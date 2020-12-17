From beach bars and shisha lounges to wine bars, rooftop terraces and more…

There’s nothing we love more than being able to get back outside. And in Dubai, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to drinking and dining alfresco. From romantic rooftops to sundowners in the sand, we’ve rounded up an extra-long list of outdoor bars in Dubai to fill your Instagram feed with.

Here are 65 of the best outdoor bars in Dubai.

JBR

Wavebreaker

The perfect spot for a laidback drink in the sun, Wavebreaker has live sport on LCD screens, shisha, a barbecue menu, and it’s right on the beach.

VIEWS: Wavebreaker boasts ocean views from the terrace.

FOOD: Meat and seafood fresh from the charcoal barbecue.

GO FOR: Low-key weekend drinks.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

Zero Gravity

In a prime location overlooking the Sky Dive Dubai drop zone, the futuristic Zero Gravity is a bar, restaurant and beach club.

VIEWS: Sand, sea, and sky-divers drifting back to earth.

FOOD: A full and eclectic menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes.

GO FOR: Topping up your tan over a tipple.

Sky Dive Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Tue to Sun 10am to 2am. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Bliss Lounge

Holiday vibes abound at this beachside lounge at the Sheraton on JBR.

VIEWS: The curved banquettes enjoy uninterrupted views of the sea.

FOOD: Sushi and tapas dishes that are ideal for sharing.

GO FOR: Cocktails and nibbles with friends.

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Al Sufouh, Dubai, Sun to Thur 6pm to 2.30am, Fri and Sat 4pm to 2.30am. Tel: (04) 3995533. blissloungedubai.com

Pure Sky Lounge

A more glamorous option in the same hotel as Wavebreaker, Pure Sky Lounge is up on the 35th floor.

VIEWS: The blue and white colour scheme and ocean views give the venue an Ibiza vibe.

FOOD: Grazing plates and grills.

GO FOR: Glammed up cocktails or bubbles.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Sun to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

Azure Beach

This pool and beach club occupies a prime position at the Rixos Premium JBR.

VIEWS: It’s a great spot for sunset, with views across the beach, ocean and out to Ain Dubai.

FOOD: Typical poolside snacks such as sandwiches, salads, pizza and burgers.

GO FOR: A chilled day by the pool.

Rixos Premium, JBR, The Walk, Dubai, daily 10am to late. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Zengo

This open-plan terrace is filled with restaurant and lounge seating offering a tranquil setting for a chic evening of Asian bites and cocktails.

VIEWS: Views of the gardens and Arabian Gulf are lit up by a warm U-shaped bar.

FOOD: Sushi. And plenty of it. On Sushi Sundays, you’ll get unlimited sushi for Dhs168 per couple with a bottle of wine.

GO FOR: The flaming bar counter – theatrical flaring at its finest.

Zengo, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Sun to Weds, 7pm to 12pm. Tel: (04) 316 5550. zengo-dubai.com

Palm Grill

It doesn’t get much more beachfront than Palm Grill, with rattan chairs and tables and big cushy bean bags set right there in the sand.

VIEWS: Situated at the Ritz-Carlton in JBR, you’ll get stunning, uninterrupted views across the sea to Ain Dubai silhouetted against the sunset.

FOOD: The restaurant recommends you kick your shoes off and get your toes in the sand as you enjoy seafood fresh off the grill.

GO FOR: Idyllic sunset drinks.

Palm Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, The Walk, JBR, Thu and Fri noon to 11pm. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Bluewaters

Cove Beach

A big and busy beach club with a large lounge area next to the beach.

VIEWS: Ain Dubai serves as the backdrop for most Insta snaps.

FOOD: A wide variety of international dishes including sushi.

GO FOR: A chilled beach day that gets lively as the sun goes down.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters, Sun to Weds 10am to 1am, Thur to Sat 10am to 3am. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

The London Project

A foliage-filled restaurant and bar with a balcony overlooking Dubai Marina.

VIEWS: Dubai skyline and Ain Dubai.

