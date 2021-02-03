Keen for a long, lazy lunch this weekend? We’ve got 16 roast dinners that will hit the spot…

Some would argue that there’s nothing quite like a traditional roast dinner to complete your weekend, and many of Dubai’s restaurants would agree, serving up some awesome versions of the humble roast with all the trimmings.

Here are 16 of our favourite roast dinners in Dubai…

The Taphouse

Price: From Dhs99

For a hearty roast that doesn’t break the bank, the one at The Taphouse is definitely one to try. Named ‘Nan’s British Roast’, your plate will be piled high with all your favourite trimmings and glistening in gravy. It’s a lovely place to chill on a Saturday afternoon, either out on their relaxing outdoor terrace or indoors whilst the football is on.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Price: Dhs120 with a drink

For a real home-away-from-home feeling, perennial Dubai favourite Lock, Stock & Barrel serves up its all-day roast every Saturday and Sunday alongside all the sporting action on the big screens. Enjoy two meats from a selection of beef, chicken or lamb with a complimentary drink included, plus happy hour runs from 4pm-8pm with buy one get one free on selected drinks.

Grand Millenium, Barsha Heights, Saturday 2pm to 8pm, Sunday 4pm to 8pm, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 514 9195. lsbdubai.com

Garden on 8

Price: Dhs99

Available on Saturday and Sunday both inside and in the undercover garden, Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel serves up a value roast for Dhs99 per person. It’s a choice of chicken, lamb or beef and it’s served up from noon. There’s also a happy hour from 4pm to 8pm. Happy days.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Reform Social & Grill

Price: From Dhs115

This family-friendly spot in The Lakes serves up a roast dinner every Saturday and Sunday. There’s a variety of meats on the menu (chicken is priced at Dhs115 while beef is Dhs125), and it’s served up with all the classic English trimmings and lashings of gravy. With views of the lake and a proper pub garden to be enjoyed in the cooler months, you could easily be mistaken for thinking you were in the UK.

The Lakes, Saturday & Sunday 12pm to 11.30pm, from Dhs115. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Eloquent Elephant

Price: From Dhs109

Business Bay gastropub The Eloquent Elephant only serves up a roast on a Saturday from 3pm, so it’s an option for those after an evening roast, or opting for a late lunch. The meat changes weekly from chicken to beef to lamb, ranging from Dhs109 to Dhs125 depending on the meat.

Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 3pm to 11pm, Saturdays, from Dhs109. Tel: (04) 438 3131. tajhotels.com

Great British Restaurant

From: Dhs95

If you want somewhere you can trust to get a good roast dinner, it’s probably a good idea to start with somewhere that has ‘British’ in its name. Every Sunday, the rotisserie gets fired up and searing a perfect roast, served with classic British trimmings such as roasties, Yorkshire pudding, seasonal vegetables, gravy and condiments.

Great British Restaurant, Dukes Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs95. Tel: (04) 455 1111. barcelo.com

Barrel 12

Price: Dhs112

There’s a selection of offers to be had alongside Barrel 12’s Great British Roast, which costs Dhs112. This urban sports bistro offers British roast beef, chicken or salmon, with a whole host of tasty sides.

Palm Views East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs112. Tel: (04) 552 4000. @barrel12dubai

McGettigan’s

Price: Dhs99

Irish pub chain McGettigan’s serve up a weekly Saturday and Sunday roast at all their Dubai branches (that’s JLT, Souk Madinat, JBR and DWTC). Priced at Dhs99, the roast of the day is served up with all the traditional trimmings. Upgrade to a bottle of house wine for Dhs95, or add a starter or dessert for Dhs30.

McGettigans, JLT, DWTC, JBR and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturday and Sunday, timings vary, Dhs99. McGettigans.com

The Nine

Price: Dhs125

The Nine gastropub has recently launched its Great British Roast, priced at Dhs125. Choose from slow-roasted beef rib or half-roasted chicken, served with seasonal vegetables, giant Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese croquettes and crispy roasted potatoes. You can also add on a house beverage package for Dhs99 or premium beverages for Dh149.

The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

The Duck Hook

Price: From Dhs125

Bright and lively country pub, The Duck Hook, located at the 19th hole of Dubai Hills Golf Club, offers up a simple yet effective roast with sides for Dhs125 for chicken. The beef (Dhs135) is cooked three ways, slow-roasted topside, roasted rib and slow-cooked pulled short rib with thyme and honey roasted root vegetables. The accompaniments include duck fat roast potatoes, cauliflower and leek gratin, homemade Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy.

The Duck Hook, Hole 19, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Fridays and Saturdays, from Dhs125. Tel: (800) 666 353. @theduckhookdubai

Dhow & Anchor

Price: Dhs125

Dhow and Anchor, the contemporary gastro pub in Jumeirah Beach Hotel or D&A, as it’s fondly known, offers a daily ‘Roast of the Day’ which changes between lamb, beef and chicken. It’s a generous plate that comes with roasted root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and a portion of mash and gravy to share.

Dhow and Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 12pm to late, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

The Scene

Price: Dhs125

Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer’s popular British restaurant in Dubai Marina serves up an all-day roast every Saturday and Sunday. There’s lamb, beef, chicken or nutloaf for the veggies, and they’re all served up with seasonal vegetables and a giant Yorkshire pudding.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, 4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat & Sun, 12pm to 11.30pm, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 222 2328. thescenedubai.com

The Croft

Price: Dhs125

There’s a cosy feel to this British restaurant, with an outdoor terrace overlooking Dubai Marina which provides a great space for alfresco dining. The weekly Saturday roast is priced at Dhs125 which comes as a generous serving, saving just enough room for a traditional British dessert.

The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 12.30pm until gone, Saturdays. Tel: (04) 319 4794. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

The Rose & Crown

Price: Dhs90

There’s no chance of missing the entrance of this British pub – it’s marked by a big red telephone box. Every Saturday and Sunday, Rose & Crown offers up two roasts plus a bottle of wine for Dhs250 with their Roast & Toast deal or its Dhs90 for one.

Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 4370022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Marina Social

From: Dhs135

Where fine dining meets comfort food, you’ll find Marina Social. The restaurant by celebrity chef Jason Atherton in Dubai Marina serves up a lunch and dinner service of its traditional roast for Dhs135. When it’s cooler, bag a table on the outdoor terrace and soak up the Dubai Marina views as well as every last mouthful of gravy-drenched Yorkshire pud.

Marina Social, Intercontinental, Dubai Marina, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 10.45pm, Dhs135. Tel: (04) 446 6664. marinasocialdubai.com

Bread Street Kitchen

Price: Dhs135

Gordon Ramsay’s Dubai outpost is one of the city’s most popular British restaurants. The roast is only available between 12pm to 4pm and is priced at Dhs135 per person.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, 12pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs135. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com

Images: Instagram