group size of four people per table, and it’s table-service only.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Fri noon to 3pm or 4pm to 7pm. First session, Dhs229 with house drinks, Dhs299 premium package; second session, Dhs269 house drinks, Dhs339 premium package. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8

Graze Grill

Graze Grill in City Walk offers the Graze Supper Club on Thursdays, from 7pm to 11pm. Feast on classic dishes such as steak tartare, burrata, Josper-grilled octopus and cuts of beef prepared three ways – smoked brisket, braised short rib and grilled tenderloin. A selection of classic, spicy and sour cocktails can be paired with your meal.

Graze Grill, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, every Thur 7pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium – a minimum of two guests for all packages. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com

Kyo

Modern Japanese restaurant Kyo, at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, offers two value-packed weekend brunches. The Japanese Journey Brunch on Friday offers a gourmet tour of the nation, as you work your way through gyoza, sushi, sashimi, grills and desserts. Or, wrap up the weekend with the Escape to To-Kyo brunch on Saturday afternoon. This leisurely affair includes sushi, savoury courses and sweets.

Kyo, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Fri 1pm to 5pm, Sat, 2pm to 6pm. Dhs265 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs365 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 557 5182. kyorestaurant.com

La Mezcaleria

Mexican haunt La Mezcaleria returns to its rooftop perch in The Oberoi hotel this week. The Friday brunch is back too, offering unlimited food and house drinks for Dhs250.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Fri 1pm to 5pm. Dhs250 with wine and beer, Dhs330 with premium drinks, Dhs175 with soft drinks. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

La Tavola at Larte

Bring the whole family along for this laidback brunch in Studio One. Adults will love the tasty Italian menu with unlimited starters, one main and a dessert, with free-flowing drinks, while little ones will enjoy the cartoons and fun activities in Studio One’s cinema and games room.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Fri noon to 3pm. Dhs269 including house drinks, get one free kid’s meal with each adult’s brunch booking. Tel: (0)4 581 6870. facebook.com

Matto

Fresh from a facelift, Matto is back with a sleek new design and revamped Friday brunch. Share a selection of starters before selecting a main course from the mod-Italian menu. To finish, there’s a tempting dessert sampler for the table.

Matto, Lobby Level, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Fri 1pm to 5pm. Dhs170 for food, Dhs260 with house drinks. Tel: (0)52 604 3535. mattodubai.com

McGettigan’s JLT

Start your weekend with the Thursday night brunch at this JLT pub, including unlimited food and six drinks for Dhs249. Return the next day for the Friday brunch, priced at Dhs299 for unlimited dishes and drinks.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Thu 7pm to 10pm, Dhs249. Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299. Tel: (04) 356 0470. facebook.com/McGettigansJLT

Missippis

This vibrant new pool bar has bounded onto the scene with two brunches. On Fridays, the Pool Brunch includes unlimited food and sips for Dhs299. On Saturdays, the Family Pool Brunch promises all-ages fun, priced at Dhs299 for sharing platters and house drinks.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, Fri and Sat noon to 5pm, Dhs299. facebook.com/MissippisDXB/

Motorino

Motorino’s late brunch on Thursday nights is perfect for fans of pizzas and pasta. Each week, the chefs pick a different pizza to share, signature pasta dishes and new dessert creations. For Dhs199 you can get spirits, hops, grapes and more, or upgrade your package to Dhs299 for cocktails and sparkling.

Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Dubai, Motorino late brunch every Thur 6pm to 9pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 814 5590. @motorinopizza

Muchachas

Dubbed the Miss Chief Brunch, Muchachas is bringing Mexican flair to the Holiday Inn Express Al Safa. This four-course Mexi fest includes unlimited frozen margaritas and house drinks, for Dhs239.

Muchachas, Holiday Inn Express, Al Safa, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 327 5878. muchachasdubai.com

OuiBar & Terrace

For an American-accented brunch, visit OUIBar & Terrace at Radisson Red to eat your fill of loaded shakes, burgers, fries and cocktails. It’s very reasonably priced, at Dhs99 for food and soft drinks, or Dhs200 with alcoholic beverages.

