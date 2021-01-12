Ladies’ Day deals erry dame day…

We know. It ain’t easy being a queen, those crowns can rest heavy on the head — which is where ladies nights come in. A celebration of the feminine spirit, and more importantly, free-she-stuff.

So, where are the best ladies’ nights in Abu Dhabi?

Sunday

PJ O’Reilly’s

The PJ O’Reilly’s ladies’ night is dishing out some delightfully laidback craic, with three full hours of select beverages and bites every night between Saturday and Wednesday, for just Dhs100. We suggest sisters take up a spot on the bar’s alfresco, food truck-strewn terrace space, seshing by starlight is always best.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Dhs100, Sat to Wed 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Impressions Rooftop Bar

This rooftop setting is borderline guaranteed to make a strong impressions. Sitting atop the gorgeous Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel with views over the green expanse of Abu Dhabi’s magrove forest, there’s a ladies deal to be enjoyed every night. For just Dhs99 girls get two drinks off a selected menu and you can even have your pick from a choice of food platters.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Al Kheeran Abu Dhabi, daily, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 656 1000, anantara.com

Monday

Market Kitchen

If you and the girl gang have a severe case of the Mondays, you’d be wise to head to Market Kitchen for one of the best deals on this list. Girls can enjoy free-flowing beverages from 7pm, without charge alongside 50 per cent discount on mains.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Mon from 7pm. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @marketkitchenabudhabi

NRG

This sports bar is fielding some big female energy on Monday nights. For Dhs89 ladies get acess free-flowing bevvies and a main course between 7pm and 10pm. Howzat for a party starter?

NRG, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area,Al Zahiyah, Mon 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 644 6666, @lemeridienabudhabi

McGettigan’s

It’s been officially open for less than a month, but McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is already racing up the capital nightlife ladder with a collection of quality theme nights. And their Monday sessions are for the girls. The Galway gal’dem get three free select beverages, when ordering a main dish from a menu that runneth over with gastro pub grub, between 6pm and 11pm .

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), open Saturday to Wednesday midday to 2am, Thursday and Friday midday to 3am. @mcgettigansdusitauh

Tuesday

Easy tiger

Girls can earn their stripes at this neon-trimmed rave cave. Tigress Tuesdays involve unlimited Italian bubbles, and bites between 8pm and 11pm all for the absolutely wild price of Dhs50.

Al Ain Palace Hotel Abu Dhabi, Tue 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)26780522. outout.com

Glo

If you’re looking to give your Tuesday night an XX glow-up, why not pick Rosewood Abu Dhabi. The super chic hotel holds within it a neat little soiree gem, GLO, featuring in-spire-ing views of the Abu Dhabi skyline. On humpdays, girls get three free beverages between 6pm and 9pm and 20 percent off the food bill (before 9pm). A great way to start the night, but with vistas like this, it might be hard to leave.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Tuesday from 6pm. Tel: (02) 813 5550,

Jazz & Fizz

Up on the 36th floor of Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, there’s a bar with some truly stunning vistas and unbelievable deals specifically for senoras and senoritas. Jazz & Fizz have their weekly ladies’ night on Tuesdays, and it is well worth checking out. The capital’s kweens get bottomless sips of grape and 50 per cent off food between 6pm and 3am. And if that isn’t worth a round of jazz hands, we don’t know what is.

Jazz & Fizz, Level 36, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, open 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (02) 813 7890, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Stratos

All the single ladies, and the married ones, really ought to give this girl’s night a spin. In addition to pleasing vistas for the sistas, the rotating restaurant offers a free flow of grape and a bartender’s special signature drink (changes every week), available between 8pm and 11pm every week.

