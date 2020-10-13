Hospitality big guns Bull&Roo are set to launch The Guild in DIFC mid-2021…

DIFC continues to cement its foodie status in Dubai, with news that a massive new dining precinct will open in the ICD Brookfield Place development next year. Bull&Roo has signed on for the mammoth project, which was conceived by managing director Tom Arnel. Dubbed The Guild, it promises to be unlike anything else we’ve seen in Dubai.

Spanning 15,000 square feet, The Guild in DIFC will bring together eight homegrown food concepts under one roof, creating a gourmet collective with a giant dining room at its heart.

We chatted to Tom Arnel, and here’s what he can reveal so far:

“We are pumped to put Dubai on the map with this massive project,” says Tom. “I honestly think this is going to become the number one dining destination in the city.”

The licensed venue will play host to eight homegrown food brands, offering a globe-trotting selection of cooking styles and cuisines, and a buzzy day-to-night ambience.

Details on the specifics of each kitchen are still be finalised, as Tom and his designers work through the logistics. “We’re very much still in the development stages, with the architects coming out from London this week to get the designs under way,” says Tom. “But what we can say is we’re doing everything in the most world-class way possible.”

If you can’t quite get your head around the size of The Guild, consider the space Tom&Serg currently takes up, and times it by three – yep, it’s going to be that big.

“I feel a huge responsibility in taking on a project of this scale, but I also feel like the city needs this,” Tom says.

With a slated opening date of mid-2021, and the space still a concrete shell at present, there’s much to be done before The Guild is brought to life.

ICD Brookfield looks set to become a dining and cultural hub in Dubai, with famed private members’ club The Arts Club also slated to join the development.

We’ll keep you posted over the coming months.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening June-July 2021. icdbrookfieldplace.com