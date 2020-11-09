Try something new: 10 fun new things to do in Dubai
From long-awaited re-openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai…
A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. With the country reopened almost to its former glory, we couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.
Here’s 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:
1. Take part in a huge Dubai cycling challenge
Are you a keen cyclist or just fancy taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime bike ride whilst taking in some of the best sights Dubai has to offer? If the answer is yes, mark Friday, November 20 in your diary as Sheikh Zayed Road is set to turn into a mammoth cycling track. There will be a 4km ride, as well as a 14km ride. You just need your own helmet, bike and to register.
Dubai Ride, Friday, November 20, free to enter. dubairide.com
2. Calling all creatives, Dubai Design week is back
View this post on Instagram
If you’re an artist, designer or just generally a creative, there’s one place you need to be from November 9 to 14. Dubai Design Week is back. Dubai Design District (d3) will transform into the region’s largest creative festival with design-related events, exhibitions, installations, competitions, talks and workshops.
Dubai Design Week, Dubai Design District, November 9 to 14. dubaidesignweek.ae
3. Check out a new Saturday ladies’ night
If you’re one of those people who doesn’t believe the fun stops when Saturday rolls around, there’s a brand new ladies’ night that should be on your radar. Baby Q, the revamped lounge bar, on level 43 of Media One Hotel, has just unveiled a tempting new ladies’ night deal, Don’t Call Me Baby, running from 6pm Saturday until 3am Sunday. For Dhs150, women can enjoy one main course and unlimited drinks during a three-hour session. The gents haven’t been forgotten, either, with 50 per cent off food, drinks and pool during the daily Golden Hour, from 6pm to 8pm
Baby Q, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Don’t Call Me Baby ladies’ night, Sat 6pm to 3am, Dhs150 for one main course and three hours of drinks. Tel: (04) 443 5403. babyqdubai.com
4. Indulge your hunger at this new dining district
A new licensed dining hub is set to open at The Pointe on Sunday November 8, called Food District. The two-storey destination will feature 13 of Dubai’s best homegrown concepts including Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Sticky Rice and Bite Me Burger & Get Plucked. Visitors to the venue will enjoy optimal views of the newly-launched Palm Fountains which run daily from 7pm.
Food District, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, First floor: Sat to Wed 12pm to 10pm, Thur & Fri 12pm to 12am, Ground floor: daily 9am to 10pm, opens November 8. Tel: (052) 509 4783. @food.district.ae
5. Lace up those trainers for the Dubai Run
View this post on Instagram
Are you a keen runner or just fancy setting yourself a fitness challenge? Take part in the Dubai Run, which returns to the city on Friday, November 27. On this day, the whole city will become a running track, in the biggest citywide ‘fun run’. People of any age and ability are invited to join the Dubai run, at a time and location of your choosing, whether you’re looking to do a 2km, 5km or even a 10km distance. Just make sure you register prior to taking part.
The Dubai Run 2020, Friday November 27, a location and time of your choosing. dubairun.com
6. White Dubai is back
View this post on Instagram
One of Dubai’s most popular clubs, White Dubai, has been closed for some time, but fans of it, fear not. White is coming back with a bang on Wednesday, November 11. An Instagram post announcing its return promises it will be open from sunset until late with dining, lounging and live shows.
White Dubai, Meydan, returning Wednesday, November 11. @whitedubai
7. Dine at a glamorous new restaurant in Business Bay
New Italian restaurant, Bella Restaurant & Lounge is set to open in Dubai’s Business Bay in November, although the official date is to be confirmed. The new social spot will consist of a loft-like lounge area, plus a dining room and bar. As well as offering amazing Dubai city skyline and Burj Khalifa views, the restaurant boasts a fully-retractable
Bella’s Restaurant & Lounge, 20th floor, Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, Dubai, opening soon…
8. Sip happy at this wine festival
Do you fancy yourself as something of a wine connoisseur? The Tasting Class has announced the launch of its new dedicated wine event series – Dubai Vine Festival. Running from November 15 to 28, the festival will include masterclasses, tours and of course, tasting sessions. The two-week event will see some of Dubai’s most popular bars and restaurants discuss all things grape. Venues on the list include Bull & Bear, The Meat Co, Boca, BB’s and Melia Desert Palm.
Dubai Vine Festival, various locations, Dubai, November 15 to 28. dubaivinefestival.com
9. Sing and dance along to a Queen tribute concert
View this post on Instagram
‘Break free’ with an all-singing, all-rocking Queen tribute concert. The Bohemians have paid tribute to Queen since 1996. Hear them perform the band’s most iconic classics live at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 20, which is an extra added date after the show on November 19 quickly sold out. Let them rock you.
The Best of Queen, Dubai Opera, Friday, November 20, tickets priced from Dhs145 with a house beverage included. dubaiopera.com
10. Q’s Bar welcomes back Layla Kardan
Award-winning live music venue Q’s Bar & lounge has announced that Layla Kardan will perform every Thursday evening. Expect jazz and soul with touches of burlesque. The chic bar’s luxe vibe will provide the perfect setting for the most sophisticated of evenings.
Q’s Bar & Lounge, Palazzo Versace, Dubai. palazzoversace.ae
Images: Social/Provided