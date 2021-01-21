Tickets are on sale now…

English funnyman Rob Beckett has been booked for his first ever Dubai show, due to take place on Friday March 26. The gig will be at Dubai World Trade Centre, the venue which recently hosted two nights of fellow comedian Jack Whitehall.

Best known for his appearances on British TV shows such as Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock The Week, Rob Beckett also has a love for live stand-up comedy.

Originally from London, the comedian is praised for his quick wit and silly personality. He tells hilarious anecdotes about his life growing up in the UK. Beckett has a wife and two kids, and often shares stories about his family.

Tickets are available immediately, priced from Dhs195 per person, with a variety of seating options available. Tickets will be only be available in groups of two, three, four or six people, across all seating categories.

The performance has been organised by GME Events in collaboration with Dubai Calendar. Tickets will be available to purchase on the Dubai Calendar app as well as via 800Tickets, Platinum List and all UAE Virgin Megastores.

As per government guidelines, the show will follow strict Covid-19 preventative measures. and tickets will be available to over 21’s only.

Rob Beckett, Dubai World Trade Centre, doors open 7pm, Friday March 26, from Dhs195. Platinumlist.net