FOOD: British cuisine available for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

GO FOR: The fun and lively brunch.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, weekends noon to 1am, weekdays noon to midnight. Tel: (0)4 580 8570. thelondonproject.com

Dubai Marina

Atelier M

Atelier M is the sophisticated dining-to-drinks bar and restaurant that occupies the top three floors of Pier 7.

VIEWS: Get 360-degree views of Dubai marina from this super-chic terrace lounge

FOOD: Try their Tuesday ladies night, which includes dinner in the restaurant with three drinks for Dhs149.

GO FOR: A sophisticated catch-up with your bestie or a romantic date-night spot

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 6pm to 2am Sat to Mon, 6pm to 3am Tue, 6pm to 2am Wed, 6pm to 3am Thu and Fri. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Barasti

The beach bar that needs no introduction. It’s a Dubai institution that packs out with party people every weekend.

VIEWS: Sitting right on the beach makes it a pretty sweet place to watch the sun go down.

FOOD: The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

GO FOR: Live sport on big screens, lively lunches, and late night dancing.

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, Sat to Wed 9am to 2am, Thu and Fri 9am to 3am. Tel: (04) 399 3333. barastibeach.com

Jetty Lounge

One of the best looking bars in Dubai, Jetty Lounge is all about classy cocktails, chilled tunes and stunning sunsets. Book a table if you’re a big group.

VIEWS: Pretty special. Accessed via a winding path through the lush gardens of the One&Only Royal Mirage, Jetty Lounge is perched right on the sand, with sweeping views of the ocean and the Palm.

FOOD: Bar snacks and mezze.

GO FOR: Jetty Lounge is great for impressing visitors or celebrating a special occasion – plus the jetty screams sunset photo opportunity.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, daily 4pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 399 9999. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

Siddharta Lounge

As pretty as this bar is inside, it’s even better out on the terrace, where you’ll find a glam crowd mingling around the pool or lounging on leather cushions.

VIEWS: Grosvenor House is a great vantage point to take in the twinkling lights of Dubai Marina by night.

FOOD: Mediterranean/Asian fusion dishes.

GO FOR: Evening drinks in stylish surroundings

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sat to Wed 5pm to 1am, Thu and Fri 5pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

Mama Zonia

An Amazon-themed bar with plenty of jungle-esque decorations and views of Dubai Marina.

VIEWS: Pier 7’s usual offering of the luxe yachts down below.

FOOD: Unique and quirky dishes influenced by South America and Asia.

GO FOR: Upscale after-work drinks.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat to Mon 12pm to 12am, Tue to Thu 12pm to 2am, Fri 7pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 240 4747. mamazonia.com

Wane by SoMiya

A rooftop bar in the heart of Dubai Marina, the infinity pool here gives it wow-factor.

VIEWS: From the lofty heights of this rooftop terrace you can watch boats making their way along the water below.

FOOD: A modern, Mediterranean-Asian inspired menu.

GO FOR: Poolside shisha surrounded by skyscrapers.

Wane by SoMiya, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily 5pm until 3am. Tel: (052) 8844 879. @wanebysomiya

Drift Beach Dubai

A luxe beach club with a French restaurant and outdoor bar overlooking the beach.

VIEWS: One&Only’s private beach and the Dubai Marina skyline.

FOOD: International bar bites.

GO FOR: A glass of wine during the sunset.

DRIFT Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

The Scene

This oh-so-Britsh restaurant and bar has a huge terrace overlooking Dubai Marina.

VIEWS: From the fourth floor of Pier 7, The Scene has panoramic views of Dubai Marina.

FOOD: It’s proper British grub, with a great veggie section too.

GO FOR: Killer Marina views.

4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat to Wed 10am to 12am, Thu and Fri 10am to 2am. Tel: (04) 222 2328. thescenedubai.com

Fish Beach Taverna

This outdoor restaurant combines twinkly lights, a beachfront setting and Mediterranean cuisine together in Dubai Marina.

VIEWS: Over the lawn and sand to the Arabian Sea and Palm Jumeirah.

FOOD: Fuss-free food that’s all about fresh ingredients from Turkey and Greece with a Mediterranean influence.

GO FOR: Beachfront dining that feels like a European holiday resort.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7139. fish-dubai.com

Asia Asia

A huge terrace wraps around this circular venue inside Pier 7.

