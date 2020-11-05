Where to wind down after a long day…

DIFC may be the beating heart of Dubai’s finance and legal sectors, but it’s also home to some of the city’s top restaurants and bars. When the end of the working day rolls around and it’s time to unwind – or prime yourself for the night ahead – hightail it to one of our favourite places for after-work drinks in DIFC.

LPM

We love the cheeky nod to an after-work dalliance that LPM’s new 5 à 7 menu brings. Head to this DIFC hotspot between 5pm and 7pm for specially crafted cocktails (Dhs40 to Dhs48) and a menu of French-leaning bar snacks, such as calamari, artichoke vinaigrette, and the luscious butter bean hummus. It’s the perfect pitstop on your way home from work, or as an entree to the night ahead.

LPM, Gate Village No. 8, DIFC. 5 à 7, 5pm to 7pm daily. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Flair 5

Escape the concrete jungle for this lush and leafy retreat, at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC. From Saturday to Wednesday, Flair 5 hosts ‘social hours’, with selected drinks and snacks priced at Dhs40 each.

Flair 5, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Social Hours, Sat to Wed 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

Amazonico

DIFC hotspot Amazonico recently reopened its Copacabana rooftop terrace. This tropical space is just the ticket for after-work drinks, with exotic cocktails, DJ tunes, showstopping city views, and a new menu of ‘piqueo’ snacks that are perfect to share.

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Wed to Sat from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com/dubai/

Boca

Happy hour at Boca is a week-long affair, with Dhs35 drinks available at this Spanish hotspot from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, seven days a week. Make a meal of it by ordering a selection of hot and cold tapas from Boca’s new La Taperia concept.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, happy hour daily, 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Mina Brasserie

With its leafy air-conditioned terrace, lounge seating and gin trolley, Mina Brasserie is something of an after-work secret. Come for a refreshing cocktail… stay for the linguine burrata.

Mina Brasserie, Gate Village 9, daily noon to 11pm. Tel: (04) 506 0100. minabrasserie.com