It’s not National Pizza Day or anything like that. We’re just really, really hungry…

Dubai residents are only human, and therefore love pizza. And despite the abundant pizza varieties in town, there’s something about the truffle pizza that gets us all a little crazy.

As with all of our What’s On lists, we may have left off your favourite place, and indeed you may not agree with our definitive list of top truffle pie in the city, but that’s what the comments section of our Facebook page is for.

But enough with the formalities: here are some great truffle pizzas in Dubai. Go eat them now…

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

“Did you order the truffle pizza?” Those are typically the first six words uttered in response to anyone who says they’ve just been for dinner Il Borro Tuscan Bistro. Their pizza al tartufo (Dhs175) served with Umbrian black winter truffle and buffalo mozzarella is to die for, but as our 2019 Restaurant Of The Year (and Favourite Italian Restaurant), should we really be surprised that they serve one of the best truffle pizzas in town?

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah St, Dubai, daily noon to 3.30pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 275 2555. ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

DRIFT Beach Dubai

Made for sharing, but better to keep for yourself, Drift’s stone baked pizza comes oozing with cheese and sprinkled with black truffle and portobello mushrooms. The thin base is crisp and fresh which balances out the rich, flavourful truffle to create a mouth-watering combination.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Sun to Tue 9am to 7pm, Wed to Sat 9am to 11pm, Dhs145. Tel: (04) 315 2200. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. driftbeachdubai.com

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Maybe you’ve never gotten to the pizza, because everything else at The Maine is so good. It’s OK, we forgive you. But now that you’re older, wiser, and more poised, you should have no trouble marching into the handsome brasserie and proudly ordering the mushroom and truffle pizza: a powerhouse of Swiss mushroom and black truffle on a thin crust pie.

DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel, JBR, Dubai, daily noon until midnight. Tel: (04) 4576719. Taxi: DoubleTree Hilton. themaine.ae

Pizzetta

JLT newcomer Pizzetta has bounded onto the scene with pillowy bases and top-notch toppings. While the heart-shaped pepperoni will always have a piece of our, err, heart, this portobello truffle number (Dhs58) with homemade truffle cream, portobellos, parmesan, mozzarella and truffle oil is an earthy, juicy triumph.

Pizzetta, JLT Cluster C, Tue to Sun 11.30am to 11pm, Mon 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 874 8320. facebook.com/PizzettaDubai

Bussola

Yet another Dubai-approved pizza spot, Bussola has become a Marina favourite. The place pretty much does every pizza style you can imagine, including the very tasty la bussola (Dhs95), with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, datterino tomatoes, bresaola, porcini mushrooms, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and truffle oil. Bring your appetite ’cause these pizzas are big.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sun to Thu 6pm to 11.30pm, Fri and Sat noon to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 5117391. westinminaseyahi.com.

Pinza

Vegan pizza might be a turn-off, but we have two things to say to you: 1) there are some non-vegan options at Pinza, and 2) the vegan stuff’s actually really good. Add regular cheese to the Truffle Goodness pizza if you want, but do us a favour and give the vegan cheese a shot – we’re willing to bet you wouldn’t even know it’s vegan.

pinza.com

Carine

This lovely French restaurant at the Emirates Golf Club, from the chef behind hotspot Gaia, opened quietly in 2018, serving some excellent Mediterranean fare. Here’s the thing, though: They have a dish labelled the truffle tart, that’s basically a pizza – and a brilliant one at that – thin and crispy and covered in cheesy, truffley goodness.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Sun to Thu noon to 10pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 417 9999. Facebook.com/Carine

Rx Coffee Apothecary

While not technically a pizza, per se, we wager you’ll forgive us for including Rx Coffee Apothecary’s black truffle khachapuri in this collection. The Georgian-style pizza boat is loaded with a gooey mix of feta, parmesan and mozzarella, with a runny egg yolk in the middle and a flurry of black truffle on top. It’s a good thing this breakfast dish is a single serve, as there’s no way you’ll want to share…

Rx Coffee Apothecary, Al Athar St, Jumeirah 3, Sat to Wed 8am to 11pm, Thu and Fri 8am to midnight, @rxcoffeedubai