VIEWS: Top-notch. Asia Asia is a great spot for dinner overlooking the water.

FOOD: Asian-inspired fare that’s perfect for sharing.

GO FOR: A midweek dinner or inventive weekend cocktails.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sun, Mon and Wed 6pm to 1am, Tue and Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri 2pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 276 5900. pier7.ae

Media City

Qwerty

The outdoor bar area of this Media One eatery is a popular post-work drinks spot.

VIEWS: Not worth mentioning, instead cast your eye over the unusual objects used to decorate the bar.

FOOD: Mix of healthy meals and comfort food.

GO FOR: After-work happy hour with your colleagues.

Qwerty, Media One, Media City, Sun to Thu 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Garden on 8

Also in Media One Hotel, Garden on 8 is so laid-back it’s almost horizontal – perfect for drinks with friends and work mates.

VIEWS: A few glimpses of surrounding buildings, and live sports on the big screens.

FOOD: Solid pub grub.

GO FOR: Beers with your buds.

Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Sun to Thu 4pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Coco Lounge

The fairy-lit palm trees and shimmering swimming pool give this bar on the eighth floor of Media One Hotel an urban escape kind of feel.

VIEWS: The views (largely of neighbouring office buildings) aren’t the main reason to visit Coco Lounge. Go instead for the happy hour deals, picturesque poolside setting and DJ sets.

FOOD: It serves light bites and bar snacks.

GO FOR: A post-work wind-down.

Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Tamanya Terrace

You’ll find seductive lighting and DJ beats at this glamorous terrace bar in the heart of Dubai Media City.

VIEWS: Sit back and watch as twilight falls over the Dubai Marina skyline.

FOOD: Nibbles, sandwiches and grills with an Arabic influence.

GO FOR: The popular Vibes party nights and stop-and-stare views of the Marina skyscrapers.

Radisson Blu, Media City, Dubai, Wed to Fri 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 366 9111. radissonblu.com

JLT & The Lakes

Reform Social & Grill



Reform has the British gastropub thing nailed, right down to the beer garden. Happy hours keep the after-work crowd happy during the week, and at the weekend it serves up one of our favourite roast dinners.

VIEWS: Grassy lawns and lake views.

FOOD: Reform serves food all day, including a cracking breakfast.

GO FOR: Tasty pub grub in a pleasant garden setting.

The Lakes, Dubai, daily 8am to late. Tel: (04) 4542638. reformsocialgrill.ae

McGettigan’s JLT

This Irish stalwart now has five branches in Dubai. The JLT terrace is a Dubai institution for after-work drinkers and weekend party people.

VIEWS: They aren’t that great from the basement of the Bonnington hotel, but it’s one of JLT’s busiest spots regardless.

FOOD: It’s a solid menu of tasty Irish pub grub.

GO FOR: Proper Irish craic.

Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

TJ’s

This friendly neighbourhood sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has a cool industrial-chic design, with high tables, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace.

VIEWS: As it’s on the ground floor, this is more about relaxed vibe than megawatt views.

FOOD: Hearty dishes include nachos, pizzas, pies and burgers.

GO FOR: The eight-hour happy hour that runs every day, with 50 per cent off selected beverages.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 11am to 1am on weekdays, 11am until 2am on weekends. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

Nola

Nola remains one of JLT’s most consistently busy spots.

VIEWS: JLT’s towers are nothing special, but “The Porch” is an inviting space regardless.

FOOD: A New Orleans-inspired menu offering a healthy alternative to the typical deep Southern food.

GO FOR: Bumping into all your other JLT-dwelling pals.

Cluster P, Armada Bluebay hotel, Jumeirah Lakes Towers daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 399 8155. nola-social.com

The Palm

Koko Bay

Koko Bay is the brand-new beach bar and restaurant that has taken the city by storm. You’ll find it at Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah.

VIEWS: Incredible views out to the iconic skyline of Dubai Marina, especially at sunset.

FOOD: Mod-Asian tastes that are perfect for snacking.

