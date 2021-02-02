Try something new: 8 fun new things to do in Dubai
From long-awaited re-openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai…
A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. With the country reopened almost to its former glory, we couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.
Here’s eight new things to do in Dubai this month:
1. Check out a new adventure park
The UAE’s first off-roading and adventure park is opening in Sharjah this February. Called XQuarry, the park offers off-roading enthusiasts the opportunity to experience a range of activities. XQuarry’s 600,000 sqm space includes not only a variety of off-roading challenges but also an obstacle course, hiking trails, private off-roading lessons, mountain biking, 4×4 hire and more.
XQuarry, Al Faya Mountain Mleiha, Sharjah, opens February 4, from Dhs50. xquarry.com
2. Spend the day at a new waterpark
The Westin and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi have a brand new waterpark called Jungle Bay. The family-friendly attraction includes a range of rides such as The Lighthouse, Whizzard & Body Slides and Gentle Kids’ Slides. The aesthetically pleasing park has a Mediterranean-inspired design, with blue and white details and plenty of lush greenery. Day passes to Mina Club grant waterpark access, priced at Dhs200 on weekdays, Dhs250 on weekends for adults, and Dhs100 on weekdays, Dhs125 on weekends for children.
Jungle Bay, The Westin and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. marriott.com
3. Indulge in Japanese food at a new hotspot
DIFC has a brand new nighttime concept, called Clap. Hailing from Beirut, the Japanese restaurant can be found in Gate Village 11, directly above Shanghai Me. The new venue boasts the largest rooftop in DIFC, with views of the surrounding skyscrapers. A menu of signature dishes has been curated to offer the best of Japanese cuisine. Highlights include a salmon tartare with spicy miso and poppadum, yellowtail sashimi with tosazu dressing and wagyu beef and foie gras gyoza.
4. Check into a new hotel
If you’ve cast your eyes towards JBR over the last few months, you will have noticed an intriguing frame-shaped building beginning to form. Address Beach Resort, the beautiful 77-storey property, is split between hotel and residence, including 217 guest rooms and suites. It has two towers which are joined by a magnificent sky bridge, which will be home to the world’s highest infinity pool.
Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. addresshotels.com/en/resorts/address-beach-resort/
5. Go for after-work drinks at this new hangout
Occupying both an indoor and outside space, Glo’s alfresco terrace sits under multiple arches of LED lights. These lights are a running theme throughout the venue, with quirky neon artwork taking place behind the bar and around the venue. There’s a focus on sophisticated dining in a comfortable, accessible space. Glo aims to target the DIFC after-work crowd with live music (when entertainment returns) and an extensive culinary offering.
Glo, P Level, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. glodubai.com
6. Enjoy lunch with stunning views
Twiggy is the name of the brand new beachside restaurant by La Cantine. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views. The Mediterranean menu includes a tempting truffle pizza, burrata and fresh seafood such as lobster, oysters and carpaccio as well as light and refreshing salads. Overlooking Lagoon, the restaurant offers a relaxed yet inviting atmosphere, with natural details and friendly service.
Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, restaurant opens Jan 24, Lagoon 9am to sunset, Twiggy 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai
7. Kick back at a new country club
The Els Club in Sports City has recently undergone an incredible multi-storey expansion, to become your one-stop shop for wellness and ‘you time’. Open to non-golfer as well as golfers, the stunning new ‘Country Club’ boasts everything you need to truly invest in yourself. You’ll find a state-of-the-art gym, a beautiful restaurant with an open-topped terrace, two pools (one of which has a pool bar), plus a children’s pool and play area.
Bella’s Restaurant & Lounge, 20th floor, Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, Dubai, opening soon…
8. Spend the day at a new beach club
Bla Bla Beach Club boasts a sparkling azure pool, Bali-style beach bar and a dedicated pool bar. It’s a huge new venue with three restaurants and great deals at its many bars. Miami Beats Ladies’ day will run every Tuesday from 12pm to 4pm priced at Dhs150 for girls, inclusive of free-flowing beverages. For guys, it’s Dhs199 for four tokens which can be redeemed against a selection of house drinks. Prices for sun loungers will be Dhs150, Sunday to Thursday, with Dhs100 redeemable on F&B, and Dhs250 on weekends, with Dhs200 redeemable.
Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Sun to Thurs 8am to 2am, Fri & Sat 8am to 3am (pool closes at 6pm). Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub
Images: Social/Provided