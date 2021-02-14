Get fit and enjoy competitive sport…

Dubai’s iconic palm tree-shaped island has always been one of the most coveted places to live in Dubai, and, with the fairly recent introduction of Club Vista Mare, The Pointe (plus a record-breaking fountain show), West Beach and more, it’s become more desirable than ever.

Along with a bustling food, beverage and luxury hotel scene, there are plenty of health and fitness centers and classes on The Palm. Soon, a brand new one is set to open and you’ll be able to find it at the end of Palm Jumeirah’s popular fitness track, next to Golden Mile Building 1.

It’s named Smash and looks set to offer its members a fantastic fitness facility with equipment such as running machines, cross trainers, indoor cycling and more, when it opens in March 2021. Not only that, there will also be padel tennis courts for those who love a bit of competition.

If you’re not familiar with padel tennis, it’s a form of raquet sport. It’s usually played in doubles on an enclosed court which is roughly three quarters of the size of a normal tennis court. Whilst the scoring is the same as normal tennis, the balls are used with less pressure.

Currently Smash is running a competition, offering ten lucky winners a whole month of free gym membership, which gets them access to all of the facilities on offer. To be in with a chance, enter your details (name and email address) on the website.

According to Smash’s Instagram, which has slowly been revealing tidbits about the opening, there will be over 250 membership options to choose from and Smash also commits to never increasing your gym membership fee.

We will keep you updated when we know more…

Smash, Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, slated to open March 2021…

Images: Social