GO FOR: Choose from seating in the Bali-inspired restaurant, out on the decking, or bag a seat right there in the sand, from cushy blue bean bags to clusters of comfortable wicker seating.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

SoBe

A relaxed and stunning terrace, overlooking breathtaking views of the ocean. By night, it transforms into a funky, neon lit hangout.

VIEWS: Uninterrupted sunsets over the Arabian Gulf on one side, Palm Jumeriah and Wet Deck on the other.

FOOD: Snacky bits including nachos with molten cheese from the skillet.

GO FOR: A girls’ night with amazing sunset views.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 4pm to 12am, Thu and Fri 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Riva Beach

Riva’s Gazebo Bar is next to the swimming pool and right on the beach.

VIEWS: Across the water you can see the sail-shaped Burj al Arab back on the mainland.

FOOD: Riva Ristorante serves up Mediterranean-inspired fare.

GO FOR: A beach day rounded off with a sundowner on the sand.

Building 8, the Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, weekdays 10am to 11pm, weekends 9am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

The Penthouse

Perched atop party hotel Five Palm Jumeirah, The Penthouse is great both for sunbathing with Jumeirah views in the day, and partying with Dubai Marina views by night.

VIEWS: Pretty special – you get panoramic views across both Dubai Marina and towards the Burj Al Arab from either side.

FOOD: An array of ‘Mediterranean’ dishes from sushi and sashimi to beef short ribs.

GO FOR: Either daytime or evening, just be sure to go – it’s one of the city’s best bars.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Weds 11am to 2am, Thu and Fri 11am to 3am. Tel: (052) 900 4868. fivehotelsandresorts.com



Aprons & Hammers

In the fresh-faced West Beach development, this restaurant-bar delivers toes-in-the-sand drinking and dining.

VIEWS: Some of the best sunset vistas in Dubai. Seriously.

FOOD: Cracking-good seafood – literally. Smash into a bucket of crustaceans with your trusty hammer.

GO FOR: Sunset drinks that turn into laidback dinners on the sand.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 12am. apronsandhammers.com

101

A gorgeous restaurant and probably one of the most romantic spots in Dubai, serving up a fine-dining menu to match.

VIEWS: Dubai Marina reflecting onto the water.

FOOD: A seafood menu featuring fresh squid-ink pasta with sea urchins, whole tourteau and king crab josper.

GO FOR: To celebrate a special occasion.

101, One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 440 1030. oneandonlyresorts.com

Akira Back

A chic terrace off the back of Akira Back’s namesake restaurant in W Dubai – The Palm.

VIEWS: Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

FOOD: Japanese cuisine by Akira Back.

GO FOR: An after-dinner aperitif.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. akiraback.com

The Beach House

Gazing out towards the Arabian Gulf is the aptly named Beach House. On the water’s edge of Anantara The Palm it’s got great food in a family-friendly setting.

VIEWS: Soaking up the views out towards Atlantis and the open ocean.

FOOD: Dining alfresco with friends and family. The martini glass of calamari is a must.

GO FOR: Superb sunsets and sundowners right by the sea.

Anantara, The Palm, Dubai, daily 1pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 567 8888. Taxi: Anantara The Palm. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai

White Beach

At this Atlantis The Palm hotspot, dine on the sand under a crocheted umbrella, or up in the beachy-keen restaurant.

VIEWS: People-watching and Arabian sea scenes.

FOOD: The sun-kissed flavours of the Med come to the fore.

GO FOR: On Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, entry to White Beach is Dhs150, fully redeemable on food and drink.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 10pm Entry 21+. Tel: (0)55 2004321. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club

Breeze Beach Grill

Breeze Beach Grill on the Palm has a Mediterranean feel that makes you feel like you’ve left the shores of Dubai behind.

VIEWS: Soak up the views across Jumeirah towards the Burj Al Arab.

FOOD: Mediterranean and Asian fusion bites perfect for snacking and sharing.

GO FOR: Beachside sundowners with your toes in the sand.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thu 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 9am to 1am. Tel (04) 568 3000. @breezebeachdxb

Torno Subito

This restaurant by Massimo Bottura boasts a fun and colourful interior and an outdoor terrace inspired by the Italian Riviera.

VIEWS: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and sea views.

