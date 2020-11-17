8 festive afternoon teas to delight in this Christmas in Dubai

Time for a spot of (festive) tea…

If you need a break from festive brunching, why not head to an afternoon tea with loved ones instead. And with Christmas just around the block, these hotels and restaurants are putting a festive twist to their afternoon teas.

Here are 8 festive afternoon teas you need to tuck into this Christmas in Dubai

Aspen Cafe

A host of seasonal treats, freshly baked gingerbread, spiced cookies and delicious Christmas beverages are on the festive afternoon tea menu at Aspen Cafe. Oh, and there’s a chance to meet Santa, too. It cost just Dhs295 for two.

Kempinski Hotel, Mall Of The Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, from Dec 4 to 26, Dhs295 for two. Tel: (04) 409 5888. kempinski.com

Bab Al Shams

Available from December 20 to 30, enjoy a delightful festive-inspired afternoon tea at Ya Hala featuring a fine selection of savoury small bites and sumptuous treats accompanied by festive beverages. It will cost Dhs145 per person, and if you want it with festive house drinks, it’s just Dhs175. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Al Qudra Road, Dubai. Dec 20 to 30, 3pm to 6pm, Dhs145 per person. Tel: (04) 809 6194. babalshams.com

InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City

For the whole month of December, Choix par Pierre Gagnaire is hosting an afternoon tea from 12pm to 5pm with an added bit of cheer. The bright and merry experience comes with a selection of delectable finger sandwiches, delicious pastries, mouthwatering cakes with premium teas. Coming alone? It will cost Dhs175 but if you come with a plus one, it’s Dhs299. The price includes Christmas mocktails. Want mulled wine? It’s an additional Dhs95. While you’re here, try a slice of the Christmas log for Dhs42. Make a reservation before you head on down at 04 701 1111.

InterContinental Dubai in Festival City, Dubai, Dec 1 to 31 from 12pm to 5pm, Dhs175 for one, Dhs299 for two including Christmas mocktails, Dhs95 additional for mulled wine. Tel: (04) 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/festive

Mandarin Oriental

Noor Lounge has a festive afternoon tea available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You will pay just Dhs320 for two for a delectable array. You will tuck into scones, finger sandwiches, cakes, Christmas crackers and teas. Not only is it tasty, but the spread will sure to pop on your ‘Gram. Your setting will be the light-filled lobby with its canopy of gilded trees and floor to ceiling windows framing panoramic views of the sea.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, festive afternoon tea, Dec 24 and 25, Dhs320 for two. Tel: (04) 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com

Raffles Dubai

The stunning Raffles Salon is serving up an afternoon tea with a delicious selection of sweet and savoury delicacies. The afternoon tea will run from December 1 to January 7 from 2pm to 7pm and will cost Dhs180 per person including a glass of mulled grape. If you have little ones, pop down from December 13 to 19 as children can spend time at the Raffles’ gingerbread workshop led by pastry chefs. They will even get a chance to meet Santa. The workshop is complimentary for one child per adult and it will be Dhs75 per additional child.

Raffles Salon, Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi, Dubai, Dhs180 per person, for gingerbread workshop. Dhs75 per additional child. Tel: (04) 314 9869. raffles.com

Sultan Lounge

This ottoman-inspired lounge in Jumeriah Zabeel Saray is offering an indulgent festive afternoon tea filled with sweet delicacies and signature teas with your loved ones for just Dhs220. If you want a glass of bubbly, pay just Dhs250. One stand can be consumed by two guests. Available from December 8 to 30 from 3pm to 6pm.

Sultan’s Lounge, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, Dhs220 with tea, Dhas250 with one glass of bubbly, from Dec 8 to 30. Tel: (04) 453 0444. jumeriah.com

The Meydan Hotel

From December 10 to 31 (excluding Tuesdays), this five-star-hotel is hosting a festive take on Afternoon Tea where you can enjoy delicate finger sandwiches, delicious pastries and cakes and freshly-baked scones with Cornish clotted cream and strawberry preserve. Want free-flowing beverages? It will be Dhs189. Else, it’s Dhs129 for soft bevvies. Book at least 24 hours in advance.