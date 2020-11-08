Because business doesn’t have to be boring…

We’ve all had enough Zoom meetings to last a lifetime. So, if you’re ready to take the plunge back into the world of face-to-face meetings, what better way to do it than over a meal?

Dubai’s best restaurants have created a huge selection of business lunches to suit all budgets. Here are some of our favourite business lunches in Dubai to try…

Cé La Vi

Contemporary Asian stunner Cé La Via has just unveiled a new set menu for midweek lunches. For Dhs140 buys you your choice three courses, with water, tea and coffee. Kick things off with the burrata salad or a sunchoke soup, before moving on to pan-seared salmon or grilled baby chicken with coconut rice. To finish, it’s hard to go past the miso caramel vanilla mousse, or chocolate fondant with beetroot ice cream.

The offer: Dhs140 for four courses

Cé La Vie, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Tower 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Thu noon to 3pm. Dhs140. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com

99 Sushi

A fresh face on the Dubai dining scene, 99 Sushi is now offering an impressive Omakase business lunch. ‘Omakase’ literally means “leave it with me”, so hand over ordering control to the kitchen, then sit back and enjoy a procession of nine courses of elegant Japanese cuisine, such as spicy tuna tartar or salmon flambé nigiri sushi. The Dhs149 lunch is available Sunday to Thursday, from noon until 3.30pm.

The offer: Dhs149 for nine-course omakase lunch

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, lunch noon to 3.30pm. 99sushibar.com

La Serre

Downtown Dubai just got a brilliant new business deal, with the launch of La Serre’s prix fixe lunch menu. Available weekdays from noon to 5pm, the French menu is priced at Dhs110 for two courses or Dhs130 for three courses.

The offer: Dhs110 for two courses or Dhs130 for three courses

La Serre, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 5pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 528 3779. laserre.com

Roka

Zuma’s little sister has launched a tempting lunch menu, priced at Dhs115. It includes a selection of mod-Japanese starters (miso eggplant, beef dumpling, and spicy seafood maki, perhaps), a choice of main course (teriyaki salmon, miso sea bream, or Korean lamb cutlets, for example), and steamed rice.

The offer: Four starters, one main, and rice for Dhs115

Roka, The Opus, Business Bay, 12pm to 3.30pm Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com/restaurant/roka-dubai/

Amazonico

If you have a client you’ve been meaning to impress, or you just want to treat yourself on your next lunch break, then you need to check out Amazonico’s Menu Ejecutivo business lunch. The leafy restaurant can be conveniently found in Dubai’s thriving business district, DIFC. The deal offers a three course set menu for Dhs125 or four courses for Dhs148. Tasty dishes include seabass tiradito, Argentinean sirloin, and more.

The offer: Dhs125 for three courses and Dhs148 for four courses

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 2pm, Dhs125 three course, Dhs148 four course. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Hutong

Hutong promises a contemporary Chinese lunch within 45 minutes. Enjoy a matsutake and wild mushroom broth to start, followed by your choice of starter and main for Dhs125. Choices include wild mushroom & truffle bao, Kung Po prawns, wok-tossed beef tenderloin, or Yu Xiang crispy eggplant.

The offer: soup, starter and main for Dhs125

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday from August 31, 12pm to 2.30pm, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com.

Asil

If you’re in the mood for Arabic food, check out the newly open Asil in Rixos Premium JBR. Combining the flavours of Morocco, Turkey and Lebanon, this new business lunch offers five courses for Dhs99 per person. Dishes include hummus, tabbouleh, chicken kofta and more, available Sunday to Thursday 1pm to 3pm.

The offer: Dhs99 for five courses

Asil, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR, Sunday to Thursday (excl public holidays), 1pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 520 0055. asil.org

Indochine

Indochine Dubai opened in late 2019 to much fanfare, with the original New York restaurant counting famous names such as Anna Wintour, Cindy Crawford and Andy Warhol among its fans. The Dubai outpost offers a succinct business lunch menu of French-Vietnamese cuisine, with a choice of zesty salads, rolls, curries, noodles and desserts.

