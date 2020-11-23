Sponsored: We’re rounding up our closest foodie friends for an exclusive preview of the new Franco-Arab brasserie, Cyan. And you won’t have to pay a thing.

The next Abu Dhabi edition of our popular What’s On The Menu supper club series is set to take place on December 16, at Cyan Brasserie in Andaz Capital Gate.

It’s an exclusive preview which means the lucky 20 selected guests get to try highlights from the menu before the restaurant has even officially opened its doors.

Cyan, when it launches, will be a sophisticated addition to Abu Dhabi’s fine dining scene. The Franco-Arab brasserie is located on the 18th floor of the iconic, Guinness World Record-holding leaning tower of Abu Dhabi.

The genesis of the name comes from the colour it represents, a mix of blue and green. The blue, a nod to the French sporting moniker Les Bleus, the green represents the verdant hills of the Levant region.

Here two culinary cultures have been combined, to enhance the sum of their already formidable parts.

Though the precise order-of-service for our What’s On the Menu meal, has not been confirmed we have managed to sneak out some information on the line-up of dishes that will be available at Cyan.

These include innovative mezze options such as salt-baked heirloom beetroot labneh, artichoke and chickpea hummus and zucchini flower tempura; oysters and foie gras terrine.

The ‘mains’ portion of the menu is set to feature artichoke raviolo, wagyu flank steak and sea bass veronique; and there’s a dessert list that will include mango pavlova, pistachio baklava, mille-feuille and chocolate tart.

Head Chef at Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Martim Maita explains: “Our goal is to create an extraordinary experience with quality offerings, using thoughtfully sourced, high-quality produce, served in an engaging yet non-pretentious environment”.

RSVP below to secure your spot.

Monday, December 16

From 7pm at Cyan Brasserie RSVP to WhatsOnEvents@motivate.ae

Cyan Brasserie, Andaz Capital Gate, next to ADNEC, @andazabudhabi

Images: Provided