Weekend plans, sorted…

Dubai is a city that is truly alive, from work to play. Alongside glittering skyscrapers, beautiful hotels, pristine beaches and a bustling restaurant scene, the city is abuzz with plenty of awesome activities.

Naturally, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai are known to be spotted enjoying everything the city has to offer.

Here are four royal-approved Dubai activities that you can do too…

Skydiving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Sheikh Hamdan is known for his love of fitness and adrenaline-fuelled activities, so it’s hardly surprising that he’s well acquainted with one of the most daredevil pastimes in Dubai: Skydiving. He’s also climbed to the top of the Burj Khalifa (although that one isn’t open to the public).

Visiting the zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏇 Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi (@aj6544)

Dubai Safari Park welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and a group of his friends and family in January. As the group toured Dubai Safari Park, they could be seen feeding the giraffes, pausing for selfies, and snapping photographs of rhinos from the comfort of a very plush bus.

Going to restaurants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CÉ LA VI Dubai (@celavidubai)

Chic restaurant and sky lounge Ce La Vi has welcomed none other than H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan are known to have a love of Dubai’s restaurant scene, often visiting new (and some old favourite) restaurants in the city. Here are some of the royal-approved restaurants where you might spot them.

Cycling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)



It’s no secret that our Crown Prince is a keen fitness fan. Sheikh Hamdan himself launched the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30 initiative, which encourages Dubai residents to do 30 minutes of exercise per day for 30 days for a whole month. Part of this challenge was an epic bike ride down Sheikh Zayed Road. Fazza himself took part in the history-making moment in 2020. He’s also been spotted cycling alongside ostriches in Al Qudra.

Images: Provided