If you are a Dubai residence visa holder returning to Dubai, you will still need approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). All other UAE residence visa holders do not have to apply.

Even if you have previously filled out a Twajudi form or an ICA form, you will need to complete a certain form on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) website, which is much simpler than its predecessors.

Please note, the form is for ‘Dubai Resident Visa Holders’ only.

Here’s the steps you’ll need to take:

You can access the form via the Emirates website, under a handy page named ‘Travel requirements for Dubai residents’ But you can also access it here. Once your application is approved, you can book a flight ticket To book your flight ticket, you’ll need Resident File Number You must bring a copy of the GDRFA approval when you travel Every passenger flying to Dubai is required to fill in this health declaration form and the quarantine undertaking form. Both forms need to be printed, completed and handed over to Dubai Health Authority staff at arrival Before departure to Dubai, you must take a PCR test (within 96 hours prior to your departure) and hold a valid printed negative COVID-19 test certificate Upon arrival in Dubai, you may have to take a PCR test and are required to quarantine at home until you receive your test results You must download the COVID19 – DXB Smart App

How to fill out the GDRFA approval form:

All you’ll need to fill out the GDRFA approval form is your passport, visa and Emirates ID. Enter your visa number, country and year of birth Enter the country you’re travelling from and the port you’re arriving to (Dubai International Airport DXB) Enter your email address Upload copies of your documents – visa, passport and Emirates ID It will take you to a payment page, but don’t panic as it’s classed ‘Free of Charge’ Submit your application Your application will be marked ‘under process’, for which you’ll receive an email

