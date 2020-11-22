Build up to the big day with one of these festive feasts…

With the festive season in full swing and December just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about the big day. But we all know that what you do the night before is just as important for getting in the Christmas spirit.

So here’s our pick of the best brunches and dinners in Dubai on December 24.

Anise

Prepare your tum for the big day with a feast the night before at Anise. Expect a luxurious range of fresh seafood and fish from 7pm to 11.30pm.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs50 for children six to12 years. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/festive

Beau Rivage Bistro

A four-course set menu including hot and cold appetisers, sharing platters, desserts and free-flowing select drinks. You’ll find indoor and outdoor seating options, a live singer, a special appearance from Santa and prizes up for grabs. Book before December 21 and receive 20 per cent off the total bill.

Grand Millennium Business Bay, from 8pm, Dhs195 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 873 3334. millenniumhotels.com

Chicago Meatpackers

Check out an evening brunch on Christmas Eve between 7pm and 11pm. With prices starting from Dhs200, guests will be treated to a festive feast to get them in the Christmas spirit.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 580 7983. meatpackers.ae

Glasshouse Brasserie

Celebrate with an “O-fish-ially Christmas” Eve dinner at Hilton Dubai Creek. From 7pm to 10.30pm guests can tuck into a large display of fish and seafood from Dhs179. Or, add on three hours of house beverages plus all you can eat for just Dhs249.

Glasshouse Brasserie, Hilton Dubai Creek, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs249 house. Tel: (0)4 212 7550.

Hell’s Kitchen

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen is hosting a special version of its HK Supper Club on Christmas Eve. The red and blue kitchen will be serving up a three-course feast including sharing starters and signature mains.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (04) 556 6466. @hellskitchendubai

Jazz@Pizza Express

Where better to spend Christmas Eve than at Love Parties’ award-winning evening brunch The Stage? Expect live music, tasty Italian dishes and flowing drinks served straight to the table.

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with premium drinks. thestagebrunch.com/jlt

LAH LAH

Gather your loved ones fora festive evening brunch at Lah Lah from 7pm to 10pm, with a menu featuring Asian-inspired signature dishes with a festive twist, complete with all the trimmings.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks, Dhs450 with sparkling beverages. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com.

The Meydan Hotel

Farriers presents a holiday season-inspired menu that features turkey with all the trimmings, live cooking stations and desserts. A live saxophonist and DJ provide the entertainment.

The Meydan Hotel, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs399 with sparkling. Tel: (056) 525 4040. @themeydanhotel_dxb

Mina’s Kitchen

From 6pm to 11pm check out Mina’s Kitchen when you can enjoy a Christmas Eve-ning brunch. Prices start from Dhs350 with soft drinks and Dhs450 with house drinks and sparkling wine.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 11pm, from Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. westin.com

Missippi’s

Gather the girls for free shisha, or enjoy two-hours of unlimited tacos and drinks for Dhs149 at Missippi’s on Christmas Eve.

Missippi’s, Avani Ibn Battuta, 6pm to 3am. Tel: (055) 269 7351. @missippisdxb

Observatory Bar & Grill

Dine on a four-course festive set menu against the glittering backdrop of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah at this legendary sky-high bar.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs500 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks. Tel:(0)4 319 4000. @marriottharbour

Ossiano

Festive inspired seven-course set menu including Gillardeau oysters, scallop marble, onion and king crab, duck with gingerbread and miso and the restaurant’s celebrated signature dish ‘The Candle’.

Atlantis, The Palm, 12.30pm to 2.30pm, Dhs540 per person. Tel: (0)4 426 1454. atlantisthepalm.com

Pai Thai

Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s authentic Thai restaurant is offering a four-course sharing menu and live DJ and a Thai drummer on Christmas Eve. The menu includes pomelo salad, grilled prawns, grilled marinated chicken sate, chicken green curry, deep fried sea bass fillet, as well as mango panna cotta for dessert.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs295 per person, with a minimum of two people to share. Tel: (800) 666 353. makeitadecembertoremember.com.

Porterhouse Steaks and Grills

Love meat? Head to this award-winning steakhouse for a pre-Christmas treat. A jazz pianist sets the mood as you enjoy dinner alfresco on the terrace.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Dhs350, Dhs175 for children 6 to 20 years. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Positano

Celebrate Christmas Eve the Italian way with a festive evening brunch, inspired by coastal Italian cuisine.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs195 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)4 414 0000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Spike Bar & Clubhouse Terrace

The Emirates Golf Club watering hole is serving turkey and trimmings from noon to 3pm.

Emirates Golf Club, noon to 3pm, Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Swissôtel Al Ghurair Dubai

Liwan serves a lavish festive buffet featuring beef Wellington and salmon gravalax. The hotel’s Christmas choir performs.

Swissôtel Al Ghurair, from 7pm, Dhs195 for adults, half price for children 6 to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 293 3000. @swissotelalghurair

Tulum

Enjoy live Mexican themed entertainment at Tulum, overlooking the Dubai Mall fountains. Guests can enjoy a three-course set menu with soft drinks for Dhs250.

Tulum, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)50 777 0018. @tulum_dubai

WHITE Beach and Restaurant

Celebrate Christmas Dubai-style at one of Dubai’s most stylish beach clubs. Choose between a day party from noon to 3pm, or a night fiesta from 7pm to 10pm, both serving a range of festive cocktails, and tapas bites.

Atlantis, The Palm, noon to 3pm, Dhs150 (for ladies with unlimited cocktails) and Dhs150 (fully redeemable on f&b for gents) or 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250 (for ladies incl unlimited spirits, cocktails and bites), Dhs350 (for gents incl unlimited spirits, cocktails and bites). Tel: (0)4 426 1454. atlantisthepalm.com

Yalumba

Feast on a lavish festive dinner at Yalumba, with free-flowing drinks and a Christmassy vibe all night.

Yalumba, Le Meridien Dubai, Airport Road, 7.30pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs349 sparkling and house, Dhs529 champagne. yalumbadubai.com