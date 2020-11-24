All the existing and upcoming restaurants at this stunning Dubai location…

Looking for your new hangout spot? One of the hottest upcoming places in Dubai that needs to be on your radar has got to be Nakheel’s Palm West Beach. You’ll find it on the trunk of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah – a long stretch of sand which already lends itself to FIVE The Palm, Fairmont, The Palm and new boho beach bar, Koko Bay.

It is part of the 1.5km Park Promenade project on the Palm’s trunk, with a long boardwalk, lined on either side by fairy-light wrapped palm trees. Spaced out across the decking, looking onto the beach are a number of bungalow-style venues (or ‘gastro-hubs’ as one of the What’s On team proclaimed them), each of which will play host to a new restaurant.

As well as a number of eateries, a number of hotels and new residences are expected to open along the brilliant new beach destination. The prime location of Palm West Beach means visitors will have Insta-worthy views of the iconic Dubai Marina skyline in the distance, from every venue.

Here are all the restaurants that are already open or are set to open at West Beach…

Find the ultimate guide to beach days at West Beach here.

Still to open

Bohème Beach Dubai

Bohème Beach Dubai looks set to be a new beach bar and restaurant. Interior images shown on the boards surrounding this particular bungalow suggest that it will be decked out in neutral, simplistic designs, with exposed brickwork, soft furnishings and eclectic furniture.

facebook.com/bohemebeachdubai

Lucky Fish Dubai

As yet, there isn’t much information around about Lucky Fish Dubai, which will be an entirely new concept in Dubai when it opens on West Palm Beach. On its Facebook page, it’s described as ‘a tropical seaside restaurant and lounge, featuring rustic island style elements combined with luxurious decor.’ It will share the same ‘bungalow’ as Aprons & Hammers, but will sit on the left-hand side.

@luckyfishdubai

Orange Chameleon

Whilst we’re not yet sure what this new venture is set to be, there is an existing Orange Chameleon restaurant in DIFC so we wonder if the two could be related. The restaurant-by-day, party-lounge-by-night concept promised dinner, drinks and shisha.

Already open

Aprons & Hammers Beach House

For those who really like to get stuck into their food with out any fussy fine-dining, Aprons & Hammers Beach House is probably just what you’re looking for. The restaurant is into its seafood by the bucket load. We’re talking buckets filled to the brim with lobster, crab, jumbo shrimp and much more. Aprons on, it’s about to get messy.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 12am. apronsandhammers.com

Koko Bay

Since boho-chic, Bali-inspired bar, Koko Bay opened on Tuesday, September 1, it has proved extremely popular, with many Dubai residents flocking to catch the stunning sunset. Choose from seating inside the whitewashed beach shack-style restaurant or bag a seat on the decking or the sand, cocktail in hand and watch that sun go down over the iconic backdrop of the Dubai Marina. We recommend booking to get the best spot.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 12pm to 12am Saturday to Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Jones The Grocer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones the Grocer (@jonesthegrocer) on Aug 28, 2020 at 11:28pm PDT

Jones The Grocer hails all the way from Australia, and has made a name for itself in Dubai. A number of existing branches exist around the city, from Dubai Mall to Emirates Hills, where it’s popular for its artisan food, from healthy breakfasts to hearty burgers and huge cheese selections.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 568 2512. jonesthegrocer.com

Señor Pico

Get your Mexican fix at Señor Pico, which recently opened on West Beach soon. Now fully-licensed and raring to go, the lively and vibrant eatery is serving up ‘Mexican-Early Californian’ cuisine, fun cocktails and a cool atmosphere. On the menu, you’ll find ‘reimagined classics and new favourites’, from cheesy quesadillas, fully-loaded nachos, tacos and burritos.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Now open. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Beach Clubs still to open

B.E.A.C.H Dubai

This particular venue is situated directly in front of the new One at Palm Jumeirah residences, which is slated to open in December, 2020. Residents living at the property will have exclusive access to the One Palm Beach Club & Restaurant: a 100-metre stretch of pristine private beach, complete with its own restaurant and beach club facilities, so it we wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what this one becomes.

St. Regis Beach Club

The St. Regis Beach Club is a massive project that’s currently under construction, and you’ll find it closest to the Dukes, The Palm hotel on the Palm West Beach stretch. While the beach club will occupy the sea-facing beach, you’ll find The St Regis Dubai, The Palm inside the 240 metre-tall Palm Tower. When it opens, the luxury beach club is expected to play host to a state-of-the-art gym and fitness centre, super-sized infinity pool on the seafront, plus dining options.

Image: rsp.ae

Images: Social