The offer: Dhs120 for three courses or Dhs95 for two

Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, open for lunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, daily, business lunch available Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com

La Cantine du Faubourg

In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. A starter such as spicy beef tartare, plus a main like grilled chicken with peri peri sauce and lemon is priced at Dhs110. Add a dessert for an extra Dhs20 or a glass of house wine for Dhs40 if it’s that kind of a day.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Sundays to Thursdays, 12pm to 2.45pm, from Dhs110. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Shanghai Me

DIFC dwellers will enjoy Shanghai Me’s midweek offering. The business lunch is priced at Dhs120 for a soup, appetiser and main course, including choices such as seared salmon, Szechuan beef with vegetables and barbecued chicken with pickled cucumber. There’s also a dim sum deal with dumplings priced at Dhs14 for one, Dhs42 for three or Dhs70 for five pieces.

The offer: one soup, appetiser and main course for Dhs120.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, Podium Level, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 2.30pm. Tel: (04) 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com

Marea

This New York transplant is known for serving polished Italian in handsome surrounds, so expect sophisticated dishes finished with finesse. The Dhs120 lunch menu features a choice of starter, main and daily sorbet, with dishes such as grilled octopus, wagyu bolognese and seared sea bream up for grabs.

The offer: Dhs120 per person for a one starter, main and sorbet.

Marea, Gate Village 7, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 583 6366. marearestaurant.com/dubai

BiCE Ristorante

Don’t have time for a long leisurely lunch? BiCE has you covered with the option for a quick three-course meal, available Sunday to Thursday. Choose from a selection of salads and soups to start followed by a comforting pizza or pasta for main for just Dhs89.

The offer: Three courses for Dhs89

BiCE Ristorante, JBR, The Walk, Dubai, 12.30pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday, Dhs89. Tel: (04) 318 2520. www3.hilton.com

Cafe Belge

Artsy downtown hangout Cafe Belge has a great business lunch in DIFC, with a tempting selection of starters, mains and desserts – think wagyu carpaccio or tuna ceviche, followed by fish of the day, burger or pasta, plus creme brulee or Belgian waffles for dessert. You can choose from two courses with a tea and coffee for Dhs95 or three courses and a hot drink for Dhs125.

The offer: Two courses for Dhs95 or three for Dhs125, both served with tea or coffee

Cafe Belge, Ritz Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 372 2323. facebook.com/cafebelgedifc

Molecule

Working around d3? Molecule, the cool and quirky artsy restaurant there is the perfect place to stop and refuel. You can get any two courses for Dhs85 or starter, main and dessert for Dhs99.

The offer: Two courses for Dhs85 or three for Dhs99.

Molecule Restaurant, Ground Floor, Building 6, Dubai Design District, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Sun to Thu. Tel: (052) 949 2202. facebook.com/moleculedxb

Black Tap

If your idea of three courses runs more to a burger, fries and drink combo, then hightail it to Black Tap in the Dubai Mall. From noon until 5pm, you can order one of three burgers (the All-American, crispy chicken, or falafel number), with a choice of sides (fries, salad, onion rings or teriyaki broccoli), and a soft drink for Dhs55. Want to splash out? Upgrade to a shake for an additional Dhs14.

The offer: Burger, fries and a soft drink for Dhs55, or add Dhs14 for a shake.

Black Tap, The Dubai Mall, noon to 5pm. Tel: (04) 3305103. blacktap.com/location/dubai-mall/

LPM

If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district but only have a limited time for lunch, check out the express lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. Guaranteeing to have you fed and watered within 60 minutes, the two-course menu will be updated seasonally. At the moment, dishes featured include burrata with tomatoes and basil, warm prawns with olive oil, or roast baby chicken marinated in lemon.

LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, Sun to Thu, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Roberto’s

Roberto’s gives you the opportunity to splash out. The standard three-course menu starts at Dhs125, including dessert or tea or coffee. But if you need to impress, you can upgrade to the premium dishes, with supplements of Dhs32 to Dhs64 per dish.

The offer: Dhs125 for three courses, with upgrades available

Roberto’s Restaurant and Lounge, Building 1, Gate Village, DIFC, noon to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel (04) 386 0066. robertosrestaurants.com/dubai

Salero

Add a dash of Spanish flair to your midweek meal with Salero’s Rapido Lunch. Choose one dish from a selection of hot or cold tapas options and a paella of the day or three tapas plus a soft drink of your choice.

The offer: Dhs117 for one tapa and one paella of the day, or three tapas

Salero, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, noon to 3.30pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 409 5888. kempinski.com

Boca

Saving money on a business lunch shouldn’t mean compromising on taste and quality. Boca’s market lunch is created with fresh market-bought ingredients and rotates weekly with a choice of eight tasty dishes.

The offer: Dhs85 for two courses and Dhs115 for three courses

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, noon to 3pm, Sunday – Thursday. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Bistro Des Arts

If you’ve got time to linger over your Dubai business lunch (in true French fashion), then settle in for a midweek meal at Bistro Des Arts, on the Dubai Marina promenade. The brilliant value bistro lunch costs Dhs75 for two courses and Dhs90 for three, and it’s available from noon until 6pm, Sunday to Thursday.

The offer: Dhs75 for two courses or Dhs90 for three courses

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, noon to 6pm, Sun to Thu. Tel: (04) 551 1576. bistrodesarts.ae.

BB Social Dining

At BB, it’s all about the 4Bs: bites, baos, bowls and barbecue. That’s what you’ll get when you order the new business lunch at the DIFC restaurant. Starting from Dhs30 per person, escape from your desk for an hour and treat yourself to dishes including wagyu ramen, all-star pho and chicken katsu.

The offer: from Dhs30 per person

BB, Gate Village 8, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 407 4444. @bbdifc

Qwerty

In Media City, do your midweek wheeling and dealing at Media One Hotel, with Qwerty’s Biz Lunch. Available Sunday to Thursday, from noon to 3pm, the business lunch includes two courses and a cup of tea or coffee for Dhs90. Need a little something extra to sweeten the deal? Add dessert for Dhs10 each.

The offer: Dhs90 for two courses with tea or coffee, add dessert for Dhs10

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sun to Thu noon to 3pm. From Dhs90. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

Zuma

For a more luxurious lunch experience, Zuma has the full package. Start with a miso soup with tofu, wakame, and green onion followed by two choices for a starter and a choice of one of 15 main options. There’s also an express option for Dhs76, including miso soup and one main.

The offer: Dhs137 for soup, two starters and one main, or Dhs76 for soup and one main.

Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, noon to 2pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com

Gia

If you work in or near the Dubai Mall, check out Gia Ristorante in the Fashion Avenue Extension where you can get one main course and a drink for Dhs69 – perfect for dining pronto.

The offer: Dhs69 for a main course and a drink

Gia Ristorante, The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue Extension, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 234 9986. facebook.com/gia.dubai

Social Company, Zabeel House

The Social Company, or SoCo as it’s known by its favourite frequenters, is a chilled out zone, great for working away on your laptop before refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. Theirs includes two courses for Dhs55 or three courses for Dhs65, with dishes such as cheese samousek, roast vegetable and chicken salad, and baked fish up for grabs.

The offer: Two courses for Dhs55 and three for Dhs65.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 519 1111. facebook.com/zabeelhousethegreens

Cafe M

Work in Media One? This one’s so easy for you. Every day Cafe M put on a mouthwatering selection of healthy salads, soups and light bites. All you need to do is fill up your plate or takeaway bowl.

The offer: Dhs45 for a soup and a scoop.

Cafe M, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Images: Facebook/Provided