OUIBar & Terrace, Radisson RED Hotel Dubai, Silicon Oasis, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs99 soft drinks, Dhs200 house drinks. Tel: (04 571 4343). radissonhotels.com

Social Company

Dine alongside your furry friends at Social Company’s Thursday evening brunch, which runs from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Starters include shrimp avocado cocktail and chicken Caesar salad, with mains such as mushroom risotto, slow-roasted chicken and more. Your pet will also be given treats and water.

‘The Social Brunch’, Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Thur 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs259 house drinks including beer, spirits and wine. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Sui Mui

For those who don’t like to say goodbye to the weekend, a Saturday evening Asian brunch is launching ‘Pho Real’ will take place at pretty Asian restaurant Sui Mui. Feast on sushi, Asian tacos, dim sum, short ribs, curries and more. With house beverages, it’s a wallet-friendly Dhs225.

‘Pho Real’, Sui Mui, in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, every Saturday evening from August 29, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169 soft drinks, Dhs225 house beverages. Tel: (04) 511 7373. suimuidubai.com

The Bungalow

The Bungalow is back, and with it comes Drunch on the Deck on Friday nights. From 5pm to 8pm, enjoy unlimited surf platters and selected drinks for Dhs249. Tunes come courtesy of Those Guys Events, with afro, soul, house, RnB and hip-hop on the table.

The Bungalow, Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Drunch on the Deck, Fri 5pm to 8pm. Dhs249 with selected drinks, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs149 unlimited selected drinks only. Tel: (0)54 994 7971. bungalowdubai.com

The Daily at Rove

For those seeking brunch in its purest form, Rove’s Bench Brunch is hard to beat. This is a proper breakfast-meets-lunch spread, starting with fruit platters, pastries cheeses and salads, a choice of mains, and dessert from The Daily kitchen. It’s priced at Dhs99 a head.

The Daily at Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre and Rove Healthcare City. Fri and Sat 11.30am to 4pm. Dhs99, Dhs49 children aged six to 12, free for under six. rovehotels.com/the-daily/

The Penthouse

Ladies can sneak under the Dhs300 threshold for the Skyline Mask-erade Brunch, on Thursdays from 7pm and 9pm. There’s a Japanese three-course set menu available, as well as a selection of cocktails, brought straight to the table. For gents, it’s Dhs350.

Skyline Maskerade, The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (052) 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

The Stage Brunch

Another popular Dubai evening brunch is The Stage Brunch, which takes place in two Pizza Express locations: Jazz @ Pizza Express and Pizza Express Live Business Bay. Tuck into unlimited sharing starters, mains and a dessert and enjoy live music.

The Stage Brunch, Jazz @ Pizza Express and Pizza Express Live Business Bay, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm, max 6 people per table, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks including free bubbles upgrade. Tel: (052) 798 7292. lovepartiesgroup.com

Twenty Three Rooftop Bar

Friday brunch at Twenty Three Rooftop Bar in Media City runs from 1.23pm until 4.23pm, and the 23 theme doesn’t end there, with ’23 unique essences created by the bartenders and chefs’. Expect starters of ceviche and cured salmon, Australian steaks or herbed ravioli for mains, and an array of desserts. Afterwards, enjoy happy hour drinks for – you guessed it – Dhs23 a pop.

Twenty Three Rooftop Bar, Grand Plaza Movenpick Hotel, Media City, Fri 1.23pm to 4.23pm. Dhs189 with soft drinks, Dhs289 with house drinks, Dhs329 with sparkling. Tel: (0)54 723 1425. movenpick.com/grand-plaza

White Beach

Pack your swimsuit and shades for this seaside brunch, at White Beach, the Balearic-inspired beach club at Atlantis, The Palm. Take a dip in the sea or the infinity pool (fingers crossed it will be open in time for the weekend. Then, cool off in the air-conditioned restaurant, where a procession of Med-accented dishes will be delivered to your table. Read more weekly highlights from White Beach here.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah. Sat 1pm to 5pm. Entry 21+. Dhs249 with soft drinks; Dhs299 with house drinks for ladies; Dhs349 with house drinks for men. Tel: (0)55 2004321. Email: whitebeach@atlantisthepalm.com. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity’s Long Long Brunch is priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, including beach and pool access, all-you-can-eat food and unlimited drinks. Sun loungers will be given out on a first come – and don’t forget to bring your own towel.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, ‘Summer Brunch’, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. Tel: (055) 500 9111. facebook.com/zerogravitydubai