Try something new: 8 fun new things to do in Dubai

From long-awaited re-openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai…

A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. With the country reopened almost to its former glory, we couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.

Here’s eight new things to do in Dubai this month:

1. Check out a new adventure park

The UAE’s first off-roading and adventure park is opening in Sharjah this February. Called XQuarry, the park offers off-roading enthusiasts the opportunity to experience a range of activities. XQuarry’s 600,000 sqm space includes not only a variety of off-roading challenges but also an obstacle course, hiking trails, private off-roading lessons, mountain biking, 4×4 hire and more.

XQuarry, Al Faya Mountain Mleiha, Sharjah, opens February 4, from Dhs50. xquarry.com

2. Spend the day at a new waterpark

The Westin and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi have a brand new waterpark called Jungle Bay. The family-friendly attraction includes a range of rides such as The Lighthouse, Whizzard & Body Slides and Gentle Kids’ Slides. The aesthetically pleasing park has a Mediterranean-inspired design, with blue and white details and plenty of lush greenery. Day passes to Mina Club grant waterpark access, priced at Dhs200 on weekdays, Dhs250 on weekends for adults, and Dhs100 on weekdays, Dhs125 on weekends for children.

Jungle Bay, The Westin and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. marriott.com

3. Indulge in Japanese food at a new hotspot

DIFC has a brand new nighttime concept, called Clap. Hailing from Beirut, the Japanese restaurant can be found in Gate Village 11, directly above Shanghai Me. The new venue boasts the largest rooftop in DIFC, with views of the surrounding skyscrapers. A menu of signature dishes has been curated to offer the best of Japanese cuisine. Highlights include a salmon tartare with spicy miso and poppadum, yellowtail sashimi with tosazu dressing and wagyu beef and foie gras gyoza.

Clap, Gate Village 11, DIFC, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

4. Check into a new hotel

If you’ve cast your eyes towards JBR over the last few months, you will have noticed an intriguing frame-shaped building beginning to form. Address Beach Resort, the beautiful 77-storey property, is split between hotel and residence, including 217 guest rooms and suites. It has two towers which are joined by a magnificent sky bridge, which will be home to the world’s highest infinity pool.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. addresshotels.com/en/resorts/address-beach-resort/

5. Go for after-work drinks at this new hangout

Occupying both an indoor and outside space, Glo’s alfresco terrace sits under multiple arches of LED lights. These lights are a running theme throughout the venue, with quirky neon artwork taking place behind the bar and around the venue. There’s a focus on sophisticated dining in a comfortable, accessible space. Glo aims to target the DIFC after-work crowd with live music (when entertainment returns) and an extensive culinary offering.

Glo, P Level, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. glodubai.com