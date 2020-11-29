Brace your ‘elves, the festive season is here…

From Christmas tree lightings to the best brunches on the big day, we’re bringing you the ultimate guide to Christmas in Dubai. But the festive season starts at home, and the Christmas tree is always one of our favourite parts.

Whether its decked in lights or tinsel, finished with a fairy or a star, we’ve found the best places to buy your Christmas tree and all its trimmings in Dubai.

Real trees…

My Green Chapter

Dubai online garden store My Green Chapter brings in Nordmann fir Christmas trees from sustainable farms in Denmark. They’re currently running a Black Friday sale on these lush trees, with a 1.75 metre tree priced at Dhs699 (normally Dhs799) – a stand is an additional Dhs100. Pre-order now for deliveries commencing December 1.

My Green Chapter, mygreenchapter.com

Ace Hardware

Popular with seasoned expats, Ace Hardware is already well-stocked when it comes to all things festive. They’ve got a range of real, artificial and pre-decorated trees in stores. Trees are priced from Dhs21.75 for a mini tree, up to Dhs1,199 for artificial trees reaching 2.1 metres high. Their real nobilis fir trees are available now, priced at Dhs399 for 1.5 to 1.65 metres, Dhs499 for 1.8 to 2.1 metres, and Dhs599 for 2.1 to 2.4 metres.

Ace Hardware, Sheikh Zayed Road (near Times Square Center), daily 8am to 10pm, Dubai Festival City, daily 9am to 11pm. Tel (800) 275223. aceuae.com

Christmas Trees UAE

This family-run business brings a range of Fraser Fir trees from Quebec, Canada to the region each year. They deliver straight to your door, and prices start from Dhs520 for a 6ft-7ft tree and Dhs625 for a 7ft-8ft tree, but you’ll need to purchase the stand separately for Dhs150. They’re taking orders for their final delivery now, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

Christmas Trees UAE, facebook.com/christmastreesuae/

Spinneys

Spinneys sources its fresh Nordmann firs from a farm in Denmark – and trust us, these are the stuff of your white Christmas dreams. The fluffy, full-figured come in five different sizes, available to buy in Spinneys across the UAE, with prices starting from Dhs195. As always, they’re also selling fake trees too.

Spinneys Dubai, various locations including Dubai Marina, Jumeirah and DIFC, various timings. Tel:(04) 274 3333. spinneys-dubai.com

Kibsons

Kibsons is currently taking pre-orders for its real Christmas trees from sustainable farms in Denmark. A 1.75 metre Nordmann fir Christmas tree costs Dhs289, and a 1.5 metre tree is priced at Dhs179, making them one of the most affordable real trees we’ve seen. You can pre-order your base, too, for Dhs89. Kibsons will deliver for free on December 8 or 9.

Kibsons, kibsons.com

Satwa

A bit off-the-grid, but one of our go-to places to pick up a Christmas tree is Satwa. Every year at the start of December, a pop-up row of trucks filled with trees arrives near the Iranian hospital on Hudaiba Rd. For a modest sized fir, you’ll look to pay around Dhs300 to Dhs400, but prices are negotiable, so it’s worth haggling for the best price.

Hudaiba Road, near Iranian Hospital, Satwa. From early December.

Ikea

Offering just about everything imaginable for the home, it’s no surprise that you’ll find Ikea stocking trees of all shapes, sizes and materials over the festive season. Available from December 5, the fresh range spans 1.5 to 2.4 metres, priced from Dhs345 to Dhs545. Ikea’s artificial trees range from 50cm to two metres, you can expect to pay Dhs29 for the smaller trees, and Dhs265 for the larger ones.

Ikea, Dubai Festival City and Jebel Ali, daily 10am to 12am. Tel:(04) 203 7555. ikea.com

Artificial trees…

Home Centre

From berry, cone, glass and feather table decorations standing at 70cm, to snow-covered and traditional fake firs, Home Centre goes all out when it comes to festive decor for the home. As well as trees, there’s stacks of lights and decorations to purchase, and keep an eye out for deals such as ‘three for two’ on a range of festive items.

Home Centre, various locations including Mall of the Emirates, Oasis Mall and Mirdiff City Centre. Tel:(800) 694 633. homecentre.com

Carrefour

You can find plenty of artificial trees across the many Carrefour stores in Dubai. They don’t all stock them, with the larger selections in the city stores and hypermarkets, and a big selection available online. They’re also a popular option for reasonably priced decorations and lights too.

Carrefour, various locations including Sports City, City Centre Deira and Ibn Battuta. Contact individual stores for availability. carrefouruae.com

Fancy trees…

Irony Home

If you’re really looking to wow your festive guests, there are few better options than Irony Home. The luxury interiors and furniture store will provide the ultimate Christmas dressing experience. Their festive range is one of the city’s most lavish, but you’ll need to be prepared to pay between Dhs1,575 and Dhs1,750 for a Christmas Tree kit, which comes with 40 themed decorations to complete your tree – and you’ll need to buy the tree separately. The tree will set you back Dhs4,950 for a 8.5ft tree.

Irony Home, pop-up store at Mall of the Emirates. Tel: (04) 343 7886. ironyhome.com

Reflections

For festive fanatics that really take the season seriously, Reflections is the best place to get kitted out. Their Al Quoz warehouse is a winter wonderland of trees, trimmings, illuminations and festive figures. Although mainly used to dress restaurants and hotels, they’re open to doing full home deck-outs too. Is it really even the holiday season if you don’t have a living room filled with polar bears and penguins?

Reflections, Street 22, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (04) 347 0542. reflectionsuae.com

Images: Pixabay/ Facebook