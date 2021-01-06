Toast to the sunset, feet in sand, cocktail in hand…

There’s nothing quite like that feeling: the sand beneath your feet and taking in in a stunning, Insta-worthy sunset. Fortunately, Dubai has a number of amazing beach bars giving you the chance to do just that.

We’re not talking about just any old beach-side bar, however. We are talking about toes in the sand, cocktail in hand and the most epic sunset views you can find in Dubai (although we’ll admit, they’re all pretty epic).

Here are 16 of the best beach bars in Dubai for sundowners…

1. Aprons & Hammers Beach House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aprons & Hammers (@apronsandhammers)



West Beach on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is already home to Koko Bay, Señor Pico and FIVE Palm Jumeirah, but now there’s a brand new sundowner spot there that really deserves its credit. Aprons & Hammers Beach House is now open, serving crisp cocktails, fresh seafood and more. Bag a seat out on the terrace or on the beach and toast to the weekend with picture-perfect views of the sunset and the iconic Dubai Marina Skyline.

Aprons & Hammers Beach House, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 12am. apronsandhammers.com

2. Barasti

An oldie but still, undisputedly, a goodie, Barasti is one of Dubai’s stalwart beach bars. Head there for serious holiday vibes, whether you’re bagging a spot towel-in sand or sitting at one of the table clusters as you’re served drinks from a tiki-style bar.

Barasti, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, Sat to Wed 9am to 2am, Thur and Fri 9am to 3am. Tel: (04) 399 3333. Taxi: Le Méridien Mina Seyahi. barastibeach.com

3. Bliss Lounge

For an ultra-chic experience, check out Bliss Lounge Dubai. With stunning sea views and JBR behind you, it’s a buzzing spot to enjoy a sundowner or two. A happy hour runs every day, guys can enjoy Dhs25 drinks on Saturdays and ladies can enjoy three sushi rolls and three house beverages for Dhs120 on Wednesdays.

Bliss Lounge, Sheraton Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, open 12.30pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 315 3886. @blissloungesheraton

4. Breeze Beach Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breeze Beach Grill (@breezebeachdxb) on Aug 31, 2020 at 10:38am PDT

You’ll find Breeze Beach Grill at Club Vista Mare, offering a relaxing environment to enjoy drinks and food, from fresh salads to sandwiches, grilled meats, maki, sushi and lots more. If you don’t fancy sitting out on the deck, sit yourself at a table on the beach to watch the sun go down.

Breeze Beach Grill, Club Vista Mare, Sun to Wed 2pm to 12am, Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (04) 568 3000. @breezebeachdxb

5. Fish Beach Taverna

Step into the Mediterranean when you visit Fish Beach Taverna, from the paved flooring to the blue and white hues of the open-air restaurant. It serves ‘an Aegean menu of Turkish and Greek cuisine’ with lots of fresh dishes on the menu. Dine or enjoy drinks at cute white tables on the beach, with fairy lights twinkling above you.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373. fish-dubai.com

6. FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah has fast earned itself a reputation for being one of the ultimate party places in Dubai, and since FIVE Beach opened, it’s proved just as popular. You’ll catch an epic sunset from FIVE Beach’s positioning on Palm West Beach. Watch the scene from a cabana on the beach or check out its very own beach bar, Beach Deck, which serves up two-for-one drinks between 5pm to 8pm, from Sunday to Wednesday.

Beach Deck, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

7. Jetty Lounge

Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-round classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort. A DJ is on hand to set the scene with chilled out tunes as you marvel at the views. If you’ve never done Jetty Lounge, you need to.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, 4pm to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

8. Jones The Grocer

Everyone’s favourite Australian dining export Jones The Grocer has opened a brand new beachside venue at the ever-popular West Beach on the Palm Jumeirah. Head there for hearty and healthy dishes as well as DJ nights on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs & Fri 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. @jonesthegrocer

9. Koko Bay

Koko Bay is the brand new beach bar and restaurant that has taken the city by storm. You’ll find it at Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, where it offers incredible views out to the iconic skyline of Dubai Marina, especially at sunset. Choose from seating in the Bali-inspired restaurant, out on the decking, or bag a seat right there in the sand, from cushy blue bean bags to clusters of comfortable wicker seating. Make sure to book ahead, this place is getting booked out every night.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

10. Orange Chameleon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orange Chameleon (@orangechameleondxb)

Orange Chameleon has recently opened quietly on West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. It’s got plenty of seating on the beach and is soon to be expecting sun loungers too (which is when it will officially launch). On the menu is a series of sushi, sashimi and other such bites.

Orange Chameleon, West beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 328 3666. @orangechameleondxb

11. Palm Bay

You’re pretty much guaranteed beachside drinking and dining from any of the restaurants on Club Vista Mare. Caribbean-themed bar Palm Bay has proved super popular since it took over from Ras Beach Vibes. Head there for fantastic deals throughout the week as well as an all day happy hour from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday. As well as terrace seating, there’s plenty of seats on the beach too.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Sun & Mon 10am to 1am, Tues to Thurs 10am to 2am, Fri & Sat 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

12. Palm Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palm Grill Dubai (@palmgrill_dubai)

‘No shoes’ is the mantra at Palm Grill, and we kinda like it. Dine or drink at cute blue and white table groupings or chill out on a beanbag right there on the beach. The view from here is epic, capturing sea, sand and the iconic Ain Dubai or ‘the Dubai wheel’.

Palm Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, open Sun to Wed 12pm to 4pm, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 399 4000. @palmgrill_dubai

13. Senor Pico

Another haunt on the West Beach strip is Mexican eatery Señor Pico. On the menu, you’ll find ‘reimagined classics and new favourites’, from cheesy quesadillas, fully-loaded nachos, tacos and more. The restaurant is funky and fun with a very bright colour scheme.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Now open. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

14. Shimmers

Another stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason. With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. Taxi: Madinat Jumeriah. jumeirah.com

15. The Beach House at Anantara

The Beach House at stunning Thai-inspired resort Anantara, The Palm, has been around for some time now and for good reason too. Sit out under the canopy with decking underfoot and huge fans blowing lazily overhead, or just bag yourself a seat right on the beach to watch a truly stunning sunset.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 1pm to 10.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. @anantaradubai

16. Wavebreaker

It’s all about keeping it casual at longtime Dubai bar, Wavebreaker at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah in JBR. The people-friendly spot shows all of the live sports on big screens and there’s a happy hour on weekdays from 4pm to 7pm.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Images: Social / Provided