FOOD: Italian cuisine by the chef who owns one of the world’s best restaurants.

GO FOR: Delicious comfort food and friendly service.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Sun to Thu 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Fri and Sat 11.30am to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Jumeirah

Infinity Bar

Chic outdoor Infinity Bar is located in hip Portuguese restaurant Tasca.

VIEWS: This lofty bar is known for its breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

FOOD: Modern Portuguese plates

GO FOR: There’s no better way to soak up the surrounds than with a tasty tipple from Infinity Bar’s new cocktail menu at the sun sets.

Infinity Bar, Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Tue to Sun 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

Belgian Beer Cafe

Watching the sun go down with a chilled glass of hops is hard to beat. As its name suggests, the Belgian Beer Café is a good spot for doing just that.

VIEWS: The Arabian-themed waterways at the Madinat Jumeirah.

FOOD: Belgian fare including frites, mussels and waffles.

GO FOR: The cheesy Belgian frites and a vast array of beers.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thur noon to 2am, Fri and Sat noon to 3am. Tel: (04) 447 0227. belgianbeercafe.com

Nikki Beach

From its prime position at Pearl Jumeira, you can’t get much more beachfront than this.

VIEWS: Turquoise waters and sugar-white sands.

FOOD: This blissful beachfront setting awaits for relaxed meals of poke, mezze or mixed grills overlooking the sea, and cocktails as the sun sets.

GO FOR: Sundowners in a slice of Caribbean luxury

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah, off Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, daily, 11am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 376 6000. nikkibeachhotels.com

Mercury Lounge

Sleek and sophisticated, this recently renovated rooftop bar at The Four Seasons Jumeirah is all about the glamour.

VIEWS: Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline.

FOOD: Mediterranean light bites and sharing platters.

GO FOR: Celeb spotting and an out-to-impress crowd.

Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel:(04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com

PierChic

One of Dubai’s most romantic spots, PierChic calls the end of a Madinat Jumeirah Jetty home.

VIEWS: Picture-perfect ocean bliss as far as the eye can see.

FOOD: Seafood, and plenty of it.

GO FOR: A special occasion, this one is on the higher end of the price scale.

Madinat Jumeirah, weekdays 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm, weekends 12pm to 11pm (currently closed). Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Rooftop at Folly by Nick & Scott

Offering a modern take on European fine-dining, this split-level restaurant and bar has some of the Souk’s best sunset views.

VIEWS: Stunning sunsets over the souk.

FOOD: Modern European cuisine co-created by two of Dubai’s top chefs.

GO FOR: Killer cocktails as the sun sets.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 4pm to late. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Shimmers

Another stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason.

VIEWS: With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking.

FOOD: Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine.

GO FOR: Choose from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 1pm to 10.30pm, daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

City Walk

LookUp Rooftop Bar

This pretty-as-a-picture bar is one of only a handful of licensed venues in City Walk.

VIEWS: Look straight over to Downtown and the Burj Khalifa.

FOOD: Light bite bar snacks; head to one of the hotel’s other restaurants for a dinner experience.

GO FOR: It’s still relatively unknown, so a great hidden gem spot for soaking up the views. It also offers a sunset pool brunch on Fridays.

La Ville, City Walk, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (054) 309 5948. livelaville.com/lookup

DIFC

Luna Sky Bar

A chic rooftop bar with fashion-focused interiors and an outdoor terrace overlooking Downtown Dubai.

VIEWS: Burj Khalifa can be seen pretty well from the terrace, along with the surrounding DIFC area.

FOOD: Posh lounge snacks including truffle arancini and ponzu dumplings.

GO FOR: An elegant cocktail evening.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, Gate Village 9, DIFC, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 506 0300. lunadubai.com

Flair No 5

An alfresco urban jungle, the expansive outdoor bar is a leafy spot that’s great for post-work drinks. It’s got a lively vibe with an excellent choice of botanical cocktails, herb-infused drinks and a floral-inspired sharing menu.

VIEWS: Not the best, it’s mainly the neighbouring buildings.

FOOD: It’s mainly about the drinks, but you can also order light bites designed to share.

GO FOR: After-work drinks, or ladies’ night on a Wednesday – it’s a chic midweek wind-down.

