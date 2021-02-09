Sweet dreams are made of cheese…

Happy hours, ladies nights and gents nights are great and all, but sometimes we feel like a slightly more classy affair – one that involves us eating our bodyweight in cheese. Ok, perhaps classy is the wrong word.

We also love a good dining deal, and thankfully, there are plenty of amazing wine and cheese night deals to try in Dubai.

Argentina Grill

A brand new cheese and wine night has launched in Dubai, offering two hours of unlimited wine, a platter of cheese and even a selection of meat. You’ll find the new deal at Argentina Grill, La Mer every Wednesday. For Dhs199 per person, indulge in as much free-flowing wine as you like, along with a varied selection of meat and cheeses.

Argentina Grill, La Mer, Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 6pm onwards, Dhs199. Tel: (054) 560 26 26. @argentinagrill_dubai

Anantara The Palm

For a special treat, book a sunset cheese and wine experience at Anantara The Palm. Retreat to the beach as the sun sets and enjoy a selection of Mediterranean antipasti, cured meats and cheeses, paired perfectly with a bottle of grape and followed by dessert. It’s Dhs750 per couple and is pretty much guaranteed to be a date night to impress.

Anantara The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, from sunset daily, Dhs750. Tel: (04) 567 8304. restaurants.dubai@anantara.com

Cafe W

Cafe W (or Cafe M as you’d know it by day) in Media One Hotel has a wine and cheese offering every Tuesday and Thursday between 7pm and 10pm. The spread is described as a ‘cheese fest’, which will be washed down with three hours of unlimited red or white wine for Dhs169, or go for the bubbles package, priced at Dhs199.

Cafe M, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dhs169 house wines, Dhs199 bubbles. Tel: (04) 427 1000. More info on website.

Certo Dubai

On Tuesdays, there’s a fantastic deal at cute Italian restaurant, Certo for both girls and guys. As well as cheese and charcuterie, there are a range of Italian nibbles to tuck into, plus free-flowing wine for three hours, for Dhs149.

Certo Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tuesdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 366 91 87. radissonhotels.com

Epicure

We all know there’s no better way to kick off a weekend than with a selection of creamy and delicious cheeses all washed down with a glass (or two) of vino. Epicure at Meliã Desert Palm offers an array of cheese and wine every Thursday night. For Dhs195, indulge in tapas, inclusive of cheese, paired with a bottle of grape.

Epicure, Meliã Desert Palm Hotel, Al Awir Road, International City, Thursdays, 7.30pm to 10pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 602 9323. melia.com

folly by Nick & Scott

Every Monday at chic Madinat restaurant, folly by Nick and Scott, couples can enjoy two hours of unlimited wine alongside a cheeseboard for Dhs295 for two people. The cheese and wine offer starts from 5pm every Monday, so it’s perfect for a post-work colleague catch up, as well as a date night later in the evening.

Folly by Nick & Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, 5pm onwards, Monday, Dhs295 for two. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Grapeskin

Check out ‘grape and cheese discovery’ at cool bar Grapeskin Grape Bar and Kitchen which runs every day from 4pm to 12am. Enjoy three glasses of wine paired with three different cheeses, from a selection of six. It’s Dhs85 for 50ml, Dhs180 for 125ml and Dhs225 for 185ml.

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen, La Ville Hotel & Suites, CITY WALK Dubai, Sat to Wed 4pm to 1am, Thurs & Fri 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 403 3111. @grapeskindubai

Jones the Grocer at Emirates Golf Club

Jones the Grocer hosts a ‘Cheese, Grape & Jazz’ night every Thursday from 7.30pm to 10pm, with two-hour slots available. For Dhs199, you get a cheese board with unlimited reds and whites for two hours. At the moment (Feb 9), live music will not be going ahead due to new restrictions.

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, Thursdays, 7.30pm to 10pm, two hour slots available. Tel: (04) 417 9999. dubaigolf.com.

MasterChef, The TV Experience

MasterChef, The TV Experience will be hosting a weekly cheese and wine night dubbed ‘Vine-derlust’. For Dhs169 per person, you’ll be treated to a two-hour indulgence session at the Dubai Marina restaurant, including a dizzying array of cheeses and unlimited wine.

‘Vine-derlust’ cheese and wine night, MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina, Dubai Marina, Tue 7pm to 10pm, Dhs169 for two hours of cheese and wine. Tel: (04) 550 8111. Email reservations@masterchefdxb.com. @masterchefdxb

Publique

The Alpine-inspired Publique is a cosy, no-frills French restaurant, with a host of cheesy offerings available. Pull up a chair by the faux-fire, and catch up over unlimited cheese and wine for two hours.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday Dhs249. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Every Wednesday at The Scene by Simon Rimmer in Pier 7, tuck into a hearty cheese platter, piled high with baked camembert, goats cheese, aged cheddar and stilton, with chutneys, crackers and more. Wash it all down with free-flowing grape for two hours, whilst enjoying epic Dubai marina views and live music by Chad Sycamore. The price? A very reasonable Dhs149. Pick any two-hour slot from 6pm.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Level 4, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Wednesdays from 6pm, two-hour slots available, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 422 2328. facebook.com/TheScenePier7

The City Grill

There are three opportunities during the week to enjoy a cheese and wine night at South African steakhouse, The City Grill. Every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, enjoy free-flow of South African wines, plus your choice of a range of cheeses including Brie De Meaux, Castagno, Valencay, Crottin, Age Cave, Coulommiers, Idiazabal, Morbier, Livarot and Shropshire as soulful music pays in the background. It’s priced at Dhs160, but for those who don’t want wine, you can order the cheese by itself for Dhs95.

The City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 5pm, Dhs160 wine and cheese, Dhs95 cheese. Tel: (04) 437 0088. @thecitygrilldubai

