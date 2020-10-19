These online stores will save you a trip to the supermarket…

Whether you’re practising social distancing, avoiding the long queues or working from home, we’re all looking for ways to tackle tasks without stepping out of the house – and keeping food on the table for the family is one of them.

Thankfully, Dubai has stacks of online stores offering everything you need to stock those kitchen cupboards, with products ranging from organic to gluten-free, discounted deals and more.

Here are nine grocery delivery services in Dubai for you to try.

1. Kibsons

Kibsons offers up a variety of fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, poultry, seafood, dairy, bakery, pantry, flowers and more. And for those of you missing home, they now offer more than 500 Sainsbury products, too. Their 50 DIY boxes helo you prepare delicious family meals, including soups, salads, burgers, pizzas, green juices and more. You can make last-minute orders up to 5pm and avail of free delivery the same day. Minimum order is Dhs50 and there’s no delivery charge.

Tel: (800) 542 7667. kibsons.com

2. Secrets Fine Food

If you’re looking for something more high-end, this is the place to shop. How high-end? Well, the products here grace the finest restaurants in Dubai and other countries. The French team will source the very best from Europe, including bakery goods, dairy products, vegetables, and even pastries. Live outside Dubai? Deliveries are done next day in Dubai and Sunday, Tuesday and Thursdays in Abu Dhabi, and once a week for all other emirates, apart from Friday. For orders above Dhs300, delivery is free, else it’s Dhs50 for Dubai and Dhs75 for other emirates.

Tel: (0)4 296 5249. secretsfinefood.com

3. Spinneys

Spinneys is a great place to get your shopping done and you can easily head to the check-out counter with a full cart. The supermarket has now made it easier to shop with the launch of its online grocery delivery service. The new service was launched during the pandemic to offer customers a safer way to shop. Like in its supermarket, you can browse through thousands of products and add them to cart as you go along. A minimum spend of Dhs100 is needed and orders above Dhs350 get free delivery. Else, it’s Dhs15. At the moment, the service is only available in Dubai, but the service will be available in the capital soon.

spinneys.com

4. M&S Food

Marks & Spencer launched its highly anticipated food delivery app earlier this year called M&S Food, which delivers premium groceries right to your door. You’ll get access to the brand’s popular food items including ready-to-cook meals, pantry essentials, frozen items, homeware, hampers and more. Minimum spend is Dhs150, and delivery is currently free. Do note, they can only deliver to certain locations in Dubai at the moment, but they have plans to expand their reach. Marks & Spencer also has an app called Cook with M&S, designed to inspire you in the kitchen.

marksandspencerme.com

5. Hello Chef

At Hello Chef, you’ll receive easy and inspiring dinner recipes with all the ingredients you need to cook them. And they will be delivered right to your door. You’ll have two options to pick from: Choice Box and Classic Box. The difference, apart from the price, is the range of foods you can prepare. If you select the Choice Box, you’ll get access to all 20 recipes each week, whereas the Classic Box will only include nine options. The meals include gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and low-calorie options, and most recipes can be cooked in 30 minutes or less.

Tel: (0)4 885 5758. hellochef.me

6. Biorganic

Biorganic Store has an outlet on Sheikh Zayed Road, but it also has online shopping available on its website. The food here is organic, but with a twist. Expect nature’s finest produce and groceries for an affordable price. They even have a section for baby food. For delivery, you’ll have to order a minimum of Dhs150 for Dubai, and an additional shipping fee of Dhs25 will apply. Live in another emirate? The store delivers but a minimum delivery of Dhs300 is required for Sharjah, and Dhs500 for all other emirates, plus a Dhs25 delivery fee.

Tel: (0)56 6541956. biorganicstore.com

7. The Honest Counter

Serving organic veggies and fruits straight from the farm to your house, The Honest Counter help you plan your meals and make eating well that little bit easier. Going gluten-free? The online store is stocked with bread, cereals, snacks and more. Head to their website to get tips and ideas on what to cook using the products you’ve just bought. There’s also a clearance section where you can nab some cool deals. They deliver across the UAE and you have to spend a minimum of Dhs50. Find details regarding delivery charges and days on the website.

thehonestcounter.com

8. Waitrose

Waitrose & Partners has launched a new online shopping site in the UAE, bringing 15,000 products to homes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It’s the first of its kind outside the UK and the UAE site will feature all the quality groceries the British retailer is known for. The delivery service launched just this month in October with 2,800 delivery spaces available each week. There are three time slots available every day, and you’ll need to book in your slot at least two hours in advance. It’s a minimum spend of Dhs100, and delivery is free for orders over Dhs350. If you spend less than Dhs350, there’s a flat delivery fee of Dhs15.

waitrose.ae/en

9. NRTC Fresh

For your fruit and vegetable fix, NRTC Fresh will supply high-quality produce from local and international farms to UAE residents. They deliver to all the Emirates in the UAE and have no delivery charges for a minimum order of Dhs60. Once you’ve placed your order, an estimated delivery time will be provided as per the time slot selected by you.

nrtcfresh.com

