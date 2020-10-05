Try something new: 10 fun new things to do in Dubai
From long-awaited re-openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai.
A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. With the country reopened almost to its former glory, we couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.
Here’s 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:
1. Return to this outdoor terrace
Amazonico’s stunning rooftop terrace has officially reopened for the winter months. The beautiful outdoor space is lined with canary yellow parasols and vivid green booths, transporting you to a rainforest destination. Head there daily from 6pm til late to enjoy hand crafted cocktails and aperitif snack, before making your way downstairs for dinner.
Amazonico, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Dubai, daily 6pm to late. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae
2. Escape to a reopened resort
Park Hyatt is back and ready to welcome guests once again. The popular Dubai Creek hotel is home to a number of popular restaurants, including Boardwalk which has incredible views, head to Brasserie du Park for an amazing breakfast or check out the award winning Traituer Brunch. Right now the hotel is offering 30 per cent off bookings including breakfast and special discounts throughout your stay.
Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, open now. hyatt.com
3. Check out a new cinema
A new six-screen luxury boutique cinema has opened its doors in Dubai recently. Found in Al Khawaneej Walk, Roxy Cinemas opened its fifth theatre in Dubai. Film fans will be able to enjoy a luxurious experience with the Diamond Class theatres, complete with state of the art technology, and upgraded comfort elements, included heated seats.
Roxy Cinemas, Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai, open now. theroxycinemas.com
4. Get your caffeine fix at a new coffee spot
Looking for a new place to grab your morning coffee in DIFC? The gorgeous new tower, ICD Brookfield Place is now home to Encounter Coffee Roastery – the coffee shop brought to you by Bull and Roo. The space is very welcoming and peaceful, exactly what you need before a busy day. Make sure you try the pastries while you’re at it!
Encounter Coffee Roastery, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 8am to 5pm. encountercoffeeroasters.com
5. Head outdoors to this reopened restaurant
Its alfresco season in the city and we’re excited about all of the terrace reopenings this month. Most recently was Tagine at One&Only Royal Mirage. The Moroccan restaurant boasts a stunning courtyard where guests can come and enjoy authentic cuisine from semi-private alcoves and signature shisha blends.
Tagine & Courtyard, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com
6. Check out a new lifestyle destination
If you love bowling, arcade games, live music, great food, or all of the above, then you need to check out the newly opened Brass Monkey. The venue is gigantic, with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, two dining concepts and so much more. Even if you’re not there to play the games, Brass Monkey offers a lively atmosphere to eat, drink and socialise.
Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Sun to Weds 2pm to 1am, Thurs 2pm to 3am, Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 1am, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial
7. Explore a new ladies’ night
If you’re looking to refresh your ladies’ night routine, check out the new one from the recently renovated Taikun – ‘My Boyfriend is Out of Town’. This one features entertainment from scantily clad male dancers, food and drinks from 7pm every Tuesday. Enjoy a two-course menu with three house beverages for Dhs149, or a three-course menu with five house beverages for Dhs199.
Taikun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Tuesdays from 7pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (04) 528 3780. taikundubai.com
8. Feast at a new Friday brunch
There’s a brand new brunch leading Dubai residents to DIFC this month. Bull and Bear has launched its ‘The Bull of Wall Street’ brunch, inspired by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie – The Wolf of Wall Street. The entertainment centres around a similar theme, with a reenactment of Matthew McConaughey’s famous scene from the film. There’s a great set menu on offer, featuring a delicious truffle mushroom arancini, Josper grilled striploin and a cheeky ‘wolf street’-inspired dessert platter.
Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Burj Damman, DIFC, Fridays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs290 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks. Tel: (04) 515 9888. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com/difc
9. Relax with a spa treatment
Feeling stressed? Need to rest, recuperate and have someone ease your stresses away? We know where you can do just that. Enter the ultimate spa day at Away Spa in W Dubai – The Palm, which includes access to the popular pool and beach. The name of the offer is ‘Amplify Your Game’, and when someone books a 60-minute massage at the futuristic spa, as well as the pool and beach, they’ll also receive snacks, access to the spa’s cool relaxation room, plus the fitness centre and squash courts.
‘Amplify Your Game’, Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, available daily except Fridays, between 10am to 10pm, Dhs599. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com
10. Enjoy a sunset kayak ride
If you’re planning a trip to Abu Dhabi, why not add in a spot of kayaking at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Sea Hawk have added a new weekend sunrise (Friday and Saturday 6am) guided excursion. This is in addition to Tuesday to Sunday 5pm, 6pm and 7pm trips. Sunrise, sunset you can now combine a trip that illuminates some of the mysteries behind Louvre Abu Dhabi, experience the dome’s beauty from rare, privileged angles, all at the same time as ‘sculpting the guns’ with the what the kayaking organiser’s website describes as a low-moderate workout.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun 5pm to 7pm, 6am trip available on Fri and Sat. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae