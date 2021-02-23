From Massimo Bottura to Gordon Ramsay, you can dine on menus from some of the world’s finest culinary stars in this city…

Here at What’s On we love championing our homegrown heroes, but let’s not forget Dubai is also full of international talents, with restaurants from some of the brightest stars of the culinary world. For star-studded dining in the UAE, here are 16 celebrity chefs with restaurants in Dubai.

Massimo Bottura

His restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana was rated as the world’s best restaurant two years in a row. So, it’s safe to say chef Massimo Bottura knows his way around a kitchen. His first restaurant outside of his homeland, Torno Subito can be found at W Dubai – The Palm. Inspired by Massimo’s childhood on the Italian Riviera in the 1960s, the beachfront eatery’s fit-out is retro, playful and bold – and it comes with a menu to match.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thu 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Fri 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Sat 12.30pm to 5pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. @tornosubitodubai

Akira Back

Korean snowboarder turned chef and TV personality, Akira Back is the second of two celebrity chefs to make their Dubai debut at W Dubai – The Palm. The eponymous restaurant’s cuisine has a strong Japanese bent, with Korean and pan-Asian influences running through it. Signature tastes include the tuna pizza and AB tacos.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Daniel Boulud

French-born chef Daniel Boulud is best known for his eponymous New York restaurant, the two-Michelin-starred Daniel, as well as a slew of brasseries and bistros as far afield as London, Singapore and Washington DC. For his first foray into Dubai, he’s set up shop in the Sofitel The Obelisk, opening Brasserie Boulud in the glitzy new Egyptian-themed hotel in Umm Hurair 2. Expect faultless European cuisine and intuitive service in stunning surrounds.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai. Mon to Thu 6pm to midnight (kitchen open 7pm to 11.30pm), Fri and Sat 6pm to 1.30am (kitchen open 7pm to midnight). Tel: (04) 281 4020. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Joel Robuchon

With a whopping 31 Michelin Stars across his restaurants, Joel Robuchon lent his name to a Dubai restaurant for the first time, with his protégé heading up the kitchen. The fine-dining spot is as fancy as you’d expect, found within the glam surrounds of DIFC.

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Gate Village 11, DIFC, daily 11.30am to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to midnight. atelier-robuchon.ae

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay brings his signature British cooking to two restaurants in Dubai. At Atlantis The Palm you’ll find Bread Street Kitchen, a casual eatery with a crowd-pleasing menu of beef Wellington, roasts and classic fish and chips. His most recent opening can be found at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, and is named after his popular TV show, Hell’s Kitchen.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, daily 12pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @breadstreetkitchendubai. Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Bluewaters, daily 7am to 10.30am, noon to 3.30pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. @hellskitchendubai

Nobu Matsuhisa

One of the world’s most prolific chefs, Nobu Matsuhisa now has 32 restaurants around the world. He regularly frequents his Dubai hotspot, taking part in meet and greets, cooking alongside some of the world’s top chefs, and hosting celebrity fans such as Jennifer Lopez.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, daily, 6pm to 11pm, Fri noon to 3pm. Tel: (04) 426 1000. @nobudubai

Nusret Gökçe

Nusret Gökçe rose to fame in January 2017 after a video of him seasoning meat in his Dubai steakhouse went viral. The video, which earned Nusret his moniker ‘Salt Bae’ was viewed more than 10 million times. After this, the ‘Salt Bae’ sprinkle became a signature move at his Dubai steakhouse, for which you’ll need to book in advance (even when Salt Bae isn’t in the country) if you want to get a table.

Nusr-et, Jumeirah Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Jumeirah, daily noon to midnight. Tel: (04) 407 4100. @nusretdubai

Gary Rhodes

Unlike many of his counterparts, the late, great chef Gary Rhodes moved out to Dubai to focus completely and running his two venues. Both Rhodes W1 and Rhodes Twenty10 are still going strong, upholding the beloved chef’s legacy.

Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 6pm to 11pm, Sat 1pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 317 6000. @rhodesw1. Rhodes Twenty10, Le Royal Meridien, Dubai Marina, Wed to Mon 6pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 316 5550. @rhodestwenty10

Simon Rimmer

British chef turned TV personality Simon Rimmer opened his Dubai restaurant The Scene by Simon Rimmer seven years ago in the picturesque Dubai Marina. Serving up classic British dishes from morning until late night, it’s a popular spot for everything from full English breakfasts to curry nights. It’s also a favourite with What’s On too, having won favourite British restaurant three years in a row.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, 4th floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat to Wed 10am to midnight, Thu & Fri 10am to 2am. Tel: (04) 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

Heinz Beck

Serving contemporary Italian fare in a handsome dining room at the Waldorf Astoria, Social by Heinz Beck is a stalwart of the Dubai fine dining scene. If you’re lucky, you might even catch Heinz Beck himself in the kitchen.

Social by Heinz Beck, Walford Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, daily 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 818 2222. Email: dxbpd.restaurants@waldorfastoria.com. @socialbyheinzbeck

Pierre Gagnaire

Pierre Gagnaire has had an outpost in Dubai for over a decade. His first restaurant, Relets, served fancy French food in Dubai Festival City from 2008 until it closed in 2016. In it’s place, Gagnaire opened Pierre’s Bistro & Bar. It’s still serving up some Michelin-worthy modern European dishes, but this time in a more funky, casual setting.

Intercontinental Festival City, Dubai Festival City, daily 6.30pm to 11pm restaurant, 4pm to 1am lounge. Tel: (04) 701 1127. @pierresdubai

Yannick Alleno

Stay by Yannick Alleno is fine dining at it’s finest. The French chef was awarded three Michelin stars while chef de cuisine at La Meurice restaurant, which he departed in 2013. His Dubai restaurant at the One&Only on The Palm has been around for more than a decade, and is still regarded as one of the city’s top fine-dining restaurants.

Stay by Yannick Alleno, One & Only, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue to Sun 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 440 1030. @stay_dubai

Vineet Bhatia

The first Indian chef to receive a coveted Michelin star, Vineet Bhatia brings his cutting-edge cuisine to the fore at two Dubai restaurants, Indego by Vineet and Indya by Vineet. Expect vivid, expressive renditions of India’s culinary traditions in beautifully bold dining rooms.

Indego by Vineet, Grosvenor House, Al Emreef St, Dubai Marina, daily 7pm to midnight, indegobyvineet.com. Indya by Vineet, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai, daily 6pm to 11pm, indya-dubai.com

Giorgio Locatelli

Dine on pizzas, pastas and an extensive vegan menu at Ronda Locatelli, Giorgio Locatelli’s laidback Italian eatery in Atlantis, The Palm. Ingredients are flown in fresh from Italy – right down to the water used to make the pizza dough – so quality is assured.

Giorgio Locatelli, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri to Sun noon to 3pm, Sun to Tue 6pm to 10pm, Thu to Sat 6pm to 11pm. @rondalocatellidubai

CZNBurak

Known for his outrageous cooking videos, Chef CZNBurak already counts Cristiano Ronaldo and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai as fans. Both were spotted dining at the Dubai restaurant when it opened its doors in December 2020. Since then, it’s been a steady stream of celebrities and fans through the door.

CznBurak Dubai, Boulevard Point, Downtown Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 108 1800. @cznburakdubai

Jamie Oliver

His restaurant empire may have crumbled around the world, but Jamie Oliver fans can still get a taste of the chef’s unfussy Italian fare at Jamie’s Pizzeria in JLT.

Jamie’s Pizzeria, Cluster R, JLT. facebook.com/JamieOliversPizzeriaGCC

… and coming soon

Heston Blumenthal

The long-awaited Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is scheduled to open when the The Royal Atlantis begins welcoming guests towards the end of the year. Expect contemporary dishes inspired by historic gastronomic recipes dating back to the 1300s, including the iconic ‘Meat Fruit’, which looks like a mandarin but is actually made from chicken liver parfait.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, coming 2021.