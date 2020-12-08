Want your New Year's wishes beamed on the Burj Khalifa? Here's how...

Who wouldn’t want to have their wishes beamed onto the tallest building in the world?

Do you have a New Year’s wish you want to send out to your loved ones, friends, the country or the world this New Year?

Well, like last year, Emaar is offering up a chance to have your wish displayed in true Dubai style on the Burj Khalifa – the largest LED panel on earth on December 31, 2020.

So, how do you make it happen?

All you have to do is head on over to Burj Khalifa Twitter, Facebook or Instagram account and post your wish in the comment section with the hashtag #BurjWishes2021

While it may be the largest LED panel on earth, make your message short and sweet and limit your wishes to 35 characters.

Your message may just be one of many that will be selected to be displayed during the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Burj Khalifa. It will be seen by hundreds of thousands who will be celebrating, not just at the venue, but watching the live stream at home.

So, what exactly is happening on New Year’s Eve at the Burj Khalifa?

Downtown Dubai will be transformed with plenty of decorations and safety measures in place throughout including thermal cameras and social distancing.

Burj Park will be a dedicated family area, with food and beverage outlets and large screens displaying New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world.

Starting from 8.30pm, the show will include fireworks, laser and lights, as well as a choreographed fountain performance. Two minutes before the clock strikes 12, the countdown begins to welcome in 2021.