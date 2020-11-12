Splash out on a pool pass, and get your entry fee back to spend on food and drinks…

These Dubai pool passes combine three of our favourite things – swimming, eating and drinking – in one handy package. When you purchase one of these fully redeemable pool passes in Dubai, you’ll get 100 per cent back to spend on food and drinks during your visit.

Here are 15 of the best Dubai pool passes that are fully redeemable…

Cove Beach

This blissful beachclub on Bluewaters Island offers fully redeemable beach and pool passes on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Your Dhs200 entry buys you a sun bed on the beach, plus the full amount back to spend on food and drinks. On Fridays and Saturdays, you’ll get Dhs100 back in credit.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island. instagram.com/covebeachdubai

Four Seasons DIFC

Fancy a luxe day out at the Four Seasons? For Dhs300, you’ll get to lap it up at the hotel’s rooftop glass-walled pool, with the full amount back to spend on the poolside menu.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village 9, Level P, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 506 0000. instagram.com/fsdubaidifc/

Anantara The Palm Dubai

Take your pick of three lagoon-style pools and the private beach at this lush Palm Jumeirah resort. From Sunday to Wednesday, it’s Dhs270 for a day pass, fully redeemable in resort credit (you can collect your voucher from the pool desk from 10am).

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. instagram.com/anantaradubai

White Beach at Atlantis The Palm

On Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, your Dhs150 entry fee to White Beach at Atlantis The Palm is fully redeemable on food and drinks. On Friday, entry is Dhs300, with Dhs200 back in credit.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. instagram.com/whitebeach/

Meydan Hotel

Overlooking the Meydan Racecourse and the Dubai city skyline, the pool at the Meydan Hotel offers fully redeemable passes, from Sunday to Thursday, for Dhs150.

The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba. Tel: (04) 381 3333. instagram.com/themeydanhotel_dxb/

Five Jumeirah Village

Head to this JVC hotspot midweek for a fully redeemable pool day. From Sunday to Thursday, there’s a minimum spend of Dhs100. On Fridays and Saturdays, it’s Dhs150 entry with Dhs100 redeemable against food and drinks (brunch and lunch packages are also available on weekends).

Five Jumeirah Village, JVC. instagram.com/fivejumeirahvillage/

Azure Beach Cabanas

For the A-list experience, book one of the exclusive cabanas at Azure Beach, in the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs2,000 on weekdays and Dhs4,000, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks. These rockstar cabanas even have access to their own private plunge pools, accommodating 10 to 20 people, depending on the size.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. instagram.com/azurebeachdubai/

Five Palm Jumeirah

This lively beach and pool club offers a range of deals. From Sunday to Thursday, entry is Dhs100 for ladies (fully redeemable), and Dhs150 for gents, with Dhs100 in credit. On Friday and Saturday, it’s a fully redeemable Dhs150 for ladies. For the lads, they’ll pay Dhs400 on Fridays (with Dhs250 in food and drinks credit), and Dhs250 on Saturdays (with Dhs150 credit).

Five Palm Jumeirah, instagram.com/fivepalmjumeirah/

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

An adult day pass to the pool and beach at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah costs Dhs129. It’s fully redeemable on food and drinks at any of the hotel’s eateries, including Wavebreaker Beach and Grill, Mango Tree Thai, and McGettigan’s JBR. For children aged six to 12, it’s Dhs65, and kids aged five and under are free.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, daily 8am to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 3182582. instagram.com/hiltondubai/

InterContinental Dubai Marina

A pool pass to InterContinental Dubai Marina costs Dhs99, with the full amount back in dining credit to spend at Urban Lounge. Slip between the cool pool and your sun lounger, soaking up those wow-worthy views of the marina and the sunset. Upgrade to a daycation for a supplement of Dhs249, and you’ll have access to a one-bedroom residence until 8pm.

InterContinental Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 4466669. Email: res.icdubaimarina@ihg.com. instagram.com/icdubaimarina/

Coco Lounge

A pool pass to Coco Lounge at Media One Hotel will set you back just Dhs50, fully redeemable on food and drinks. The pool opens at 7am, with food and drinks available from noon.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 7am to 7pm. instagram.com/cocoloungedxb/

H Dubai

When you spend Dhs75 on food and drinks at The H Dubai, you’ll get free access to the outdoor swimming pool on the fourth floor. Plus, for every couple, two children under the of 12 can use the pool for free. Available daily from 9am to sunset.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Rd. Tel: (04) 501 8888. Email: quantum.dubai@h-hotel.com. hhoteldubai.com/offers/pool-pass-offer/

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

A Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Daily Splash Pass is Dhs200 from Sunday to Thursday, and Dhs250 on weekends, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. For children aged four to 12, it’s Dhs125 on weekends and Dhs100 midweek. Under fours are free.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. Bookings, visit: jumeirah.com

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa

A day pass to Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa costs Dhs200 for adults on weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends, fully redeemable on food and drinks. For ages six to 12, it’s a fully redeemable Dhs75 every day of the week, and under sixes are free.

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa, JBR. Tel: (04) 3995555. instagram.com/leroyalmeridiendubai/

Park Inn by Radisson

Park Inn by Radisson, in Motor City, has just launched one of Dubai’s most affordable pool passes. With access to the rooftop pool and gym, the Feel Good Day Pass costs just Dhs59, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks. Children aged six to 12 can enter for Dhs29, and kids aged under six are free. You can upgrade to a daycation, with access to a room for the day, for Dhs120.

Rooftop, Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City, daily 7am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 2494111. Email: info.motorcity.dubai@parkinn.com. instagram.com/parkinndubaimotorcity/

Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

The Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah offers a pool pass for Dhs250 every day of the week, and it’s fully redeemable on resort dining. Plus, children under 12 can enter free of charge, making this an affordable day out for families.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 8182222. Email: DXBPD.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com. instagram.com/waldorfdubai/

Le Meridien Dubai

Within easy reach of Dubai International Airport, Le Meridien Dubai boasts a number of pools throughout the resort. Pool passes that are fully redeemable at the pool bar. From Sunday to Thursday, entry is Dhs120, and on weekends it’s Dhs150.

Le Meridien Dubai, Airport Rd, Dubai. Tel: (04) 702 2327. instagram.com/lemeridiendubai/