Flair 5, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Sat to Thu 5pm to 2am, Friday 1pm to 4.30pm then 6.30pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 372 2395. ritzcarlton.com

La Cantine du Faubourg

The expansive outdoor terrace at La Cantine du Faubourg is an elegant spot for evening drinks.

VIEWS: Visitors to the beautiful bar will be granted an incredible view of the iconic Jumeriah Emirates Towers.

FOOD: Modern French marvels.

GO FOR: A slice of Paris, thanks to its chic Mediterranean design, eclectic soundtrack and authentic French cuisine.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thur & Fri 12pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 6pm then 8pm to 1am. (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Ninive

Tucked beside La Cantine du Faubourg in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, this hidden alfresco gem is decked out with palm trees, fairy lights, lanterns and cushioned couches

VIEWS: Lush foliage and glittering skyscrapers.

FOOD: Elegant Arabic and North African flavours

GO FOR: The exotic cocktails and atmospheric vibe.

Ninive, Jumeirah Estates Towers, DIFC, Sat to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thu to Fri 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. ninive.ae

Business Bay & Downtown

Seven Sisters

This Lebanese export overlooks the Dubai Canal in the JW Marriott Marquis, with a weekly roster of events, DJs and live music.

VIEWS: Pretty picturesque views of Dubai Canal.

FOOD: A small but tempting menu of Asian-inspired dishes.

GO FOR: Live music and a great vibe.

Seven Sisters, First Floor, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Sun to Wed 6pm to 3am, Fri & Sat 3pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 775 4777. sevensistersdubai.com

Level 43

A neon-hued rooftop lounge on top of the Four Points by Sheraton, Level 43.

VIEWS: Above: the sparkling city skyline, and below: Sheikh Zayed Road in all its frenetic glory.

FOOD: Quirky tapas and sushi.

GO FOR: Sundowners or pre-dinner cocktails.

Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Bur Dubai, daily from 2pm. Tel: (04) 316 9900. level43lounge.com

Vii

This leafy rooftop cocktail bar is a hidden gem in Downtown Dubai’s urban jungle.

VIEWS: Are slightly obstructed by the hedge-covered alcove, but it’s a pretty enough view in itself.

FOOD: It’s easy-to-eat Asian-themed light bites on offer here.

GO FOR: Old-school hip hop or reggae nights.

VII Dubai, Floor 7, The Conrad, Sheikh Zayed Rd, daily 8pm to 3am. Tel: (050) 169 6777. facebook.com/ViiDubai

Treehouse

The trendy open-air lounge comes to life with deep house music and a cocktail-sipping party crowd most weekends.

VIEWS: The Burj Khalifa overhead makes for a dreamy Insta snap.

FOOD: A small menu of Mediterranean bites.

GO FOR: Kickstarting your evening in a chic setting.

Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Sat to Wed 7pm to 2am, Thus and Fri 7pm to 3am. Tel:(058) 827 2763. tajhotels.com

Karma Kafe

With a terrace perched on the edge of the Dubai fountains, this has got to be one of the best spots in the Souk.

VIEWS: The terrace looks out onto the fountains, so make sure to bag a balcony-side table.

FOOD: It has consistently good pan-Asian food.

GO FOR: Impressing guests with fountain views.

Souk Al Bahar Level Three, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Thu 5pm to 2am, Fri 1pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 423 0909. karma-kafe.com

STK Downtown

STK Downtown boasts sleek interiors, but here it’s all about the stunning Burj-view terrace.

VIEWS: The twinkly Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains serve as a wow-worthy backdrop.

FOOD: Steak. And lots of it.

GO FOR: Brunch – it’s a lively affair and doesn’t compromise on food quality.

Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tue to Wed 7pm to 1am, Thu 8pm to 11pm, Fri 2pm to 5pm and 8pm to 11pm, Sat 2pm to 11pm. Tel: 04 425 3948. Facebook.com/STKDowntown

Garhoud

Irish Village

If you’re fed up of glitzy hotel bars, the laid-back beer garden at the Irish Village is the place to be.

