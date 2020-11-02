We don’t get a day off for this holiday, but it’s a very important day…

On November 3, the country celebrates UAE Flag Day. It marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE in 2004.

The national campaign was launched in 2013 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour the country’s past, present and future.

While it is a big cause to celebrate, it isn’t a public holiday – so no days off work, sorry.

What does happen, however, is that the UAE flag displayed proudly all over the country – in shopping malls, people’s houses and cars and so on.

Last year at Kite Beach in 2019, the UAE flags were arranged to form the faces of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi when viewed from above.

In 2018, the flags were laid out to form the face of Sheikh Khalifa when viewed from above.

How is the UAE celebrating this year?

According to Khaleej Times, a circular was issued by the UAE Government Media Office that stated, ‘authorities said federal and other local entities, including those from the private sector, will raise the flag simultaneously in front of their headquarters at 11am on Tuesday, November 3.’

Rules have also been distributed keeping in mind Covid-19 safety measures and restrictions.

This year, we are yet to receive details as to how the UAE will be celebrating, but we will update you as soon as we know.

What do the UAE flag colours mean, anyway?

The UAE flag is made up of four colours – red, green, white and black.

According to an official guide: Red symbolises the sacrifices of previous generations who laid the foundations for the union. Green symbolises growth, prosperity and cultural renaissance. White displays the nation’s charitable contributions and support for security and peace in the world. Black reflects the strength of Emiratis and their rejection of injustice and extremism.

Images: Getty Images/Social