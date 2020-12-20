Pool and beach access, unlimited drinks and free lunch. Girls, you’re welcome…

Free drinks, discounted food and VIP treatment, Dubai is famed for its ladies’ night deals. No longer limited to Tuesday nights, you can now enjoy ladies night deals every night of the week.

But then ladies’ days are the new ladies’ nights, and they come complete with complimentary access to some of Dubai’s best pools, unlimited free drinks and even lunch thrown in.

Here are some ladies’ day deals in Dubai…

Wet Deck

Super-cool hotel W Dubai – The Palm’s weekly Not Another Ladies Day promotion runs from 12pm to 4pm every Sunday. The four-hour package serves free flowing drinks and one food dish for Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs250 for guys. The Wet Deck is an adults-only swimming pool with a swim up bar, loungers and cabanas dotted around the swimming pool, and an elevated DJ booth at the back.

When? Every Sunday

Wet Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs150 ladies, Dhs250 guys. Tel: (04) 245 5555. facebook.com/WetDeckDubai

Coco Lounge

When you think of Media City, a chilled pool day might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but its what you’ll find at Media One’s chic pool. Every Sunday at the Miami-inspired Coco Lounge, you can enjoy pool access plus two drinks and a bite to eat for Dhs150.

When? Every Sunday

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 12pm to 7pm, Dhs50. Tel:(04) 427 1000. facebook.com/CocoLoungeDXB

Barasti Beach

Barasti Beach has its ladies’ day not once, but twice per week. From 10am to 4pm, there’s unlimited Frose and margaritas for ladies when they buy a food item for Dhs50.

When? Every Sunday and Monday

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Sundays and Mondays, 10am to 4pm, Dhs50. Tel: (04) 399 3333. facebook.com/barastibeach

Paradise Beach

FLOW Ladies’ Day runs at Paradise Beach every Monday from 12pm to 5pm, inclusive of a food platter and free-flowing rose, selected house spirits and cocktails for Dhs120.

When? Every Monday

Paradise Beach, Rixos the Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Mondays, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs120. Tel: (050) 367 9940. @paradisebeachdxb

La Piscina

The only Monday blues at La Piscina, come from the celestial infinity pool located in Palazzo Versace Hotel. Ladies can enjoy free entry between 1pm and 4pm every Monday and three complimentary drinks. On Thursdays from 12pm to 4pm, ladies can enjoy two dishes and five selected beverages for Dhs145.

When? Mondays and Thursdays

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai Creek. Tel: (058) 226 6443. palazzoversace.ae

Azure Beach

Azure Beach is the hotel pool with an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. This JBR hotspot offers free pool access to the first 100 ladies through the doors every Monday and Tuesday and the option to purchase five drinks for Dhs100.

When? Every Monday and Tuesday

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Mondays and Tuesdays, 10am to 8pm, free. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

DRIFT Beach Dubai

Located in the swanky One&Only Royal Mirage, DRIFT is described as a destination where “luxury beach chic meets casual simplicity”. Every Monday and Tuesday offers ladies access for Dhs75 which is inclusive of Drift’s signature cocktail ‘Le Rose’ on arrival.

When? Every Monday and Tuesday

DRIFT, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh. Pool and beach open daily 10.30am to 7pm, restaurant open daily 12.30pm to 7pm, Ladies Day Monday’s & Tuesdays, Dhs75. Tel: (04) 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

White Beach

DAYSIES Ladies’ Day runs every Tuesday at White Beach from 12pm to 4pm. Ladies will pay Dhs150 for four hours of free-flowing beverages and cocktails. The guys can join too and, for them, it will Dhs150 which is redeemable on food and beverages.

When? Every Tuesday

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @whitebeach

Zero Gravity

One of Dubai’s longest-standing ladies’ days is Zero Gravity. You’ll get free entry, a welcome drink on arrival and a gift from a leading beauty brand.

When? Every Tuesday

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays from 10am. Tel:(04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Nikki Beach Dubai

One of the stalwarts on the ladies’ day scene is Nikki Beach Club, who serves up a lively atmosphere, live music and some top beats alongside their ladies’ day deal. Priced at Dhs130, ladies can enjoy six complimentary beverages and take advantage of a complimentary day bed. There are also great prices on a special menu for ladies.

When? Every Tuesday

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Tuesdays, 11am to 6pm, Dhs130. Tel: (04) 376 6162. facebook.com/nikkibeachdubai

Cove Beach

Cove Beach’s Wednesday ladies’ day is arguably one of the city’s most popular girls days. For Dhs150, ladies can enjoy five hours of free-flowing rose, plus pink gin and tonic, from 12pm to 5pm, as well as a lunch platter from the buffet selection. Ladies can also take advantage of a complimentary sun bed, although these are given on a first come, first serve basis, so we’d recommend heading down early so you don’t miss out.

When? Every Wednesday

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays, Dhs150. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

Riva Beach

At Palm Jumeirah’s Riva Beach, ladies can enjoy half price passes, making it Dhs55 for entry, plus one complimentary starter dish. There will be resident DJs spinning relaxing house hits throughout the day, plus it’s open from 10am to maximise tanning time.

When? Every Wednesday

Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 10am to 5pm, Dhs55. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

On Thursdays, it’s ladies’ day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Secret Parties’ Praia Ladies’ Day runs every Thursday between 12pm to 4pm, offering ladies lunch and unlimited drinks for Dhs150. For guys it’s Dhs300 inclusive of lunch and four selected beers. If you don’t fancy that, from Sunday to Thursday, ladies can enjoy access to the Insta-famous pool for Dhs100, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. For guys it’s Dhs150 with Dhs100 redeemable on F&B.

When? Every Thursday

FIVE The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Praia Ladies Day 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 for unlimited drinks, pool access & lunch, normal pool access from Dhs100, fully redeemable. secret-parties.com

Andreea’s

Located on the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand hotel in Dubai Marina, the beautiful Andreea’s beach club now features a super-sized swimming pool three times the size of the original. The brilliant bi-weekly Andreea’s ladies’ day runs every Thursday and Saturday. For Dhs125, ladies can enjoy six hours of free flowing frozen beverages and lite bites from 12pm to 6pm.

When? Every Thursday and Saturday

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 6pm, Thursday and Saturday, Dhs125. Tel: (058) 693 5778. facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

FIVE Jumeirah Village

80’s and 90’s-inspired ladies day REWIND takes place at FIVE JVC every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. Whilst throwing it back to the DJ’s tunes, ladies can sip on unlimited cocktails with a gourmet food platter for Dhs150. Gents can enjoy the same but with additional spirits and beer for Dhs250.

When? Every Saturday

Rewind, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, 12pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs140 girls, Dhs250 guys. candypants.events

Images: Supplied/Facebook