Stratos Abu Dhabi, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 11pm, Tue, free and 50 per cent off food menu. Tel: (02) 695 0490, @stratosabudhabi

The Scene

This sweet little spot on Yas Marina is offering up a special Tuesday deal for damsels in Abu Dhabi. They can enjoy free-flowing bubbles, blended beverages and one main course for just Dhs99. Well worth making a Scene over.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island Yas, every Tue 5pm to midnight. Tel: (02) 565 1330, @thescenebysimonrimmer_auh

Mr Miyagi’s

Ladies, on Tuesdays Mr Miyagi’s is your dojo. The cheeky Asian bar and street food eatery is making women a very decent proposal of two menu courses and three glasses of sparkling pink grape for just Dhs99.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, open Tue 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 797 0742. yasmarina.ae

Wednesday

Annex

This sophisticated terrace venue is a chic pick for after dark sorority fun. Enjoy marina views, a roaring fire pit, free-flowing sips and 30 per cent off specific menu munchies.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, every Wed from 6pm to 1am, Dhs128. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @annexabudhabi

BarFly by Buddha Bar

This neo-baroque venue is honouring its bohemian spirit, with three hours of free drinks and 50 per cent off the fusion-focused menu for ladies every Wednesday night, between 7pm and 10pm.

Venetian Village, Abu Dhabi, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (056) 1777557, @barflybybuddhabar

Marco’s New York Italian

Head to this celebrity chef bistro for three hours of unlimited select sips and 25 per cent off the food menu, all at just Dhs99.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor AlMaqta, Wed 7pm to 10pm, Dhs159. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

Rayan

Up on the 19th floor of the iconic Andaz Capital Gate tower, there’s a little Rayan sunshine. A new tapas bar we’d recommend exploring. It’s a chic lounge-style pool-adjacent eatery that offers small Spanish-American style platters, bursting with Latin flair. And now there are two opportunities to catch their popular ladies night — which unlocks a special deal just for the chicas. Just Dhs100, gets you three drinks and a Chef’s food platter.

Rayana, 19th Floor Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, next to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Tue and Wed 7pm to 1am. Tel: (056) 544 8158, @andazabudhabi

Tavern

For Brits (and non Brits) seeking a warm nugget of nostalgia, the Tavern has got strong ‘Queen’s Vic’ vibes. The traditional style brick-walled watering hole is probably best known for its roasts and sport-spectating pedigree, but it also puts on a pretty good show of ladies’ night. Females heading down between 8pm and 11pm on Wednesday can cash-in membership of the fairer gender for three free drinks at the bar.

Tavern, Sheraton, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, Wed 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 677 3333, @sheratonabudhabi

Thursday

Cove

The new spiritual home of Abu Dhabi’s barefoot Bohemian tribe, Cove Beach has launched an evening version of the brand’s popular ladies’ sesh. The parties formally known as Rosé All Day, are now Rosé All Night, and come with a 8pm to 11pm slot every Thursday. It’s Dhs99 for unlimited sparkling grape and blended beverages, alongside mixed platters of gastro-nibbles.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, every Thu to 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Friday

Hemingway’s

If you’re heading out in ernest, why not hit up Hemmingways. Ladies heading this way on Friday nights can get their party started with a solid 40 per cent off the food menu from 4pm. There’s a conjunction of plans here too, because free-flow Friday also takes place between 4pm and 7pm — with unlimited sips for fellas as well as females — for just Dhs149.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khubeirah, 4pm to 7pm. Tel: (02) 681 1900, radissonhotels.com

Saturday

Casa da Cuba

It’s all about Havana great time at this Cuban-themed soiree spot, the spiritual home of la vida loca on Yas Island. Sassy senoritas can take advantage of a two hour free-pour on bubbles and blended bevs alongside 50 per cent off food. Party participation at this twice-weekly tropical fiesta is charged at Dhs99.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Wed (from 7pm) and Sat (from 9pm), Dhs99. Tel: (05) 742 7435, @casadecuba

Escape

Round-up the G-Unit, it’s time to hit the Radisson Blu’s pool deck. Girls get a day pass for Dhs200, but they get that full amount back to spend on food and drinks whilst relaxing round the water’s edge.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khubeirah, Sat all day. Tel: (02) 681 1900, radissonhotels.com

Warehouse

Hand’s up if you love a Saturday ladies’ night? We bring great news, there’s a massive one (4pm till closing) at Pearl Rotana’s The Warehouse. You can cash-in your feminine wiles for a full 50 per cent off your bar bill, food and drink. Squad leader, it’s time, assemble the gang.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 4pm until 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi

Images: Provided/Getty