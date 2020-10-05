Try something new: 10 fun new things to do in Dubai

From long-awaited re-openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai.

A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. With the country reopened almost to its former glory, we couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.

Here’s 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:

1. Return to this outdoor terrace

Amazonico’s stunning rooftop terrace has officially reopened for the winter months. The beautiful outdoor space is lined with canary yellow parasols and vivid green booths, transporting you to a rainforest destination. Head there daily from 6pm til late to enjoy hand crafted cocktails and aperitif snack, before making your way downstairs for dinner.

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Dubai, daily 6pm to late. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

2. Escape to a reopened resort

Park Hyatt is back and ready to welcome guests once again. The popular Dubai Creek hotel is home to a number of popular restaurants, including Boardwalk which has incredible views, head to Brasserie du Park for an amazing breakfast or check out the award winning Traituer Brunch. Right now the hotel is offering 30 per cent off bookings including breakfast and special discounts throughout your stay.

Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, open now. hyatt.com

3. Check out a new cinema

A new six-screen luxury boutique cinema has opened its doors in Dubai recently. Found in Al Khawaneej Walk, Roxy Cinemas opened its fifth theatre in Dubai. Film fans will be able to enjoy a luxurious experience with the Diamond Class theatres, complete with state of the art technology, and upgraded comfort elements, included heated seats.

Roxy Cinemas, Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai, open now. theroxycinemas.com

4. Get your caffeine fix at a new coffee spot

Looking for a new place to grab your morning coffee in DIFC? The gorgeous new tower, ICD Brookfield Place is now home to Encounter Coffee Roastery – the coffee shop brought to you by Bull and Roo. The space is very welcoming and peaceful, exactly what you need before a busy day. Make sure you try the pastries while you’re at it!

Encounter Coffee Roastery, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 8am to 5pm. encountercoffeeroasters.com⁠