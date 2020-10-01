The fun never has to end at Laguna Waterpark…

Ever find yourself at a waterpark wishing the fun never had to end? Well, it doesn’t have to as Laguna Waterpark Dubai’s hugely popular overnight camping experience is back. Camping overnight at a waterpark? Are we dreaming?

The La Mer-based waterpark is bringing back The Camp, on Thursday October 15, and it will be open to visitors every Thursday and Friday thereafter. Live out your childhood dreams, tackling the waterpark at night, enjoying a huge barbecue feast and even toasting marshmallows round the campfire.

Perfect for young families or groups of friends, you’ll be able to check in from 5.30pm, where you’ll be free to go off and enjoy the various slides and WaveOZ 180 FlowRider as the sun sets over the Arabian Gulf. The BBQ will be open until 10pm so you can stop to refuel whenever you like.

There are ten tents available. For two people, it’s priced at Dhs700 or four people at Dhs1200, all inclusive of waterpark access, food and refreshments. When all the water-based fun is done, you can settle down to enjoy boardgames or participate in a campfire sing-along.

If outdoor cinemas are more your thing, you’re in luck as a huge movie screen will be set up, so grab a beanbag and watch a movie under the stars. As well as toasting marshmallows, you can also toast corn around the campfire for a real authentic experience.

In the morning, you’ll get a breakfast basket hand-delivered to your tent, piled high with eggs, tomatoes, onions, with fresh Arabic bread, labneh and cheese. In true camping style, you’ll have to cook it yourself – but there will be chefs on hand at the live cooking stations to guide you.

Check-out the following day is at 10am, but you’re encouraged to stow your bag and then spend the rest of your day enjoying all of the fun that Laguna Waterpark has to offer.

The Camp, Laguna Waterpark Dubai, La Mer, Dubai, Thursday October 15, from 5.30pm, two-man tent Dhs700, four-man tent Dhs1200. Tel: (04) 317 3999. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided