Try something new: 10 fun new things to do in Dubai

From long-awaited re-openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai…

A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. With the country reopened almost to its former glory, we couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.

Here’s 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:

1. Take part in a huge Dubai cycling challenge

Are you a keen cyclist or just fancy taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime bike ride whilst taking in some of the best sights Dubai has to offer? If the answer is yes, mark Friday, November 20 in your diary as Sheikh Zayed Road is set to turn into a mammoth cycling track. There will be a 4km ride, as well as a 14km ride. You just need your own helmet, bike and to register.

Dubai Ride, Friday, November 20, free to enter. dubairide.com

2. Calling all creatives, Dubai Design week is back

If you’re an artist, designer or just generally a creative, there’s one place you need to be from November 9 to 14. Dubai Design Week is back. Dubai Design District (d3) will transform into the region’s largest creative festival with design-related events, exhibitions, installations, competitions, talks and workshops.

Dubai Design Week, Dubai Design District, November 9 to 14. dubaidesignweek.ae

3. Check out a new Saturday ladies’ night

If you’re one of those people who doesn’t believe the fun stops when Saturday rolls around, there’s a brand new ladies’ night that should be on your radar. Baby Q, the revamped lounge bar, on level 43 of Media One Hotel, has just unveiled a tempting new ladies’ night deal, Don’t Call Me Baby, running from 6pm Saturday until 3am Sunday. For Dhs150, women can enjoy one main course and unlimited drinks during a three-hour session. The gents haven’t been forgotten, either, with 50 per cent off food, drinks and pool during the daily Golden Hour, from 6pm to 8pm

Baby Q, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Don’t Call Me Baby ladies’ night, Sat 6pm to 3am, Dhs150 for one main course and three hours of drinks. Tel: (04) 443 5403. babyqdubai.com

4. Indulge your hunger at this new dining district

A new licensed dining hub is set to open at The Pointe on Sunday November 8, called Food District. The two-storey destination will feature 13 of Dubai’s best homegrown concepts including Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Sticky Rice and Bite Me Burger & Get Plucked. Visitors to the venue will enjoy optimal views of the newly-launched Palm Fountains which run daily from 7pm.

Food District, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, First floor: Sat to Wed 12pm to 10pm, Thur & Fri 12pm to 12am, Ground floor: daily 9am to 10pm, opens November 8. Tel: (052) 509 4783. @food.district.ae

5. Lace up those trainers for the Dubai Run

Are you a keen runner or just fancy setting yourself a fitness challenge? Take part in the Dubai Run, which returns to the city on Friday, November 27. On this day, the whole city will become a running track, in the biggest citywide ‘fun run’. People of any age and ability are invited to join the Dubai run, at a time and location of your choosing, whether you’re looking to do a 2km, 5km or even a 10km distance. Just make sure you register prior to taking part.

The Dubai Run 2020, Friday November 27, a location and time of your choosing. dubairun.com