VIEWS: A miniature lake, grassy lawns, and the kitschy “village” itself – which includes a gift shop selling Tayto crisps and Irish chocolate.

FOOD: Unpretentious, tasty pub fare in big portions.

GO FOR: Laid-back drinks during the day and regular live music sets in the evening.

Al Garhoud, Dubai, Sat to Wed 11am to 1am, Thur and Fri 11am to 2am. Tel: (04) 239 5000. theirishvillage.com

Dubai Creek

Cielo

Cielo is as close as you can get to enjoying a drink on the deck of a ship without actually setting sail on one. It’s been designed to blend in with the yachts that bob on the creek below.

VIEWS: Spectacular views across the creek to the Dubai skyline on the horizon.

FOOD: You can order tapas to go with your sangria – Cielo’s specialty.

GO FOR: Big Ibiza energy, and drinks before dinner by the water.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 416 1800. dubaigolf.com

Noepe

The beautiful Noepe looks out onto the Dubai Creek, and its whitewashed interiors and laidback-luxe vibe make it a must-visit in Old Dubai.

VIEWS: Stunning views of the marina, Dubai Creek and towards the Dubai Frame and Downtown Skyline.

FOOD: Fresh seafood, including the signature lobster roll.

GO FOR: Sundowners on The Creek.

The Promenade, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, Sat to Thu 12pm to 1am, Fri 5pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 602 1814. hyatt.com

QD’s

A favourite among long-term Dubai dwellers, QD’s is a huge bar on the decking next to Dubai creek.

VIEWS: The restaurant sits right on the creek with a view of the Burj Khalifa across the water.

FOOD: Wood-fired pizzas.

GO FOR: A peaceful pint by the water.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 2956000. dubaigolf.com

Tomo

One of the city’s most wow-worthy, and longest standing upscale Japanese restaurants.

VIEWS: Unparalleled views of Dubai skyline.

FOOD: The very best of Japanese food, and it’s even had a visit from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan.

GO FOR: A very romantic date night.

Tomo, Raffles Hotel, WAFI, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 2.45pm, 6.30pm to 11pm. (04) 357 7888. tomo.ae

Meydan

Iris

After a summertime stint on the 27th floor of the Oberoi Hotel, Iris has returned to its expansive home in Meydan.

VIEWS: Dubai, from top to bottom.

FOOD: International menu with a raw bar section.

GO FOR: Sophisticated evening drinks, DJ sets and live music.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Sun to Wed 7pm to 2am, Thu 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 5pm to 2am. irisdubai.com

Glasshouse by Soho

Soho Garden has shaken up Meydan’s drinking scene, and with four bars in one space, there’s something for everyone. Glasshouse has outdoor seating as well as table inside.

VIEWS: They aren’t much from inside the Meydan complex, but there’s a viewing deck by the DJ booth where you can see across to the Burj Khalifa.

FOOD: Upscale bar food.

GO FOR: A night out with variety, and the new Soho Beer Garden.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai, Tue to Sat from 8pm, Fri from 3pm. Tel: (056) 82 22 559. sohogardendxb.com

Mood Rooftop

Perched on the top of the Meydan Hotel, Mood Rooftop Lounge is arguably one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable spots.

VIEWS: You’ll be treated to incredible views of Dubai’s famous city skyline.

FOOD: Pasta, sushi and other crowd-pleasers, but it’s more about the drinks and shisha.

GO FOR: The expansive terrace has a cool garden lounge and a new retractable roof, which means it can now stay open all year round.

Mood Rooftop Lounge, The Meydan Hotel, Nad al Sheba, Dubai, open 7pm to 3am daily. Tel: (05)4 440 0227. @moodrooftopdubai

Studio City

Cloud

A breath of fresh air in Studio City, Cloud has both indoor and outdoor seating, with Mediterranean-inspired decor, including lemon and orange trees on the terrace and pink floral climbers above the bar.

VIEWS: It’s more about what’s happening within the Studio One complex.

FOOD: Turkish and Lebanese with a twist.

GO FOR: Shisha and drinks. There’s a chilled atmosphere throughout the evenings, with a resident DJ on hand to pick up the vibe after dark.

Images: Supplied/Facebook