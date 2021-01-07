Want to be healthy in 2021? Try these healthy meal delivery services in Dubai…

How are you when it comes to sticking to your New Year’s Resolutions? If you’re anything like us, the answer is average at best. Three days in, and we’re already scrolling through Deliveroo for lunch (with our best-intentions vegan stir-fry sadly languishing on the kitchen bench at home). If one of your resolutions is to eat better in 2021, then perhaps it’s time to check out one of these healthy meal delivery services in Dubai. They’re a quick and easy way to make sure you’re eating right, without taking hours out of your day meal prepping and menu planning.

Here are eight of the best healthy meal delivery services in Dubai to try.

Root’d

The cheekily named Root’d meal service comes from the team at Freakin’ Healthy. What sets it apart from other healthy meal deliveries in Dubai is that it is 100 per cent vegan. Root’d has three plans to choose from, including the Weight Management, Balanced Lifestyle, and Detox-Refuel menus. The set-up is simple. You simply choose your plan, then select a week’s worth of dishes, including breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner. It’s all prepared fresh each day and delivered to your door, so you know you’re getting wholesome meals that are still packed with nutrients. The Root’d vegan meal service is available five days a week for one, two or four weeks. With daily three meals and snacks, it’s priced at Dhs120, plus VAT. Opt for breakfast, lunch and snack, and you’ll pay Dhs72.50, or get lunch, dinner and a snack for Dhs87.50.

freakinhealthy.com/rootd

Flow

Flow wellness centre has just launched a new vegan meal plan, to coincide with Veganuary. The plant-based meals include daily breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks, and are delivered daily to your door between 6am and 8am. You can choose from a 30-day package or 22-day package (to cover the working week), for Dhs2,599 and Dhs1,999 respectively. Or, if you want to try it out first, order the seven-day plan for Dhs699 or the five-day plan for Dhs499.

Order via: https://order.chatfood.io/flow/delivery/flow or email restaurants@saroodhospitality.com

Beast Mode Nutrition

Beast Mode Nutrition has locations in Business Bay and JLT, as well as being available on Deliveroo. They typically have two plans: beast and burn, and both can be customised to be Paleo, ketogenic, gluten-free, lactose-free, vegetarian or plant-based. The burn mode is a low-calorie plan designed for customers wanting to burn fat and be super lean. It includes two to three meals and two to three snacks each day, at under 1,600 calories in total. It will cost you Dhs2,800 per month (for 20 days, five times a week). Beast mode is for professional athletes or customers looking to increase mass significantly, with a high-calorie, nutrient-dense plan that includes three meals and three to four snacks per day, depending on menu selection. It will cost you Dhs3,800 (for 20 days, five times a week)

beast-mode-nutrition.com

Kcal Extra

No healthy meal delivery round-up in Dubai would be complete without Kcal, one of the city’s original – and best. There’s an array of food plan options, which include weight loss, muscle building and weight management (for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.) Your calorie count for the day will differ depending on which plan you pick, but you will get breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks delivered daily to your door. They have over 800 dishes on the menu, so if you don’t like something, you can contact your account manager to switch it for something else going forward.

kcalextra.com

RightBite

One of the UAE’s longest-standing meal plan services, RightBite has an array of meal plans, which include a weight loss option, low carb, fuel up, simple healthy eating and more. Choose your plan online after getting a sneak peek at what your menu looks like, and then schedule an appointment to tailor-make your meal plan with one of RightBite’s dietitians. Each day, you’ll receive breakfast, lunch, dinner, two snacks, and two sides to go with lunch and dinner, and packages start from Dhs110 per day.

rightbite.com

My Sixpak

Meal plans at MySixpak are designed with your gender and goal in mind. The four packages include ToneUp and CurveUp for women, and LeanUp and BulkUp for men. Each has its own calorie count, from 1,000 to 3,000 calories – so pick wisely. There are more than 100 meal plan variations available, including Paleo, dairy-free and gluten-free, as well as allergies, intolerances and general dislikes. Most meal plans are Dhs3,465 per month (for 20 days), which works out at Dhs173 per day for five meals and a freshly blended juice.

mysixpak.com

Pura

Pura healthy meal deliveries in Dubai are based on three meals a day (without snacking), and they’ll deliver your three daily meals at a time to suit you. They have set menus, but you can also create meal plans based on your preferences. They cater for an array of dietary requirements, customising menus that are gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, seafood-free and nut-free upon request. Not necessarily just for weight loss, Pura is designed for those looking to maintain a healthy eating routine, although you can opt for the 1,500 calorie plan if you’re looking to curb your calorie count. Packages start from Dhs125 per day for a vegan plan, Dhs132 per day for a 1,500 calorie plan and Dhs150 for a personalised plan.

pura.ae

Iheartfoodae

Iheartfoodae has four meal plans designed for weight loss, muscle building, healthy eating or a healthy, dinner-only option. These plans are much easier to tailor in terms of how many days you wish to do the plan for (select five, 10, 15 or 20) and how many meals you receive a day. Plans for two meals a day start from Dhs64.

iheartfooduae.com

