The festival will take place over the course of three days…

If you love motorcycles, then this is one film festival that you don’t want to miss.

Dubai Motorcycle Fim Festival (DMFF) is the only film festival in Dubai that is dedicated solely to the screening of movies that focus on motorcycles as well as the amazing culture and camaraderie of the motorcycling community.

The three-day event will take place from Thursday February 25 to 27 at Warehouse Four and you can expect over thirty of the best dramatic, documentary and short films that reveal the passion of riders and the soul behind riding motorcycles.

The films range from bike builds, to short character-driven films to full-length documentaries. You will even catch screenings that have been filmed by the local community who have unique stories to tell about their local bike scene which are unique. You can read more about the films here.

According to the Festival Director and Partner at Warehouse Four, Ian Carless, ‘More people than ever are taking to two wheels which has resulted in a huge variety of motorcycle-inspired video content. We’re delighted to be able to showcase some of the best content from around the world at DMFF.’

A select number of awards will be handed out to participating films in the following categories: Best Dubai Film, Best Overall Film, Best Documentary, Best Short Film (under 15 mins) and Best Short Film (over 15 mins). The awards will be chosen by the DMFF judging panel made up of local and international motorcycle, media, and film industry professionals.

There will also be a Viewers Choice Award which is based on audience votes.

The festival hopes to include a festival kick-off party as well as other activities which will be announced closer to the event.

For more information about the Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival, visit dubaimotorcyclefilmfestival.com

Images: Warehouse Four