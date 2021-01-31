Dubai restaurants and bars want to reward your hard work…

Whether you want to let off some steam after your shift or simply gather with people in the same industry, Dubai’s restaurants and bars offer a range of discounts and deals for workers. From teachers nights to special offers for people who on the frontline of the pandemic, here are four industry nights in Dubai that reward our workers.

For key workers: McGettigans Souk Madinat

When: Sundays, from 6pm to 11pm

If you’re a key worker in the fight against Covid-19, then McGettigans Souk Madinat wants to reward you. Each week it hosts Sunday Souk Social, offering a 40 per cent discount on food and drinks for key workers, from 6pm to 11pm.

McGettigans Souk Madinat, Unit 63, Ground Level, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 447 0219. @mcgettiganspubs

For hospitality workers: BB Social Dining

When: Sundays, from 10pm to 2am

Launching tonight, BBEO is BB Social Dining’s way of giving back to the hardworking hospitality folk who keep us fed and watered. At the hospitality-friendly hours of 10pm to 2am, BBEO is the perfect place to let off steam with your industry friends. Each night will have a particular focus, with guest appearances from top mixologists and chefs, starting with Maker’s Mark and Dr. Nana Coppertone. Drinks and dishes on the BBEO menu will be priced at Dhs35 each. Be sure to RSVP to reserve your spot.

BB Social Dining, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Sun 10pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 407 4444. @bbdifc

For teachers: The Eloquent Elephant

When: Saturdays, all day

Teachers, steel yourself for a week of classrooms and Zoom sessions with the Teachers’ Social at the Eloquent Elephant. Visit any time on Saturday and pay Dhs139 for two hours of unlimited beer and wine. Plus, you’ll get a 30 per cent discount on the food menu. Be sure to bring your valid ID.

The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Business Bay. Sat, noon to 1am. Reservations, WhatsApp 050 189 6089. Email fbreservations.dubai@tajhotels.com. @theeloquentelephant

For entertainers: the First Group restaurants and bars

When: All day, until restrictions are lifted

You have to feel for Dubai’s entertainers, musicians and DJs – since the ban on live entertainment in Dubai hotels and restaurants came into effect on January 21, the people who bring the colour to our brunches and bars have had their income slashed. The First Group is showing its support by offering a 50 per cent discount for musicians and performers across its portfolio of restaurants and bars. Enjoy half-price food and drinks at the Blacksmith Bar and Eatery, MasterChef, the TV Experience, Soluna Bar and Lounge, Lola Taberna Española, Brambles, Beastro, Local and Alloro. The discount is valid for you and up to three guests, and all you need to do is show them a performance notice or a photo of you performing in a Dubai venue.

At participating First Group venues, including The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery, MasterChef, the TV Experience, Soluna Bar and Lounge, Lola Taberna Española, Brambles, Beastro, Local and Alloro. Reservations required. Not applicable with other offers or brunches.

